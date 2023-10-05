Caste vs economic status

The Bihar caste survey has triggered a demand for a caste census before the 2024 General Election. It is evident that what is being referred to as ‘Mandal 2.0’ by some may not gain the same traction as it did in the 1990s. This is because the political landscape has undergone significant changes. Perhaps, it’s time to re-evaluate the ancient caste categorisation system of the four ‘varnas’ — Brahmins, Kshatriyas, Vaishyas and Shudras — and conduct a census based on contemporary economic realities. This could involve categorising people into four modern ‘varnas’ as per their economic status — rich, upper middle class, lower middle class, poor.

Krishan Kant Sood, Nangal

Caste survey data

Bihar’s caste survey data holds immense political significance. It may reshape the narrative in the run-up to the 2024 General Election. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s commitment to this survey sets a precedent for other states. Calls for a national-level caste census and raising the OBC quota ceiling in government jobs and education are inevitable. In this evolving political landscape, understanding the demographic and socio-economic realities is crucial for informed decision-making and ensuring equitable development of all sections of society.

Sewa Singh, Amritsar

Restore freedom of press

Raids on journalists who uphold professional ethics and resist the coercive tactics of the government machinery have become a common phenomenon. These dedicated journalists often find themselves subjected to distressing ordeals. There are undeclared restrictions on the freedom of both electronic and print media; criticising the government is often viewed as an act of treachery, blasphemy or sacrilege, potentially leading to the invocation of stringent laws such as UAPA. The restoration of freedom of the press is crucial to prevent the democratic foundation from crumbling.

Roshan Lal Goel, Ladwa

Nanded hospital deaths

The Nanded hospital witnessed the tragic loss of 31 patients. The institute is facing significant staff shortage; hospital records indicate that 42 per cent of medical personnel positions across various departments are vacant. It is worrisome that a substantial number of positions are vacant, especially when there is no shortage of doctors in the state. The government should prioritise recruiting medical professionals for government-run hospitals. It is evident that this tragedy occurred due to staff shortage. In order to prevent another tragedy, the government must expeditiously fill these positions.

Hassan Khan, Mumbai

Take failure in one’s stride

Refer to ‘Suicides and the death of studentship’; in today’s highly competitive world, students face immense pressure, leading to anxiety and depression. Parental expectations for academic excellence further contribute to this stress. Many students take coaching to prepare for entrance exams, such as JEE and NEET, which adds to their academic pressure. Addressing the problem of student suicides requires a multipronged approach involving parents, teachers and institutions. It’s essential to emphasise to students that failure in any exam is not the end of the world. Life offers numerous opportunities for growth and success. Therefore, they must learn to take failure in their stride.

Ravi Sharma, Dhariwal

Generation gap

Apropos of ‘Parents of a bygone era’; the writer has poignantly expressed his uneasiness about becoming obsolete in this rapidly changing time. With technology rapidly transforming our methods of learning, adapting to new ways of life can be challenging for those who firmly believe that their traditional methods of learning were superior to those of the present generation. Old value systems are getting eroded, making way for new ones. The generation gap has always existed, often stemming from a lack of effective communication, and it will persist unless both sides learn to coexist, making minor adjustments to their ways of thinking.

Deepak Taak, Panchkula

