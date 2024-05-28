 Comply with safety norms : The Tribune India

Comply with safety norms



Refer to the editorial ‘Rajkot tragedy’; several fire incidents, from the inferno at the Delhi hospital to the blaze at the Rajkot game zone, have been caused by negligence on the part of the authorities concerned. A lot of these mishaps are man-made. Such accidents occur because fire safety rules are often not implemented in letter and spirit. Every time a tragedy strikes, it is followed by a probe and the announcement of financial aid for the victims and the kin of the deceased. But within days, the incident is forgotten, and we move on. The administration must make sure that no industrial unit, mall, hotel or hospital functions without the requisite firefighting equipment. Ensuring compliance with the safety regulations is the key to preventing such horrors.

Bal Govind, Noida

Regulations go for a toss

With reference to the editorial ‘Rajkot tragedy’; the deaths of newborns in the fire at the Delhi hospital are tragic. Unfortunately, the authorities only swing into action in the aftermath of a mishap. It takes a tragedy like this one for the government to wake up to the blatant irregularities and norm violations that lead to such accidents in the first place. The need of the hour is to make sure that such violations are detected in time and those behind the lapses are penalised. If the norms can go for a toss at medical facilities in the Capital, what happens to the safety of patients undergoing treatment at hospitals in less developed areas?

Bhupinder Kochhar, Panchkula

Take preventive measures

Apropos of the editorial ‘Rajkot tragedy’; a series of fire-related incidents in the past couple of days have snuffed out precious lives. Understandably, there is a lot of hue and cry over the avoidable loss of life. Calls for accountability are growing. The public wants those behind the lapses punished. But what steps are being taken to make sure that such mishaps do not recur? Are the authorities identifying more establishments and medical facilities that have not been adhering to the fire safety regulations? It is imperative that the government take preventive measures so that no more lives are lost because of negligence.

Ravinder Mittal, Ludhiana

Ensure representation of women

Refer to the editorial ‘Muted voices’; it is unfortunate that the voices of women in Haryana are still being muffled. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has pledged that his party, if voted to power, will reserve 50 per cent government jobs for women. But is that enough? Women and girls, not just in Haryana but in various parts of the country, enjoy far less freedom than men and boys. Women are even judged on the way they dress. The fact that only 16 of the 223 candidates in the state this time are female highlights the yawning gender divide. Affirmative action is necessary to tackle the issue. Women must have at least 33 per cent representation in social, political and economic spheres. 

Subhash Vaid, New Delhi

BJP’s outreach to farmers

Will BJP leaders really gain anything from holding back-to-back rallies in Punjab ahead of the final phase of the General Election? The farming community of the state is not going to forgive the saffron party for the poor treatment meted out to the cultivators by the ruling regime and its failure to fulfil the demand of a legal guarantee for MSP. PM Narendra Modi has tried to evoke Sikh sentiments by claiming that had he been in power in 1971, he would have taken Kartarpur Sahib from Pakistan. The PM can do all he wants to please farmers and Sikhs, but ultimately, the people will decide the fate of the candidates.

Kirti Wadhawan, Kanpur

Misuse of public office

Apropos of the editorial ‘Modi in Punjab’; the PM is banking on politics of religious polarisation to gain votes just days ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in the state. He has even gone as far as reopening old wounds of the Partition to win over Sikhs. The office of the PM or the CM is meant for public service. Whether it is PM Modi or the Chief Minister of a state, leaders must realise that the public office is not meant for campaigning. The misuse of office or authority to promote the parties in power does not bode well for democracy.

Jagvinder Singh Brar, Patiala

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: [email protected]

