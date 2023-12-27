 Civilian killings not justified : The Tribune India

  • Letters
  • Civilian killings not justified

Civilian killings not justified



Apropos of ‘J&K civilian deaths’; the targeting of civilians in response to terror activities in the state-turned-union territory is deeply troubling and unjustified. It’s essential to recognise that the Army, by venting anger on civilians, only worsens the situation in the volatile region and fuels local resentment and alienation. In order to find an effective solution to the J&K issue, New Delhi must genuinely address the legitimate political aspirations of the people of the region and safeguard their unique identity and culture.

Jahangir Shaikh, Mumbai

Win people’s trust

Refer to ‘J&K civilian deaths’; the Army’s decision to hold an inquiry into the alleged custodial death of three civilians in J&K is a welcome step. A time-bound and transparent probe is needed to assuage the ruffled feelings of the local people after the tragic development. Any reckless and violent action by the Army can boomerang, bringing the ground situation back to square one. It is extremely important to win back the trust of the local residents for the success of anti-terror operations. It will help restore democratic governance. Though terror-related violence has subsided considerably, sporadic eruption of such activities, especially in the Poonch-Rajouri area, suggests that much more still needs to be done in the sensitive border region in order to restore peace, stability and normalcy in J&K.

Roshan Lal Goel, Ladwa

Threat to secular fabric

Refer to ‘Rescuing the religiosity of love and compassion’; politicians have divided the people of the nation in the name of religion and caste; the Ram temple has become a core issue for the forthcoming General Election. This may help the ruling party win the polls, but the progress of the nation cannot be ensured by such an agenda. Division of people on religious lines by politicians to win elections can cause irreversible damage to the secular fabric of the nation.

Wg Cdr JS Minhas (retd), Mohali

Religion as a political tool

Refer to ‘Rescuing the religiosity of love and compassion’; in our country, religious identity has become more important than the spiritual values of any religion. Religion should be a personal matter between man and his Maker. Unfortunately, it is being used as a tool by politicians to exert their influence. Had adherents of every religion followed the path laid down by their founders, it would have been a better world. The opulent lifestyles of spiritual gurus must serve as a red flag for their followers.

ANTHONY HENRIQUES, MUMBAI

Human trafficking allegations

Apropos of ‘Flight stopped in France set for Mumbai landing’; the unsettling incident raises critical questions about the transparency and effectiveness of international efforts to combat human trafficking. The gravity of the problem cannot be overstated, and any suspicion related to such a crime demands a thorough investigation and swift action. However, lack of detailed information regarding the allegations and subsequent handling of this situation has led to confusion and apprehension. While ensuring the safety and security of individuals is paramount, it is equally crucial to balance these concerns with transparency and due process. Incidents like this underscore the necessity for enhanced collaboration and coordination among nations to address the multifaceted challenges posed by human trafficking.

Maimul Safui, Howrah

Steering towards goals

Apropos of the middle ‘United by the football frenzy’; we can accomplish great things in life if, irrespective of the circumstances, we keep alive the desire to achieve our goals. This is a fundamental principle of life. It also indicates that adverse situations cannot pull us down for long and our lives will be transformed if we focus on our goals and strive till the mission is accomplished.

RAVI SHARMA, Dhariwal

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: [email protected]

