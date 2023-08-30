 Change in mindset required : The Tribune India

Change in mindset required



Refer to ‘Kota deaths’; a majority of parents want their children, irrespective of their aptitude, to study in prestigious educational institutions such as AIIMS and Indian Institutes of Technology. However, these expectations sometimes overshadow the individual aptitude and interests of the students. Sadly, those who cannot withstand the exam pressure end their life. Though increasing the number of seats in institutes of eminence can reduce the pressure, it has disadvantages too; it can lead to increased competition and stress due to a larger pool of aspirants. The country doesn’t need only engineers, doctors, IAS and IPS officers, but also scientists, lawyers, accountants and journalists.

O Prasada Rao, HYDERABAD

Suicide no solution

Refer to ‘Kota deaths’; taking one’s life is not a solution to the challenges and difficulties that life presents. There are healthy and constructive ways to cope with pain, stress and overwhelming emotions. The family and friends of the person who dies by suicide experience intense grief and guilt. High expectations to excel in academics, achieve top grades and secure a successful future can create significant stress for students. Creating awareness about mental health issues and the importance of seeking help reduces stigma and encourages students to reach out for support.

Wg Cdr CL Sehgal (REtD), JALANDHAR

Doctors come to toddler’s aid

Apropos of ‘5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard a flight’; the quick response and resourcefulness of the doctors in such critical situations are commendable. Their ability to think quickly, respond to unexpected challenges and take immediate action can make a significant difference in saving lives and ensuring positive outcomes for patients. This incident highlights the importance of medical professionals’ ability to use their skills in tough situations. Having an automated external defibrillator on an airplane underscores the importance of preparedness for medical emergencies. It is imperative that all mandatory first-aid/emergency kits are periodically checked and upgraded.

Lalit Bharadwaj, Panchkula

Neeraj Chopra a role model

Refer to ‘The gold standard’; Neeraj Chopra’s consistent and impressive performances bear testimony to his dedication, skill and hard work. Despite his mammoth achievements, Chopra remains incredibly grounded. His insatiable desire to bring glory to his country demonstrates a deep sense of patriotism. His achievements have become a source of pride for the entire nation. His story encourages individuals to chase their dreams and strive for excellence in their chosen fields.

Bidyut Kumar Chatterjee, Faridabad

Financial schemes for players

Refer to ‘The gold standard’; javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra’s astounding win in Budapest augurs well for Indian athletics. Chopra is a great source of inspiration for aspiring athletes. He has demonstrated to the people of India that sports can be seriously pursued as a career. To ensure this, the government should come up with robust financial schemes so that sportspersons have good infrastructure to sharpen their skills. Moreover, there is a need to offer more avenues and incentives to sports professionals, fully financed by both the state and Central governments, to secure the future of those who bring honour and glory to the country.

Rupinder Kaur, Ambala Cantt

Exemplary punishment

It was distressing to witness a teacher promoting communal bias and violence among students. Teachers have a significant influence on young minds, and their actions can shape the way students perceive the world around them. Incidents like this underscore the need for a vigilant approach to promoting tolerance, inclusivity and an ethical behaviour on the campus. It’s important to take appropriate action against the accused teacher to prevent a repeat of such behaviour and send out a strong message that such actions are unacceptable.

Subhash C Taneja, Gurugram

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit.

#AIIMS

