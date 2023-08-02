 Clashes in Nuh : The Tribune India

Clashes in Nuh



Refer to ‘Clashes over religious procession in Nuh’; gullible people can be easily swayed by charismatic leaders or persuasive narratives that play on their religious sentiments. They are incited to do irreligious acts in the name of religion. Puppets risk/lose their lives, while puppeteers remain safe and sound. The sharper the divisive lines between religions, castes and communities, the stronger the vote banks. When people elect leaders on the basis of divisive ideologies, it can have a detrimental effect not only on the present but also future generations.

Hira Sharma, by mail

Terrorist attacks

Apropos of ‘Terror attack in Pakistan’; the neighbouring country is already facing financial challenges and relying on bailout packages from international agencies. Such incidents would not only hit its economy and financial system but also dent the lenders’ confidence. Terrorist attacks create uncertainty and fear among investors, both domestic and international. This uncertainty may lead to capital flight and a decrease in investments, negatively affecting the country’s financial health. Pakistan has for long pursued the policy of ‘bleeding India with a thousand cuts’. It must adopt a zero-tolerance approach towards all forms of terrorism, without making distinctions between ‘good’ and ‘bad’ terrorists. This principle is essential for maintaining regional and global security and stability.

V Jayaraman, Chennai

Chip manufacturing units

Refer to ‘Chip fillip’; promoting and establishing chip manufacturing units throughout the country in collaboration with fellow Quad members can be a significant and worthy step for the semiconductor industry. High-quality chips are essential for storing data for extended periods without distortions or data loss. Developing indigenous manufacturing capabilities will reduce our country’s reliance on imported chips, ensuring a stable supply of critical components for various industries. The need for high-quality, cheap and miniaturised chips to store data safely has become more critical than ever before.

Dameerak Meerak, Tohana

Changes in drug law

Apropos of ‘Drug law changes’; the Jan Vishwas Bill was tabled in Parliament with the aim of increasing ease of doing business through amendments across 42 laws, doing away with some provisions of imprisonment. One of the amendments proposed under the Bill will allow compounding — paying a fine instead of facing imprisonment — for some offences. If this Bill becomes law, many offenders would get away with paying a fine. Hitherto, the fear of undergoing imprisonment acted as a deterrent to potential offenders. The government should rethink and not exclude the provision of imprisonment from the proposed Bill.

Balbir Singh Kakkar, Jalandhar

Need for stringent laws

Fear plays a pivotal role in curbing many menaces. Of late, India has been witnessing a rise in crimes against women. Stricter laws and severe punishments act as a deterrent for potential offenders, making them think twice before committing heinous crimes. Victims of rape and murder, as well as their families, go through immense trauma. The authorities should designate these crimes as ‘unpardonable’. Fast-track courts should be set up for such cases. Swift resolution of cases would send a message to potential offenders that serious crimes will be dealt with expeditiously and severely.

Rupinder Kaur, Ambala Cantt

Return of awards

The practice of returning awards and titles as a form of protest is not new in India. Rabindranath Tagore returned his knighthood in 1919 in protest against the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Recently, Olympic medallist Mirabai Chanu and women wrestlers threatened to return their medals in protest against Manipur violence and sexual harassment of women, respectively. A parliamentary standing committee’s recommendation that those receiving national awards should give a written undertaking that they will never return the prize is rife with political overtones. The precondition that the government wants to impose on the recipients of national and state awards smacks of mistrust.

MJ Azizi, Hyderabad

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit.

These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: [email protected]

#Nuh

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Haryana

Curfew imposed in Haryana's Nuh, minister says violence engineered by someone who wanted to disturb peace

2
Haryana

Fresh violence in Gurugram, meat shops attacked in Badhshahpur

3
Haryana

Imam killed in attack on Gurugram mosque, Haryana violence toll now 5

4
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder: Gangster Sachin Bishnoi extradited from Azerbaijan

5
Ludhiana

ED probes money laundering case against Hero MotoCorp's Pawan Munjal; raids his premises

6
Nation

It appears there was a breakdown of constitutional machinery in Manipur, says Supreme Court; summons state DGP

7
Musings

The village with the ‘pool’

8
Nation

Attack on Indian mission in London: NIA raids 31 locations in Punjab, Haryana

9
Diaspora

British Sikh elderly man pleads guilty to murder of wife with wooden bat

10
Chandigarh

NIA raids house of KTF operative Paramjit Pamma in Mohali

Don't Miss

View All
200/kg, tomato out of reach again
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: 200/kg, tomato out of reach again

Coolest July in over a decade
Chandigarh

Coolest July in Chandigarh in over a decade

Swept away by Sutlej, 2 of Jagraon held in Pak
Punjab

Swept away by Sutlej, 2 of Jagraon held in Pakistan

Video of Himachal farmers dumping apples in water stream goes viral; allege forced to throw due to road closure
Himachal

Video of Himachal farmers dumping apples in water stream goes viral; allege forced to throw due to road closure

Illegal mining weakens Ghaggar embankments
Punjab

Illegal mining weakens Ghaggar embankments in Patiala district

In flood-hit villages, teachers go out of their way to help students with studies
Jalandhar

In flood-hit Lohian villages, teachers go out of their way to help students with studies

With floods, dream of marriages of daughters also swept away
Punjab

With floods, Jalandhar villagers' dream of marriages of daughters also swept away

15-ft toe wall built by Haryana wreaking havoc in Patiala, Sangrur, allege villagers
Punjab

15-ft toe wall built by Haryana wreaking havoc in Patiala, Sangrur, allege villagers

Top News

Gurugram, Nuh remain tense as fresh violence takes toll to 5

Gurugram, Nuh remain tense as fresh violence takes toll to 5

Mob torches religious site, imam killed | 110 detained, curf...

Virtual to real: How war on social media triggered arson

Virtual to real: How war on social media triggered arson

Most suspects detained YouTubers, say police

‘6,532 FIRs but only 7 arrests’: SC summons Manipur DGP on Aug 7

‘6,532 FIRs but only 7 arrests’: SC summons Manipur DGP on Aug 7

Doesn’t allow CBI to record assault victims’ statements

Bill allowing Delhi L-G final say tabled in LS; ‘undemocratic’: Oppn

Bill allowing Delhi L-G final say tabled in LS; ‘undemocratic’: Oppn

Parl empowered to make laws for Capital: Shah

No-trust debate on Aug 8, PM Modi to reply 2 days later

No-trust debate on Aug 8, PM Modi to reply 2 days later

BJD, YSRCP to back BJP


Cities

View All

Chandigarh MC to act tough on back lane littering

Chandigarh MC to act tough on back lane littering

Kin of ex-BJP councillor among 2 arrested for graft

Mullanpur murder: Passengers booked taxi on the spot

Chandigarh to launch B Praak’s ‘swachh song’ today

Chandigarh witnesses 23% growth in GST collection for July

‘Biggest’ darknet LSD cartel busted, three arrested: NCB

‘Biggest’ darknet LSD cartel busted, three arrested: NCB

Sushma’s daughter Bansuri made Delhi BJP General Secretary

Bill allowing Delhi L-G final say tabled in LS; ‘undemocratic’: Oppn

Trader attempts suicide on Patiala MC office premises

Trader attempts suicide on Patiala MC office premises

Probe against building branch officials pending

Alarmed over maternal deaths, Health Department holds meet

Workshop for budding resident surgeons

Inter-school chess meet held