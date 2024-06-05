 Congress bucks poll predictions : The Tribune India

  • Congress bucks poll predictions

Congress bucks poll predictions



Exit polls got it wrong

Much to everybody’s surprise, the Opposition INDIA bloc, despite all the challenges it faced, managed to give a neck-and-neck fight to the BJP-led NDA across the country. The INDI alliance hobbled the NDA’s march towards the goal of 400 seats. While it is true that the Opposition lacks a strong leader who can go toe to toe with PM Narendra Modi, the INDIA grouping managed to give the saffron party a tough contest. Notably, the actual election results are far different from what the exit polls had forecast. The results indicate growing discontent among voters with the ruling regime. The parties that would form the government at the Centre must ensure India’s holistic development in the years to come through good governance and visionary leadership.

Kirti Wadhawan, Kanpur

With reference to the article ‘Congress’ failure to unite INDIA will cost it dear’; the writer rushed to draw a conclusion based on what the exit polls projected. But contrary to the predictions, the grand old party has put up a strong show in the General Election, shattering the perception that the BJP is invincible. The BJP did not win the comfortable majority that it was expected to. The people of the country have sent out a strong message about how they feel about the current state of affairs. The BJP ultimately got the numbers to form the government, but dissatisfaction among voters is obvious.

Prem Singh, Chandigarh

Setback for the BJP

The General Election results are a reminder that exit polls cannot be relied upon. No party, no matter how big, can take the voters or an election for granted. The election results are drastically different from what the pollsters had forecast. The saffron party has fallen short of its target. Though the BJP is not a party that easily makes compromises, it will now need its allies’ support to sustain itself. It remains to be seen how it will affect the functioning of the new government.

Anthony Henriques, Mumbai

Lotus fails to bloom in Sikkim

Refer to the editorial ‘Mixed bag for BJP’; Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu’s victory has established him as a force to reckon with in the state. He has successfully filled the void left by the death of his father, Dorjee Khandu, in 2011. The results raise serious questions about the future of the Congress in the state that it once ruled. In Sikkim, thanks to CM Prem Singh Tamang’s image as the Chief Minister of the common man and his pro-poor initiatives, his Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) bagged 31 out of 32 seats. The BJP, which parted ways with the SKM, must be sulking right now as it drew a blank in the state.

Bal Govind, Noida

Congress’ diminishing appeal

Apropos of ‘Mixed bag for BJP’; the Assembly election results in Arunachal Pradesh reflect the Congress’ diminishing appeal in a region where it was once a dominant force. Further, the saffron party’s ability to retain power in Arunachal shows that anti-incumbency is not a prevalent sentiment in the border state. The BJP government in Arunachal and the SKM in Sikkim have their work cut out. In view of the ongoing unrest in Myanmar and China’s knack for territorial disputes, ensuring stability in the regions should be the state governments’ priority. Besides, the fragile ecological balance of the Himalayan states, which are prone to natural disasters like landslides and floods, is a concern that should be addressed as soon as possible.

Mona Singh, by mail

Convicted felon in the fray

Refer to the article ‘Trump’s conviction thickens the plot’; a convicted felon, Trump, if re-elected, would be bad news for American democracy. The former President has shown disregard for the law of the land. Despite being found guilty on as many as 34 counts of falsifying business records, he continues to describe the trial as a sham. He has openly cast aspersions on the justice delivery system in his country. The criminalisation of politics in the US is a matter of concern. Nobody breaking the law should be holding public office. It is a disgrace that he is the Republican Party’s presumptive presidential candidate.

MD Sharma, Shimla

