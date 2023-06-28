Refer to 'Science, humanities and market forces'; the writer has rightly expressed concern regarding the commodification of education and the stepmotherly attitude of engineering/medical colleges towards humanities. Treating students as mere products that have a market value in terms of the salary packages offered is utterly disgraceful. Such an attitude undermines the very purpose of learning. At a time when more and more students are showing keen interest in studying arts and social sciences, it would be unfair on the parents' part to force them into the much-hyped and lucrative engineering/medical courses. Let us not divorce science from humanities for the sake of market interests if we truly wish to foster critical thinking, acquisition of knowledge and holistic development among the youth.

AMARJEET MANN, UNA

Teaching shops running riot

Apropos of ‘Science, humanities and the market forces’; gone are the days when education and healthcare were regarded as noble professions. Today, every sector of the economy, including education, has become commercialised. In this highly competitive world, profiteering has become the main motive. Teaching shops’ advertisements are aimed at luring gullible students. They promise greener pastures and charge exorbitant fees. Captivated by these market-driven advertisements, parents spend their life savings on their children’s education. Commercialisation of education is certainly a cause for concern and not good for the future of our youth, society and the nation.

RAVI SHARMA, DHARIWAL

Restore normalcy in Manipur

After holding a high-level meeting, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has assured various political parties that the Union government is committed to ending violence in Manipur. However, the Centre needs to do much more to restore the rule of law and start the reconciliation process so that normalcy returns to the north-eastern state as early as possible.

Mohd Ismayeel, Mumbai

End free-for-all

Apropos of ‘Visa fraud’; in Canada and other western countries, a property dealer/adviser or even a barber/cobbler has to obtain a licence from the government to ply his trade. This certifies the professional and financial worthiness of the licensee. In our country, everything is just the opposite, with exceptions being rare. Even a grocery shop owner can start operations as a property dealer or an immigration/visa adviser with impunity. There are no mandatory regulations for such businesses; thus, young aspirants and their parents end up being exploited. This can be stopped if the government enforces checks and balances and does not allow agents to function without a licence.

BM SINGH, AMRITSAR

Making India drug-free

Realising the vision of a drug-free India requires concerted efforts by the government and civil society. While the task is formidable, the Modi government’s commitment to root out this menace is a step in the right direction. By implementing stringent laws, raising awareness, providing rehabilitation, strengthening law enforcement and fostering international cooperation, India can create an environment conducive to the eradication of drug abuse. Let’s unite as a nation for a drug-free India, which is not just a slogan but a shared responsibility.

Mahi Khandelwal, Ujjain

Wagner mutiny

Apropos of ‘Wagner uprising’ and ‘Chinks in the Russian armour’, the tremors caused by the mutiny led by Yevgeny Prigozhin, a military oligarch and head of the Wagner Group, have exposed Russian frailties and undermined the supremacy of President Putin. Though a compromise between Prigozhin and Putin has been struck with the mediation of Belarus, the developments have put Russia on the defensive. Prigozhin was unhappy with the Defence Minister and the Chief of the General Staff for not providing adequate supplies and ammunition to the Wagner troops during the Battle of Bakhmut.

Roshan Lal Goel, Ladwa

