Common exam

Common entrance test for Central universities is welcome, but the supply crisis in higher education needs urgent attention (‘Common entrance test’). The entrance test will not be a magic bullet to the complex challenge of equality and quality in higher education. A lot will rest on the structure of the test, and the goals with which it is designed. The demand for higher education is growing but the number of quality higher education institutes has not kept up pace. A common entrance test is a good step towards providing a level playing field to the applicants but avenues should be open for those unable to make it. Also, marking in tests is subjective and may vary over and above the marks fetched by the students. Will the marks be irrelevant or count more in addition to qualifying in entrance test?

SS Paul, Nadia

Make the right call

The report ‘Punjab to regulate jobs of 35K govt staff, Bill soon’ is the expected political response, but wrong appointments in any organisation in any capacity could be a threat to the future of that organisation, as is being witnessed from the current situation in various corporations, boards and autonomous institutions that are on a continuous downslide. The people of Punjab have given a splendid mandate to the AAP and expect an equally splendid response in a laggard state reeling under wrong policies based on electoral politics. Punjab-specific solutions must be taken after considering the right opinions of people, farmers, traders, students, women, youth and businessmen.

Jagvinder Singh Brar, Patiala

Will to serve

Refer to ‘Rupee 1 as pay and no pension...’; it is a welcome step. The public should encourage such representatives who come forward to make politics a service rather than a profession. This would usher an era of development in constituencies, besides setting an example, thus contributing to the progress of the country.

RS Kishtwaria, Palampur

Fiscal mess

The vote on account presented by the AAP as interim budget is to meet the expenditure liability for the quarter left by the previous government. But the real litmus test for the party lies ahead while incorporating the guarantees and promises to the public in their first full-fledged budget, with a burgeoning debt gap pegged at Rs 3 lakh crore. With depleting income revenues, there is no ‘Aladdin ka chirag’ to check this burgeoning gap. The AAP will have to bring in economic experts to design a roadmap to put the state’s fiscal situation on the path of recovery.

Anil Vinayak, Amritsar

Training for life

Apropos of ‘Make military training compulsory for youth’, the youth is one of the abundant and untapped resources available at our disposal. Investment in this resource is bound to pay dividends in the long run. Military training can form a solid foundation of effective development and utilisation. It will make them ready to face challenges head-on, be it national or personal. Such an exercise will be a great equaliser too. It will instil discipline, professionalism, flexibility, clarity of thought, ethics, camaraderie, an active lifestyle, punctuality, motivation — qualities which are often found lacking today. It will provide an opportunity to push their limits and realise their potential. The skills thus earned will help them succeed in every sphere of life, and hence, play an active part in nation-building and contributing positively to society.

RCS Dhaliwal, Mohali

Pollution crisis

With reference to ‘Delhi most polluted capital’; the report is a wakeup call for the government. It has exposed once again that people are breathing dangerously polluted air. Vehicular pollution is a major contributor. With the annual sales of vehicles expected to increase in India, it is definitely going to affect the air quality, if corrective measures are not taken in time. Air pollution has serious effects on human health and is a leading indicator of rapidly increasing climate change. We don’t have to invest in science to find a solution to this crisis. We know the solution, and it is easily accessible. Air pollution resulting from the burning of fuels is a major contributor. Governments must promote renewable energy for transportation and build infrastructure that encourages cycling, public transport and pedestrians. This report underscores how much work remains to be done to ensure that everyone breathes safe, clean and healthy air. Now is the time to take action.

Sikandar Bansal, Shimla

