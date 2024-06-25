Clean up the NEET mess

The NEET exam, designed to streamline medical admissions, has hit yet another hurdle. The raging controversy surrounding its conduct highlights systemic flaws that demand immediate rectification. From a retest of NEET-UG to the postponement of NEET-PG, students have been left in limbo. This turmoil, which jeopardises their academic aspirations, underscores the urgent need to overhaul the whole process. NEET is meant to ensure a fair and merit-based selection into medical colleges across India. However, recurring issues like last-minute changes in exam centres and technical glitches erode public confidence in the system. Students, already under immense pressure, endure unnecessary stress because of such avoidable disruptions. To restore credibility, a comprehensive review of NEET's logistics and technology infrastructure is imperative. Transparent communication, an early announcement of exam dates and a robust backup plan for unforeseen circumstances are non-negotiable steps towards a smoother process. Moreover, taking feedback from students and other stakeholders can provide invaluable insights to improve the process.

Devanjana, by mail

Transparency is the key

The upheaval surrounding the NEET-UG and NEET-PG examinations has exposed deep-rooted flaws in our testing system. The last-minute cancellations, insensitive decisions and the mental trauma that students have suffered from demand immediate attention. While the Centre’s response is commendable, it must go beyond mere cosmetic changes. A comprehensive overhaul is essential. Recommendations should prioritise integrity, leaving no room for error. Transparency is the key; the NTA mess affects not just candidates but the entire student community. With 24 lakh students vying for a mere one lakh seats, aspirations remain unmet. Education and unemployment are intertwined challenges. It is time for politicians to rise above rhetoric and collaborate to find real solutions.

Sahibpreet Singh, Mohali

India-Bangladesh ties enduring

Refer to the editorial ‘Delhi-Dhaka rapport’; despite the anti-India sentiment prevalent during the military rule in the mid-1970s, Bangladesh holds India in high esteem because of the vital role played by it during the 1971 Liberation War, when Sheikh Mujibur Rahman declared Bangladesh’s independence. While some issues like river water management are yet to be sorted out, the shared vision for the future articulated by Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina and PM Narendra Modi has raised hopes for realising the full potential of the bilateral relationship. The Modi-Hasina bonhomie has the potential to further cement India-Bangladesh relations, navigate various challenges and leverage their shared vision for mutual prosperity. However, Hasina’s friendliness with India will be put to the test next month, when she is expected to visit China.

Gregory Fernandes, Mumbai

The Tibet factor in India-China ties

Refer to ‘Why Delhi is shaken and stirred’ (The Great Game); the Dalai Lama factor cannot be overlooked when it comes to the shaky India-China relations. A revered leader, the Dalai Lama has enjoyed full freedom to organise spiritual events in Dharamsala. However, there must be some restrictions on political activities. The Tibetan government-in-exile has been operating with the support of India, much to China’s chagrin. Incursions over the LAC and Arunachal Pradesh are mere pinpricks. The real bone of contention is Tibet. India must address this issue amicably, keeping in mind its ties with China.

WG CDR CL Sehgal (retd), Jalandhar

Down with farmers’ protests

Refer to ‘Shambhu locals, shopkeepers protest blocking of highway by farmer unions’; it is the common man that has borne the brunt of the agitations held by growers in recent years. So, it is natural for people to express their opposition to the stir. Farmer unions must be mindful of the grave inconvenience that they have been causing to the public and find alternative ways to express their dissatisfaction with the government over their pending demands. If tillers continue to disrupt the everyday lives of the masses, they will soon lose public support.

Vitull K Gupta, by mail

