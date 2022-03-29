China’s ‘advice’

Apropos of ‘Tough talk to China’, the Chinese foreign minister asking his Indian counterpart to take ‘long-term view’ is like advising India to accept the LAC standoff as a normal situation. But India has exhibited mature diplomacy by refusing to agree to this new normal, instead it insisted on maintaining peace along the border. If India agrees to participate in the BRICS Summit in China, it will be a victory for Chinese diplomacy. As for India’s stand on Russian invasion of Ukraine, it is different from that of China. Beijing justifies Russian aggression in the name of security, while New Delhi is committed to the international rule of territorial integrity. 

SK SINGH, by mail

Why pension at all? 

In government service, temporary or employees on contract do not get pension, only permanent employees do. An MLA is elected for five years and is temporary, then why one-time pension also? Please erase the pension rule of MLAs. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann should make public the list of MLAs and the total amount of pension drawn till date by each MLA.

Kuldeep Komal, by mail

Too late now 

Opposing the Centre’s decision to delink UT employees from following the Punjab Civil Services rules and putting them under Central rules at this juncture by the Akalis is meaningless. The party had remained a silent spectator when the UT cadre was created more than 60 years ago. Moreover, had it been sincere to Punjab’s interests, it could have resolved this, and various other Punjab-related issues, like water-sharing, when it was in coalition with the all-powerful BJP at the Centre. They are forgetting that a majority of the UT employees of the city who would be benefited by this change are Punjabis.

Balvinder, Chandigarh

Leave plan 

Reference to ‘100-day annual leave plan for CAPF jawans soon’; fitness is the most important requirement to carry out police duty. But 100 days’ leave is too long a period away from duty and can make a jawan lazy. Hence, it is desirable to split the leave and limit the duration to 30 to 35 days at a time. In addition to leave, the police force can undergo yoga and counselling sessions for relaxation to remove tensions arising from their duties. Leave can also be in the form of jawans staying in the barracks without duty, but doing regular exercises, as going home would make them lazy.

O Prasada Rao, by mail

India’s stand 

Apropos of ‘India holds its own’, right since Independence, India has adopted an independent foreign policy. It has kept itself aloof from various groups of countries, while at the same time, it has tried to maintain good relations with all countries. It has treated friends and foes equally and helped all on humanitarian grounds in their hour of need. India is not shaky in its relations with others, rather it honours autonomy and sovereignty of all countries. It never intended a war against any country nor did it wish to usurp any part of another country. America should emulate India and come forward in bringing peace to various parts of the world. The wealth it is wasting on manufacturing weapons should be better utilised in mitigating people’s woes.

Surinder Kumar Mahna, Karnal

Supporting Russia 

It appears that India’s stand on Ukraine has marred its global image. Undoubtedly, India has to maintain a cordial relationship with Russia, but it cannot support mass bombings and Russia’s ruthless approach. India’s stand needs to be crystal clear. No fence-sitting, please.

Ramesh Gupta, Narwana

No to Punjab 

Refer to ‘Centre’s no to additional demand for coal’; the refusal is contrary to the advisory of the Central government where all states have been asked to ensure regular supply of electricity during this season. Punjab is already suffering from power cuts due to short supply of coal. On the one hand, the Centre is not ready to meet the demands of the states, and on the other, it expects the implementation of its orders. It is a dual policy of the government. 

Faqir Singh, Dasuya

Coal crisis 

Punjab can face power cuts following the current shortage of coal. It may also impact the functioning of industries as well as inflation. The Central government should help, and not deny coal to the state, for the sake of ordinary citizens who will bear the brunt of this shortage.

Ayushi Upadhyay, Chandigarh

