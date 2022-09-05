 ‘Congress jodo’ : The Tribune India

‘Congress jodo’

Refer to ‘A desperate march’ (Nous Indica); Rahul Gandhi and his coterie are working hard to revive and reorganise the tattered Congress that had ruled the country for over 50 years. Rahul’s Bharat Jodo Yatra has a vague premise as neither our nation has disintegrated nor is there any precipitous threat of disintegration. It would be more rational if it is called ‘Congress Jodo’ Yatra. The party seems unable to resolve its issues. Its strategists are busy conducting experiments; most veterans have quit; ground-level organisation is continuously weakening. The chances of revival and presenting a strong face matching Modi’s personality are still remote. Aspirations of regional leaders are sky-high. The Congress must remember that when all forces working in different directions meet at a point, the resultant is zero.

Deepak Khanna, by mail

Behind the scenes

That ‘Name-calling isn’t politics’ best sums up the present existential crisis that the Congress is grappling with, because it is the sole political activity in which it has been indulging at all levels (‘A desperate march’; Nous Indica). The argument in the article still makes a case for a reluctant Rahul Gandhi to decide on the leadership issue. Backstage puppeteering or backseat driving days are over because such manoeuvres have been abused blatantly from the panchayat to national-level institutions in the country’s civil and political spheres. Such ploys are bound to prove repulsive to the awakened Indian electorate.

DV Sharma, Mukerian

Spotlight on Vikrant

Apropos of ‘Watershed Vikrant’, it is the general practice in India that the PM inaugurates prominent projects. But since the President is also the Commander-in-Chief of our armed forces, it would have been more fitting if Droupadi Murmu had performed the commissioning ceremony of INS Vikrant. PM Modi, the Defence Minister and other dignitaries could have been in attendance. The indigenously built Vikrant is a maritime milestone. It will be a big step towards the growth of India’s naval capabilities. Indigenisation is no more a choice but a dire necessity. ‘Made in India’ arms, etc., will provide a huge fillip to the Indian industry. India’s hopes are alive with the possibility of designing and manufacturing a fifth-generation fighter plane. That will surely catapult it into an elite club that presently comprises the US, China and Russia.

PL SINGH, by mail

Shipyard expansion

Reference to ‘Watershed Vikrant’; the commissioning of India’s first indigenously designed and built aircraft carrier INS Vikrant marks a glorious occasion for the Indian Navy as well as shipyards. India now joins a select group of countries capable of building such sophisticated vessels. Besides the Indian Navy, the credit also goes to scientists, marine engineers and workers at the shipyard. Since India has crucial interests in the Indo-Pacific hotspot, the launching of Vikrant is a cause for concern for China. Though indigenous procurement of naval ships has gathered pace after the launch of the ‘Make in India’ programme, India continues to import cargo ships and their ancillary parts. Setting up a dedicated fund for capacity expansion of local shipyards can help domestic shipyards compete globally.

Gregory Fernandes, Mumbai

Credit where credit’s due

It is a proud moment for the nation that the first indigenous aircraft carrier has been handed over to the Navy. The government should clear the proposal for the next project of building another aircraft carrier, as all resources, including experienced manpower, is readily available. Further, this project, if approved, may take 12 to 15 years to complete. By that time, INS Vikramaditya may be near phase-out. Credit for indigenous military equipment and weapons system should be shared with all who have been at the helm of affairs from time to time because these projects are long-term. Governments may change but projects concerning national security get collective support and approval. We have to match China’s military capabilities.

Ravi Bhushan, Kurukshetra

Desecration of church

The news regarding four masked men vandalising a church of the peace-loving Christian community in Tarn Taran is condemnable. The government has done well to constitute a three-member SIT to probe the desecration of church. The guilty must be punished, and as early as possible.

Puneet Mehta, PATIALA

