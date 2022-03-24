Common exam

Common entrance test for Central universities is welcome, but the supply crisis in higher education needs urgent attention (‘Common entrance test’). The entrance test will not be a magic bullet to the complex challenge of equality and quality in higher education. A lot will rest on the structure of the test, and the goals with which it is designed. The demand for higher education is growing but the number of quality higher education institutes has not kept up pace. A common entrance test is a good step towards providing a level playing field to the applicants but avenues should be open for those unable to make it. Also, marking in tests is subjective and may vary over and above the marks fetched by the students. Will the marks be irrelevant or count more in addition to qualifying in entrance test?

SS Paul, Nadia

Make the right call

The report ‘Punjab to regulate jobs of 35K govt staff, Bill soon’ is the expected political response, but wrong appointments in any organisation in any capacity could be a threat to the future of that organisation, as is being witnessed from the current situation in various corporations, boards and autonomous institutions that are on a continuous downslide. The people of Punjab have given a splendid mandate to the AAP and expect an equally splendid response in a laggard state reeling under wrong policies based on electoral politics. Punjab-specific solutions must be taken after considering the right opinions of people, farmers, traders, students, women, youth and businessmen.

Jagvinder Singh Brar, Patiala

Will to serve

Refer to ‘Rupee 1 as pay and no pension...’; it is a welcome step. The public should encourage such representatives who come forward to make politics a service rather than a profession. This would usher an era of development in constituencies, besides setting an example, thus contributing to the progress of the country.

RS Kishtwaria, Palampur

Fiscal mess

The vote on account presented by the AAP as interim budget is to meet the expenditure liability for the quarter left by the previous government. But the real litmus test for the party lies ahead while incorporating the guarantees and promises to the public in their first full-fledged budget, with a burgeoning debt gap pegged at Rs 3 lakh crore. With depleting income revenues, there is no ‘Aladdin ka chirag’ to check this burgeoning gap. The AAP will have to bring in economic experts to design a roadmap to put the state’s fiscal situation on the path of recovery.

Anil Vinayak, Amritsar

Training for life

Apropos of ‘Make military training compulsory for youth’, the youth is one of the abundant and untapped resources available at our disposal. Investment in this resource is bound to pay dividends in the long run. Military training can form a solid foundation of effective development and utilisation. It will make them ready to face challenges head-on, be it national or personal. Such an exercise will be a great equaliser too. It will instil discipline, professionalism, flexibility, clarity of thought, ethics, camaraderie, an active lifestyle, punctuality, motivation — qualities which are often found lacking today. It will provide an opportunity to push their limits and realise their potential. The skills thus earned will help them succeed in every sphere of life, and hence, play an active part in nation-building and contributing positively to society.

RCS Dhaliwal, Mohali

Pollution crisis

With reference to ‘Delhi most polluted capital’; the report is a wakeup call for the government. It has exposed once again that people are breathing dangerously polluted air. Vehicular pollution is a major contributor. With the annual sales of vehicles expected to increase in India, it is definitely going to affect the air quality, if corrective measures are not taken in time. Air pollution has serious effects on human health and is a leading indicator of rapidly increasing climate change. We don’t have to invest in science to find a solution to this crisis. We know the solution, and it is easily accessible. Air pollution resulting from the burning of fuels is a major contributor. Governments must promote renewable energy for transportation and build infrastructure that encourages cycling, public transport and pedestrians. This report underscores how much work remains to be done to ensure that everyone breathes safe, clean and healthy air. Now is the time to take action.

Sikandar Bansal, Shimla

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: Letters@tribunemail.com

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

4 IAF officials under lens over missile 'misfire'

2
Punjab

Only one pension for Punjab MLAs, announces Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann

3
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann seeks Rs 1 lakh crore aid for reviving growth

4
Nation

Pathak, Chadha, Harbhajan Singh among 5 elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha from Punjab

5
World

Amid eastern Ladakh row, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang arrives in India on unannounced visit

6
Punjab

Navjot Sidhu targets Arvind Kejriwal over 2015 sacrilege issue

7
Entertainment

Anushka Sharma disrupts Virat’s efforts to fix a common problem that we face in our households. Watch

8
Punjab

PM Modi meets eminent Sikh personalities and intellectuals

9
J & K

J&K Pandits move Supreme Court over 'genocide'

10
Entertainment

Kapil Sharma show to go off air briefly, check out why

Don't Miss

View All
Harsha Bhogle clarifies his viral Instagram live fiasco, thanks fans for showing concern
Trending

Harsha Bhogle clarifies his viral Instagram live fiasco; thanks fans for showing concern

Viral video: From hip hop to bhangra, this Sikh man conquered hearts in Miami beach with his incredible dance steps
Punjab

Viral video: From hip hop to bhangra, this Sikh man conquered hearts on Miami beach with his incredible dance steps

Indian nuns working for Missionaries of Charity in Kyiv run short on food, remain determined to continue
Nation

Indian nuns working for Missionaries of Charity in Kyiv run short on food, remain determined to continue

Little pension, ex-teacher Tilak Raj Sharma selling tea, sweets
Himachal

Kangra: Little pension, ex-teacher Tilak Raj Sharma selling tea, sweets

Amid price rise and Zomato’s ten minute delivery announcement, Maggi is trending on Twitter
Trending

Amid price rise and Zomato’s ten minute delivery announcement, Maggi is trending on Twitter

Fans come to Kapil Sharma’s rescue after comedian trolled for picture from Odisha, says wrong to link everything with ‘The Kashmir Files’
Trending

Fans come to Kapil Sharma’s rescue after comedian trolled for picture from Odisha, says wrong to link everything with ‘The Kashmir Files’

New Delhi world's most polluted capital city for 2nd consecutive year
Delhi

New Delhi world's most polluted capital city for second consecutive year

Punjabis seek to curb lavish social gatherings
Punjab

Punjabis in Haryana seek to curb lavish social gatherings

Top Stories

Yogi Adityanath takes oath as UP Chief Minister for second time

Yogi Adityanath takes oath as UP Chief Minister for second term

BJP supporters offer prayers across UP before Adityanath's s...

Current situation a work in progress, at slower pace than desirable; discussions aimed at expediting process: Jaishankar

Jaishankar-Wang meet to sort out border friction in entirety

Jaishankar asks China to pursue independent foreign policy t...

Only one pension for Punjab MLAs, announces Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann

Only one pension for Punjab MLAs, announces Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann

A few ex-MLAs were getting pension from Rs 3.50 lakh to Rs 5...

Calcutta High court orders CBI investigation into Birbhum killings case

Calcutta High Court orders CBI investigation into Birbhum killings case

Directs CBI to file progress report by April 7

Bhagwant Mann says received complaint on anti-corruption action helpline, told authorities to investigate

Bhagwant Mann says received complaint on anti-corruption action helpline, told authorities to investigate

Tweets to this effect

Cities

View All

GNDU attacker identified, police tracking him down

GNDU attacker identified, police tracking him down

Fruit growers rue shortage of power for irrigation

World TB Day: 26L people contract TB in India every year, reveals study

Amritsar West: 'People's love pushed me to join politics to serve in a better way'

IndiGo's direct flight from Amritsar to Lucknow from March 27

Give regular jobs: Health workers

Give regular jobs: Health workers

Vigilance probe ordered into construction work at Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Technical University

Mansa police set up 24-hour cyber help desk

Farmers hold protest in Mohali in support of their demands

Farmers hold protest in Mohali in support of their demands

Chandigarh Administration to invite bids to decide charging rates

Chandigarh: PGI contractual staff on strike today

Ensure dignified living for mentally ill: Dr Simmi Waraich

Punjab and Haryana High Court restrains PGI workers' union from proceeding on strike

Delhi ranks third in terms of per capita income behind Sikkim, Goa: Eco Survey

Delhi ranks third in terms of per capita income behind Sikkim, Goa: Eco Survey

Govt introduces Delhi civic bodies merger Bill in Lok Sabha amid opposition protest

Court denies bail to former JNU student Umar Khalid for 2020 Delhi riots

Phone call made from PMO to state election commissioner to defer MCD polls, claims Kejriwal

Upload ‘The Kashmir Files’ on YouTube: Kejriwal to BJP MLAs seeking movie be made tax-free

Spate of plaints from city on anti-graft helpline

Spate of plaints from Jalandhar on anti-graft helpline

Glimpses of mini India at Crafts Bazaar in Hoshiarpur

NCLP teachers allege no salaries for 27 months, protest outside DC office

'Govt must pay dues of sugarcane farmers'

FIR filed against Hamilton group MD Sabarwal

GLADA carries out demolition drive in 23 illegal colonies

GLADA carries out demolition drive in 23 illegal colonies

Huge traffic jam on Ferozepur Road as GADVASU students, parents hold protest

One fresh case of Covid in Ludhiana district

Don't use modified silencers, police warn Enfield riders

Ludhiana MC plans Rs 1,034-cr budget for 2022-23

Limited seats, high fee at private colleges force MBBS aspirants to go abroad

Limited seats, high fee at private colleges force MBBS aspirants to go abroad

Encyclopedia of the Sikh literature: Punjabi University yet to correct mistakes in 'Mahan Kosh'

HC Judge inspects Patiala District Courts, Central Jail

Patiala: Canal-based drinking water supply project still underway

Rajpura girl adjudged third