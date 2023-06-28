 Commodification of education : The Tribune India

Commodification of education



Refer to 'Science, humanities and market forces'; the writer has rightly expressed concern regarding the commodification of education and the stepmotherly attitude of engineering/medical colleges towards humanities. Treating students as mere products that have a market value in terms of the salary packages offered is utterly disgraceful. Such an attitude undermines the very purpose of learning. At a time when more and more students are showing keen interest in studying arts and social sciences, it would be unfair on the parents' part to force them into the much-hyped and lucrative engineering/medical courses. Let us not divorce science from humanities for the sake of market interests if we truly wish to foster critical thinking, acquisition of knowledge and holistic development among the youth.

AMARJEET MANN, UNA

Teaching shops running riot

Apropos of ‘Science, humanities and the market forces’; gone are the days when education and healthcare were regarded as noble professions. Today, every sector of the economy, including education, has become commercialised. In this highly competitive world, profiteering has become the main motive. Teaching shops’ advertisements are aimed at luring gullible students. They promise greener pastures and charge exorbitant fees. Captivated by these market-driven advertisements, parents spend their life savings on their children’s education. Commercialisation of education is certainly a cause for concern and not good for the future of our youth, society and the nation.

RAVI SHARMA, DHARIWAL

Restore normalcy in Manipur

After holding a high-level meeting, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has assured various political parties that the Union government is committed to ending violence in Manipur. However, the Centre needs to do much more to restore the rule of law and start the reconciliation process so that normalcy returns to the north-eastern state as early as possible.

Mohd Ismayeel, Mumbai

End free-for-all

Apropos of ‘Visa fraud’; in Canada and other western countries, a property dealer/adviser or even a barber/cobbler has to obtain a licence from the government to ply his trade. This certifies the professional and financial worthiness of the licensee. In our country, everything is just the opposite, with exceptions being rare. Even a grocery shop owner can start operations as a property dealer or an immigration/visa adviser with impunity. There are no mandatory regulations for such businesses; thus, young aspirants and their parents end up being exploited. This can be stopped if the government enforces checks and balances and does not allow agents to function without a licence.

BM SINGH, AMRITSAR

Making India drug-free

Realising the vision of a drug-free India requires concerted efforts by the government and civil society. While the task is formidable, the Modi government’s commitment to root out this menace is a step in the right direction. By implementing stringent laws, raising awareness, providing rehabilitation, strengthening law enforcement and fostering international cooperation, India can create an environment conducive to the eradication of drug abuse. Let’s unite as a nation for a drug-free India, which is not just a slogan but a shared responsibility.

Mahi Khandelwal, Ujjain

Wagner mutiny

Apropos of ‘Wagner uprising’ and ‘Chinks in the Russian armour’, the tremors caused by the mutiny led by Yevgeny Prigozhin, a military oligarch and head of the Wagner Group, have exposed Russian frailties and undermined the supremacy of President Putin. Though a compromise between Prigozhin and Putin has been struck with the mediation of Belarus, the developments have put Russia on the defensive. Prigozhin was unhappy with the Defence Minister and the Chief of the General Staff for not providing adequate supplies and ammunition to the Wagner troops during the Battle of Bakhmut.

Roshan Lal Goel, Ladwa

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: [email protected]

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation EXPLAINER

Southwest Monsoon: El Nino may start showing effect around first week of July

2
Delhi

5 arrested in Pragati Maidan robbery case in Delhi

3
Patiala

Bus service in Punjab affected as PRTC, Punbus contractual workers go on strike

4
Nation

Man urinates, defecates on floor of Mumbai-Delhi Air India flight, held

5
World

‘Unacceptable’: White House on online harassment of WSJ journalist who questioned PM Modi on minorities’ rights

6
Punjab

Punjab Sports Minister Meet Hayer flays exclusion of Mohali from hosting ODI World Cup matches

7
Nation

If one family can't run on 2 laws, how can the nation: PM Modi pitches for UCC in poll year

8
Pollywood

Dharmedra remembers his mother, recites poem 'main apne kamre mein gumsum, tanha, udaas betha tha'

9
Patiala

Patiala: Punjabi University team catches teacher in ‘cash-for-marks’ case

10
Punjab

17 amateurs gave shape to Punjab’s biggest heist

Don't Miss

View All
Diwali to be school holiday in New York City
Diaspora

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City

CM announces ~21K reward
Chandigarh

Haryana CM announces Rs 21K reward for 15 youngsters who rescued woman trapped in Ghaggar

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years
Features

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years

Careful, online shoppers
Comment Consumer Rights

Careful, online shoppers

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years
J & K

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years

Video: Pakistan PM ‘snatches’ umbrella from woman official, leaves her in rain in France; faces backlash
World

Video: Pakistan PM 'snatches' umbrella from woman official in France, leaves her in rain; faces backlash

New concrete plan may strip Shimla of precious deodar cover
Himachal

New concrete plan may strip Shimla of precious deodar cover

Top News

PM Modi makes strong UCC pitch, tears into Opposition

PM Modi makes strong UCC pitch, tears into Opposition

‘If family can’t run with two sets of rules, how can nation?...

Fresh trouble for Arvind Kejriwal, CAG begins audit of ‘irregularities’ in house repair

Fresh trouble for Arvind Kejriwal, CAG begins audit of ‘irregularities’ in house repair

Canada lure: In 3 years, number of fliers up 300%

Canada lure: In 3 years, number of fliers up 300%

Punjabis form a major chunk, agents make hay

17 amateurs gave shape to Punjab’s biggest heist

17 amateurs gave shape to Punjab’s biggest heist

It’s pouring misery in Himachal Pradesh, Rs 164 crore loss in 4 days

It's pouring misery in Himachal Pradesh, Rs 164 crore loss in 4 days

9 landslides, one cloudburst, 6 flash floods reported in Him...


Cities

View All

Roadways contractual staff hold strike, passengers suffer

Roadways contractual staff hold strike, passengers suffer

Two more held in 5-month-old kidnapping, extortion case

Knotty Affair: Maze of cables in Guru Arjan Dev Nagar gives it shabby look

Pathetic Parks: Himmatpura colony park in state of neglect; call to depute gardeners

Special Olympics: Pingalwara athletes win1 gold, 3 bronze medals in Germany

SWM penalty shocker for dwellers of 4 Chandigarh societies

SWM penalty shocker for dwellers of 4 Chandigarh societies

Home composting way forward, say Chandigarh residents

Peak hour snarl-ups near Hallo Majra a norm

Lake Sports Complex restaurant service closed

PGI to ramp up OT infrastructure

7 arrested in Pragati Maidan robbery case

7 arrested in Pragati Maidan robbery case

Gurugram bars plying of non-motorised vehicles during rain

Ranjit Singh heritage centre to come up in Delhi

Hit by scooter, woman dies, rider arrested

Woman, paramour held for husband's murder

Police crack grocery shop owner murder case, 1 held in Jalandhar

Police crack grocery shop owner murder case, 1 held in Jalandhar

Govt buses go off road, passengers stranded in Jalandhar

Cable mess: Webs of wires a common sight near bus stand area in Jalandhar

State of Parks: Located near railway station in Jalandhar, this park lies in complete neglect

ASI’s son dies in US road mishap

Seven of robbers’ gang nabbed

Seven of robbers’ gang nabbed

Expand international flights from Chandigarh, MP urges airlines

46K ration cards of needy wrongly cancelled in Ludhiana: Cong

Stop dumping waste into sewer lines or face action: Officials to dairy farmers

Residents want MLAs to raise matter in Vidhan Sabha

Punjabi varsity postpones Syndicate meeting as ad hoc staff protest

Punjabi varsity postpones Syndicate meeting as ad hoc staff protest

3 youths arrested for opening fire at Rajpura financier’s office

Fatehgarh Sahib: Poor condition of roads irks residents

5 customers’ loans waived at PNB settlement camp

Patiala: 708 jail inmates examined at medical camp