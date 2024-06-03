Centre must engage with Punjab

Apropos of ‘Heed the cry from Khadoor Sahib’; the author has brought home the point in the incisive article that even if Amritpal Singh, a secessionist, happens to win the Lok Sabha election from Khadoor Sahib, it should not be misconstrued as a victory of insurgency or secessionism. For, the 2.14 crore voters of Punjab have chosen moderation. The issues facing the state, such as the agrarian crisis and environmental hazards, are real. It is the Central Government’s indifferent attitude toward the genuine demands of Punjabi voters that is to blame for the growing discontent in the state. It is telling that even though many farmers died during their year-long agitation against the three contentious farm laws, their demand of a legal guarantee for MSP remains unfulfilled.

Roshan Lal Goel, Ladwa

Ensure peace in border state

Refer to ‘Heed the cry from Khadoor Sahib’; the article has rightly highlighted the growing support for independent candidate Amritpal Singh in the Khadoor Sahib constituency and the ongoing protests demanding the release of the 22 Sikh prisoners who have been in jail for decades. These are indicative of the massive discontent simmering in Punjab. The Centre must reassess its stance on the treatment of the Bandi Singhs and engage in meaningful dialogue with Punjab’s farming community to address the agricultural crisis plaguing the state. The government must heed Punjab’s call for justice and economic revival to ensure stability and lasting peace in the region.

Chanchal S Mann, Una

The ball is in US voters’ court

With reference to ‘Trump’s conviction’; Donald Trump has become the first US President to be convicted of a felony. Throughout the trial, the former President tried to dismiss the process as a political witch hunt orchestrated by the Joe Biden administration. The politicisation of such high-profile cases can affect the public’s perception of the justice delivery system and erode its faith in the judiciary. Just like Trump, his supporters are blaming the Democrats for using lawfare to target him. Though Trump has played down his conviction by saying that the real verdict — the one by the people — will be delivered on November 5, it does not change the fact that a grand jury in New York has found him guilty of falsifying business records. Now, it is up to the American voters to decide if they want a convicted felon as their next President.

PL Singh, by mail

Trump in the dock

Apropos of the editorial ‘Trump’s conviction’; it is alarming that former US President Donald Trump has been found guilty on 34 counts of falsifying business records to cover up his sexual affair with porn star Stormy Daniels ahead of his ascent to the White House in 2016. It is a matter of shame for America and its citizens that the presumptive presidential candidate of the Republican party is a convicted felon. Contrary to what Trump has always believed, he has to face the consequences of his actions. He is rightly being held accountable for breaking the law.

Bhagwan Thadani, Mumbai

Restore peace in the world

Amid the unending wars in Ukraine and Gaza and India’s protracted standoff with China, there is a universal yearning for an end to the unrest. US President Joe Biden must take charge and deftly negotiate a ceasefire and an eventual détente between the warring countries. There is fresh hope for peace in Gaza. Even Moscow, under a perhaps mellowed Putin, seems inclined to find an end to the conflict. If Donald Trump returns to power in the US — which will elect its next President this November — the world could be a safer place. As a leader, Trump can restore peace in the world.

R Narayanan, Navi Mumbai

Down with exit polls

Refer to the front-page news report ‘350 paar, Modi sarkar teesri baar: Exit polls’; a clutch of exit polls has predicted that PM Narendra Modi will secure a third consecutive term as the Prime Minister. However, there is a lack of clarity about how many seats which party or alliance will bag. These polls only serve to sow more confusion in the minds of the electorate. It is worth remembering that such predictions are off the mark a lot of times. Besides, exit polls only create more conflict among political parties and their supporters. Do we really need them?

M Somasekhar Prasad, Hyderabad

