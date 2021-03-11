Congress undoing

‘Congress and conservatives’ (Nous Indica) is spot-on. The conservatives in the Congress are too cowardly to fight, but they hold sway, having been obliged by Sonia Gandhi during her long stints at the helm. Her ‘putra-moh’ eclipses the talent of the liberal new generation and the nub of the pre-scripted Congress agenda is to install Rahul Gandhi as the ‘duly elected’ party president. Those who broke away from the Congress lack pan-India appeal, to the detriment of a unified alternative to the Congress as a formidable Opposition. Our democracy is the loser as a constructive Opposition is missing.

Lalit Bharadwaj, Panchkula

Sonia needs to go

Apropos of ‘Congress and conservatives’, the party needs complete overhaul. Sonia Gandhi had offered to resign, knowing that sycophants would say no and she would stay put. What is presently right for the Congress is that she steps down. Once the slot is vacant, an alternative leader will automatically emerge. She should throw away the remote control she used for 10 years to run a puppet government. Both Sonia and Rahul should stay quiet for a while. Let the party evolve on its own. The Congress may revive if they are out, but if they stay, there is no chance.

WG CDR CL SEHGAL (RETD), JALANDHAR

Bizarre arrest

The high drama of Bagga’s arrest has shown the police of the three states in a poor light. While the Punjab Police allegedly did not follow the standard procedure to be adopted in inter-state arrests, interference by the Haryana Police was bizarre, and the quickness shown by the Delhi Police was astonishing. The episode has put a question mark on the independence of the Punjab Police. It shows that CM Bhagwant Mann is subservient to the dictates of his party chief. It is time for the Punjab AAP to set things right ahead of the 2024 elections.

Manmohan Singh, Kharar

Police faceoff

Bagga’s arrest has made one thing clear that the police have generally neglected their primary responsibility of functioning as a people-friendly force (‘Faceoff between cops of 3 states over 1 arrest’). They have become subservient to political masters and extend all possible aid to them to fulfil their selfish motives. In 2006, the Supreme Court had directed all states to frame and implement police reforms so that the police work without political interference. Police departments must respect SOPs, further democratic values and protect human rights while ensuring a peaceful atmosphere in their jurisdiction.

SUBHASH VAID, by mail

Misuse of police time

Overzealous police officers of Punjab, Haryana and Delhi were following their respective master’s orders. The violations of the rules of the game are evident, but not new, and there is misuse of the police force by the ruling parties. At the end of the day, Bagga is free, and unnecessarily, precious police time was lost, which could have been used for constructive purposes. In this aspect, all parties are sailing in the same boat.

Yash Pal Ralhan, Jalandhar

Pvt school teachers

The Punjab Government proudly states that it has instructed private schools to not increase fees, but one doubts if it is an achievement as it will disturb thousands of teachers working in private schools (‘30 days report card’). Already their pay and other benefits have not been increased for two successive years. It appears that another year is not likely to bring them cheers. Teachers working in government schools get an increment and two DA instalments every year. If the government wants private schools to not increase fee, it should help these schools so that the teachers get their dues, and will give them relief from the rising prices.

GURBACHAN SINGH, Mohali

Pension to widows

The poor widows of Himachal Pradesh have been requesting the state government to increase their meagre pension to at least Rs 5,000 per month. The Chief Minister has appeased all sections of society by showering several financial benefits on them, but these helpless women have been ignored. They are also worthy voters and honourable citizens of the state. They cannot organise agitations or processions, but can only request for help.

MANORMA THAKUR, Joginder Nagar

For our own sake

Rising temperatures will have a big impact on agricultural production in the coming time. India is divided into several agro-climatic zones and economic activities are highly dependent on climatic characteristics. There are several essential climate variables which are important for understanding and monitoring the global climate system. In today’s materialistic age, every person is entangled in the race of life, but is unaware that our future can be secured only by protecting the environment.

Renu Kadyan, Panipat

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: Letters@tribunemail.com

