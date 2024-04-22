Congress needs charismatic leader

Apropos of ‘Congress slow off the blocks’ (Nous Indica); the author aptly says that ideology does not matter much to the voters. They vote on grounds such as caste, community, candidate’s stature and image. Timely distribution of tickets and stitching of alliances with like-minded parties are among the factors that send out a strong message to the electorate. Any delay on these counts could cost any party dear. These winnable parameters are not conspicuously visible in the Congress, compared to its mighty rival, the BJP. The grand old party needs a charismatic leader like Indira Gandhi.

RAVI SHARMA, Dhariwal

Focus where BJP lacks

Refer to ‘Congress slow off the blocks’ (Nous Indica); despite PM Modi’s guarantees, many promises made by the BJP have remained unfulfilled. This is the time for the Congress and the INDIA bloc to lay stress on the areas in which the BJP appears to be on a sticky wicket and not let go the chance at any cost. The Congress is moving at a slow pace in every respect. Neither has it mobilised workers at the grassroots level nor is it doing enough to keep its flock together. Infighting in the Congress is affecting the announcement of candidates.

RAJ KUMAR KAPOOR, ROPAR

Too expensive proposal

With reference to a recent report, ‘30 IAF bases to get 5-layer security system’, do we really need such an elaborate security system that includes sensors, thermal cameras, radar and underground vibration detection system? No airbase anywhere in the world has this kind of a security system. Besides, no system, howsoever sophisticated, can be foolproof. The Pathankot airbase attack in 2016, that had triggered this proposal, was an isolated instance which doesn’t call for an overreaction. The proposed five-layer security system would be too expensive. While no compromise should be made on security, the proposal should be cost-effective. After the Pathankot attack, a high-level committee was constituted to suggest remedial measures. Several recommendations were implemented. Nothing more is perhaps needed.

WG CDR CL SEHGAL (RETD), JALANDHAR

Focus on health, not taste

Refers to editorial ‘Cut sugar & salt’; the aim of business houses like Cadbury, Nestle and IndiGo should be to provide nutritious food to consumers so that they remain healthy and their wellbeing is not affected. The sole aim should not be to make the product tasty and attractive. All FMCG (fast-moving consumer goods) companies should stress on healthy ingredients and products. They should strictly adhere to self-regulation. The government should ensure that all food processing units comply with the standards and norms laid down by experts. Occasionally, surprise checks to monitor products should be carried out to keep the manufacturers on their toes.

SUBHASH VAID, New Delhi

Ballot paper more reliable

Refer to the news report ‘Mustn’t skip voting, CJI urges electorate’; it is fine that all eligible people must vote. However, the alleged vulnerability of EVMs (electronic voting machines) remains a grey area. Before the advent of EVMs, voting by ballot paper used to be safe and secure. The ballot method is being used by many nations across the world, though it is time-consuming due to physical counting of votes. The government should either bring back ballot paper voting or make EVM functioning totally transparent.

ROOP SINGH NEGI, Solan

UNSC seat for India

Refer to the news report ‘Support reforms: US official on Musk’s remark on permanent UNSC seat for India’; Elon Musk has rightly said it is absurd that a permanent UNSC seat has eluded India so far. India, the most populous country of the world, deserves this seat. The UNSC’s five members with veto power are out of touch with the present-day geopolitical realities. India’s growing importance is acknowledged by international platforms such as G20, Quad, I2U2 and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation.

LAL SINGH, AMRITSAR

