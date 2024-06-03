 Centre must engage with Punjab : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Letters
  • Centre must engage with Punjab

Centre must engage with Punjab



Apropos of ‘Heed the cry from Khadoor Sahib’; the author has brought home the point in the incisive article that even if Amritpal Singh, a secessionist, happens to win the Lok Sabha election from Khadoor Sahib, it should not be misconstrued as a victory of insurgency or secessionism. For, the 2.14 crore voters of Punjab have chosen moderation. The issues facing the state, such as the agrarian crisis and environmental hazards, are real. It is the Central Government’s indifferent attitude toward the genuine demands of Punjabi voters that is to blame for the growing discontent in the state. It is telling that even though many farmers died during their year-long agitation against the three contentious farm laws, their demand of a legal guarantee for MSP remains unfulfilled.

Roshan Lal Goel, Ladwa

Ensure peace in border state

Refer to ‘Heed the cry from Khadoor Sahib’; the article has rightly highlighted the growing support for independent candidate Amritpal Singh in the Khadoor Sahib constituency and the ongoing protests demanding the release of the 22 Sikh prisoners who have been in jail for decades. These are indicative of the massive discontent simmering in Punjab. The Centre must reassess its stance on the treatment of the Bandi Singhs and engage in meaningful dialogue with Punjab’s farming community to address the agricultural crisis plaguing the state. The government must heed Punjab’s call for justice and economic revival to ensure stability and lasting peace in the region.

Chanchal S Mann, Una

The ball is in US voters’ court

With reference to ‘Trump’s conviction’; Donald Trump has become the first US President to be convicted of a felony. Throughout the trial, the former President tried to dismiss the process as a political witch hunt orchestrated by the Joe Biden administration. The politicisation of such high-profile cases can affect the public’s perception of the justice delivery system and erode its faith in the judiciary. Just like Trump, his supporters are blaming the Democrats for using lawfare to target him. Though Trump has played down his conviction by saying that the real verdict — the one by the people — will be delivered on November 5, it does not change the fact that a grand jury in New York has found him guilty of falsifying business records. Now, it is up to the American voters to decide if they want a convicted felon as their next President.

PL Singh, by mail

Trump in the dock

Apropos of the editorial ‘Trump’s conviction’; it is alarming that former US President Donald Trump has been found guilty on 34 counts of falsifying business records to cover up his sexual affair with porn star Stormy Daniels ahead of his ascent to the White House in 2016. It is a matter of shame for America and its citizens that the presumptive presidential candidate of the Republican party is a convicted felon. Contrary to what Trump has always believed, he has to face the consequences of his actions. He is rightly being held accountable for breaking the law.

Bhagwan Thadani, Mumbai

Restore peace in the world

Amid the unending wars in Ukraine and Gaza and India’s protracted standoff with China, there is a universal yearning for an end to the unrest. US President Joe Biden must take charge and deftly negotiate a ceasefire and an eventual détente between the warring countries. There is fresh hope for peace in Gaza. Even Moscow, under a perhaps mellowed Putin, seems inclined to find an end to the conflict. If Donald Trump returns to power in the US — which will elect its next President this November — the world could be a safer place. As a leader, Trump can restore peace in the world.

R Narayanan, Navi Mumbai

Down with exit polls

Refer to the front-page news report ‘350 paar, Modi sarkar teesri baar: Exit polls’; a clutch of exit polls has predicted that PM Narendra Modi will secure a third consecutive term as the Prime Minister. However, there is a lack of clarity about how many seats which party or alliance will bag. These polls only serve to sow more confusion in the minds of the electorate. It is worth remembering that such predictions are off the mark a lot of times. Besides, exit polls only create more conflict among political parties and their supporters. Do we really need them?

M Somasekhar Prasad, Hyderabad

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: [email protected]

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Khadoor Sahib #Lok Sabha


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Patiala

2 loco pilots, passengers injured in collision between two trains in Punjab’s Sirhind; 29 trains affected

2
Punjab

Sheetal Angural makes a U-turn, withdraws his resignation as Jalandhar West MLA

3
Trending

‘Please don't hit me’: Raveena Tandon faces ‘mob assault’ in Mumbai amid rash driving claims, video goes viral

4
India

PM Modi chairs host of meetings, asks officials to ensure fire drills in hospitals, public places

5
India Assembly election 2024

Prem Tamang-led SKM sweeps Assembly elections in Sikkim, wins 31 of 32 seats

6
India Assembly election 2024

BJP returns to power in Arunachal Pradesh, secures 46 seats in 60-member Assembly

7
India

As his interim bail ends, Arvind Kejriwal surrenders at Tihar jail

8
India

Air India Delhi-Vancouver flight takes off after 22-hour delay

9
Business

Gautam Adani becomes Asia’s richest person, overtakes Mukesh Ambani

10
Punjab

62.8 per cent voter turnout recorded in Punjab

Don't Miss

View All
Hottest May day in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C
Chandigarh

Hottest May day in Chandigarh in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857
Haryana first war of independence

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C
Haryana

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal earns prestigious UN award
Himachal

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal Pradesh earns prestigious UN award

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season
Himachal

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Top News

‘Sacrifice for nation’: Arvind Kejriwal back in Tihar after 21 days

‘Sacrifice for nation’: Arvind Kejriwal back in Tihar after 21 days ‘Sacrifice for nation’: Arvind Kejriwal back in Tihar after 21 days

In judicial custody till June 5 | Says framed for taking on ...

31/32, SKM wins Sikkim in style; BJP retains Arunachal

31/32, SKM wins Sikkim in style; BJP retains Arunachal Pradesh 31/32, SKM wins Sikkim in style; BJP retains Arunachal Pradesh

Rahul Gandhi junks exit polls as ‘Modi fantasy’, predicts 295 for Opposition

Rahul Gandhi junks exit polls as ‘Modi fantasy’, predicts 295 for Opposition

Deliberate bid to justify rigging: Other INDIA bloc parties

Poll over, farmers head to Shambhu

Poll over, farmers head to Shambhu

Meeting on June 5 to decide future course after outcome of e...

Count postal ballots first: INDIA bloc leaders to poll commission

Count postal ballots first: INDIA bloc leaders to poll commission


Cities

View All

Voting remains peaceful in district

Voting remains peaceful in district

Amid blistering heat, residents vote at 2,134 polling stations

Scorching sun fails to dampen first-time voters’ enthusiasm

Day after AAP worker killed, Lakhowal village boycotts poll

Hoping for better facilities visually impaired exercise right to franchise

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Officials blame heat, summer vacation for slight dip in polling

Officials blame heat, summer vacation for slight dip in polling

After hectic campaigning, Tandon spends time with family, Tewari resumes workout routine

Day after, Anandpur Sahib candidates relax

61.01% turnout in three Mohali constituencies

Showroom gutted in fire at Mohali

Amid water shortage, Atishi writes to UP, Haryana CMs

Amid water shortage, Atishi writes to UP, Haryana CMs

Delhi BJP chief, workers detained for protesting CM’s visit to Rajghat

Kejriwal’s surrender: AAP loves his dedication; it’s just drama, says BJP

Delhi records 42.8°C

Delhi could become barren desert: High Court

Sheetal Angural makes a U-turn, withdraws his resignation as Jalandhar West MLA

Sheetal Angural makes a U-turn, withdraws his resignation as Jalandhar West MLA

Jalandhar: Electoral fate of 26 candidates sealed

Red carpet welcome for visitors at model polling stations

Two months on, they brave the elements in line of duty

Poor turnout hints at voter disillusionment towards parties

Ludhiana District registers 60.12 per cent voter turnout

Ludhiana District registers 60.12 per cent voter turnout

Post-poll scrutiny of Form 17A held in Ludhiana

10 FIRs filed for poll code violations

Major fire breaks out in hardware store in Ludhiana

Collision between goods trains at New Sirhind railway station hits rail services

Power engineers object to poll duty

Power engineers object to poll duty

Poll over, farmers head to Shambhu