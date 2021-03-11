Communal disharmony

Refer to ‘Way out of the communal trap’ (Nous Indica); the perpetrators of violence in the name of religion are lumpen elements in any society or culture and know no religiosity. Violence and virulence, fear and fanaticism are inimical to social or communal harmony, and ultimately eat into the values and beauty of life and law. Education-related goals, secularism, spiritualism and social justice become elusive in a violent and communally charged atmosphere, leading us nowhere. For flourishing communal harmony, opportunism exploiting religious discord must end.

Abhimanyu Malik, Jind

Terror cycle

The killings of innocent citizens and migrant workers in the Valley have shocked the whole country (‘Way out of the communal trap’; Nous Indica). The government must take a serious note of the growing insecurity among government employees. It is tragic that the Kashmiri Pandits are being targeted in their own UT. They have been on edge for the past three decades and even now they find themselves hounded by fanatics. This painful chapter in our national life must come to an end. We must close ranks by rising above sectional loyalties and restore peace in Kashmir.

Raj Bahadur Yadav, Fatehabad

Fleeing home

Kashmiri Pandits fleeing Kashmir following targeted killings is a grave issue that needs a workable solution. Such exodus is proof that the Valley has turned into a hell, bursting into fanaticism and violence; where smoke from guns now blurs the pristine landscape that once signified peace. Now, hatred resonates in the sound of bullets, hitting the Valley of love.

Navreet Kaur, Abohar

Not their fault

It pained me to see the front-page picture of a child along with his parents (‘Hundreds of Pandit families flee...’). The family had to leave the place of their ancestors for a camp in Jammu, fearing targeted killings of the minority community in the Valley. The fault of this child is that he doesn’t belong to the majority community. Does God ask anyone to opt for a particular religion before sending him/her to earth? Does Kashmir belong only to Muslims? Will a few short-sighted, misguided elements decide the fate of others? The J&K administration and the Centre should make earnest efforts to stop this exodus or it can have adverse effects in other parts of the country too. Shame on the elements in the Valley who are responsible for defaming Islam.

Manjit Singh, Batala

Putin’s war

It is a matter of grave concern that even after 100 days the war between Russia and Ukraine is still going on and there are no signs of it ending. Putin’s actions have weakened Moscow, caused human suffering and put friends in a spot. His overconfidence to win the Ukraine war in a short span has proved wrong. Russia can actually lose the war and will cut a sorry figure. As NATO and the US are extending help to Ukraine, it is leading to more fighting between the leaders. Really, New Delhi offered a lesson in how best to safeguard nation interest first in adversarial circumstances.

Subhash C Taneja, Gurugram

Let the past be

Refer to ‘RSS chief’s conciliatory note’; his advisory will be welcomed by all. Digging the past is bound to ruin the future. History is the exclusive regime of historians, its debate on roadside gatherings and in ignorant groups is bound to distort the reality and sanctity of this important branch of knowledge. Any controversy of mosque and temple, including controversial artefacts, must be resolved by the experts in the field. Pushing such subjects in the courts ought to be avoided.

VK Anand, Chandigarh

Amicable solution

Reference to ‘RSS chief’s conciliatory note’; appeal for amicable settlement of religious issues is welcome and timely. The country belongs to all citizens. Any attempt to disturb peace and harmony will have repercussions. The concluding lines that the misleading attempt to reverse any perceived historical ‘wrong’ would only lead to new ones, is a sagacious advice to all feuding sides. Wise counsel must prevail.

RAVI RANA, Kapurthala

RS elections

Refer to ‘RS poll muddle’; political parties are anxious about the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections. In Haryana, we are already witnessing parties taking their MLAs to secured locations. It is ironic that in our democracy these tactics are important for the parties, rather than electing the right candidate from the respective state, on the basis of merit and performance. Nowadays, the real contributions an MP can make are being ignored.

Jatinder Masoun, Ludhiana

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: Letters@tribunemail.com

