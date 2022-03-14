Congress downfall

Refer to ‘Congress must reform’; it is futile to believe that the party has any intention to reform itself. The main reason for this downfall has been admitted by Ghulam Nabi Azad. Majority of Congress leaders are accustomed to luxurious lifestyles and they stay and dine in five-star hotels. They don’t want to meet common people and rarely visit their constituencies. The inevitable has happened finally. The meeting called by G-23 politicians carries no meaning as they all are responsible for this downfall.

Ramesh Gupta, Narwana

Vote for good governance

The AAP victory in Punjab is the outcome of the people of Punjab voting for governance. Sikhs did not vote for the SAD and Hindus did not vote for BJP, which could get only two seats. Dalits did not vote for BSP. People voted for good governance and good education for their children and health. Voters rejected farm union leader Balbir Singh Rajewal. The people did not repeat the folly of 2017. The rest of India must learn a lesson from Punjab and vote for good governance and not for religion, caste, etc.

Capt Amar Jeet (retd), Kharar

Plain and simple

Apropos of ‘Day after, AAP legislators keep it simple’, it is heartening to see the symbolic gestures of departure from the past VIP culture by the CM-designate and the newly elected AAP legislators. But there is a long way to go before these gestures of simplicity, honesty and sincerity become a way of life and come to stay as a permanent feature of our democratic society. The new dispensation now needs to walk the talk. In the mad pursuit for power, the motto of service to the people was discarded and the common man was totally forgotten and left to fend for himself. The challenge ahead is colossal and only sincerity of purpose and focus may redeem the present dismal scenario.

GP CAPT JS BOPARAI (RETD), BHADSALI

Look within

The humiliating defeat of the Congress and the SAD calls for soul-searching by the astute veterans whose ill-conceived policies and apathetic attitude paved the way for their ignominious rout. The message is clear — never take the common people for granted; choose the right time for retirement from active politics; and dedicate yourself to the amelioration of the condition of the common masses.

Vimal Sethi, Kapurthala

New era dawns

The SAD and the Congress ruled Punjab for decades because there was no third alternative. They looted the people and the state exchequer and neither dared to speak against the other, since both were corrupt. People of Punjab have ushered in a new era. The tsunami has washed away the bigwigs. The voters reposed full faith in the AAP. Now, the party should respond accordingly.

Bansi Ram Rahul, Garhshankar

No end to corruption

Is the BJP government in Haryana oblivious of the rising corruption? The BJP government has been boasting of running the state with zero corruption, but arrests in bribery cases are on the rise. Every other day someone is in the trap of the vigilance team. Incalculable cash and documents of properties were recovered during search of the residential premises of a District Town Planner. When there were frequent complaints against him from the public, why was immediate action not taken? Also, why was he given additional charge of Gurugram, the most lucrative construction hub? This smells foul. It could not have happened without the complicity of politicians and senior officers. The Haryana Government should stringently bridle such corrupt officials.

Baljeet Singh Deep, Hisar

All-women panchayat

The decision by residents of Rohillan village, Bhiwani, to not have an all-women panchayat is an example of male chauvinism in our society. The reason for this decision is that the women have not been able to come up to the expectations of the villagers. What a ridiculous reason! The reason is that the women were not given a cordial atmosphere to work. It is true that working women cannot do justice with their jobs as they have to take care of their households too, but this doesn’t mean that they are inefficient. As for the other reason of their being less educated, for that too we all are to be blamed. Why these women were not given equal education opportunities? In no way are they responsible for the poor performance of the panchayat. The villagers must ponder over the reasons for the failure of the panchayat and come up with solutions. Banning an all-women panchayat will only suppress the women and will discourage others to come forward.

Bir Devinder Singh Bedi, Sangrur

