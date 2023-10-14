 Construction in green belts : The Tribune India

Construction in green belts



Refer to ‘No way, Himachal’; Himachal Pradesh witnessed great devastation during the recent monsoon. Many roads and bridges are still awaiting repairs. The state government’s decision to permit construction in green belts is not justified at all. Research shows that the tourist destinations in the hills have exceeded their carrying capacity due to excessive construction. Finding parking space in hill stations has become a difficult task. Enhancing the quality of tourism could significantly boost revenue without resorting to haphazard construction. While it may take a few years for the state to return to normalcy, going ahead with green-belt construction projects could complicate the situation.

Wg Cdr JS Minhas (retd), Mohali

Hunger index ranking

Refer to ‘India 111th on hunger index; erroneous: Govt’; India’s low ranking on the Global Hunger Index, where it ranks just behind Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka among 125 countries, is deplorable. Many other countries, especially in Africa, are also grappling with food shortage. The Government of India should consider contesting the criteria used for assigning a low ranking to our developing economy, especially considering its high GDP growth rate. Additionally, it’s worth noting that a significant percentage of our children are reported to be obese.

NPS Sohal, Chandigarh

Reminder to secessionists

Apropos of ‘The bogey of Khalistan must be put to rest once and for all’; the article is insightful and serves as a warning to the troublemakers. It is a reminder to secessionists operating from Canada and the UK that they are no longer Indian citizens and do not have the right to interfere in the politics of India. The Sikh secessionist cause is virtually non-existent in India. Even in Canada and the UK, the number of people who support it is minimal. The diasporic secessionists were not compelled to leave India following the events of 1947 and 1984; instead, they chose to migrate in pursuit of better opportunities.

Roshan Lal Goel, Ladwa

Big salute to doctors

Apropos of ‘Narrow escape at PGI’; the evacuation of patients after a fire broke out at PGI’s Nehru Hospital demonstrated the dedication and commitment of doctors and other staff at the institution. The way even senior doctors, without caring for their own lives, daringly participated in the rescue operation deserves the highest level of appreciation. The doctors used a ‘hydraulic lift’ to rescue patients. In our society, a doctor is considered second only to God, and this has been proven by the fire incident. The entire PGI medical community, along with the support staff, deserves a big salute.

VK Anand, Chandigarh

Improve air quality

Air pollution is a perennial problem in the National Capital Region. Several factors contribute to the deteriorating air quality, and stubble burning is recognised as a significant contributor to the problem. As October and November approach, this issue gains prominent attention, prompting the authorities to focus on it. With the apex court seeking a report from the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), this is a good opportunity to comprehensively address the challenging problem. Taking all stakeholders on board is also the need of the hour. Given that poor air quality poses a serious health hazard, it is a matter of great concern for everyone and necessitates collective efforts to bring it within permissible limits.

Ravi Sharma, Dhariwal

Court verdict on divorce

Refer to ‘SC declines divorce to 89-year-old man’; the apex court’s decision to uphold the sanctity of marriage is commendable, as it is deemed to be a sacred bond between husband and wife in Indian society. However, a 27-year-long legal battle highlights that this bond has already been irreparably broken, and a court verdict cannot reunite two individuals whom the sacred vow of ‘till death do us part’ could not keep together.

DV Sharma, Mukerian

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: [email protected] 

#Monsoon

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Ludhiana

Ludhiana panchayat fund embezzlement scam was much bigger, finds inquiry report

2
Punjab

Punjab Governor terms special Assembly session illegal, says business conducted in it will be unlawful

3
Amritsar

Amritsar leader Rajkumar Verka to leave BJP, to rejoin Congress

4
Punjab

Punjab BJP leaders Balbir Sidhu, Gurpreet Kangar meet KC Venugopal, express desire to return to Congress

5
Delhi

Delivery of justice to 1984 anti-Sikh riots victims started only after 2014: Amit Shah

6
Trending

Man beats up son in public after catching him smoking hookah in cafe

7
India

Conflicts, confrontations do not benefit anyone, PM Modi says at P20 summit in reference to Israel-Palestine conflict

8
World

Hamas practised in plain sight, posting video of mock attack weeks before border breach

9
Sports

Arijit Singh to perform before India-Pakistan clash in ODI World Cup in Ahmedabad

10
Ludhiana

Ludhiana court convicts 13 cops in 20-year-old corruption case, sentences them to 5-year jail term

Don't Miss

View All
Ban on 6 dog breeds, ~10K penalty on cards in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Ban on 6 dog breeds, Rs 10K penalty on cards in Chandigarh

Govt after govt, all have tried to tinker with Shimla’s green belts
Himachal

Govt after govt, all have tried to tinker with Shimla's green belts

Gatka has pan-India appeal now
Punjab

Sikh martial art Gatka has pan-India appeal now

Cocaine haul wake-up call for Punjab Police
Punjab

Cocaine haul wake-up call for Punjab Police

WhatsApp fraudsters calling up people to demand money
Amritsar

WhatsApp fraudsters posing as police officials call up people to demand money

Nehru Hospital blaze: Doctors risk their lives to save patients
Chandigarh

Nehru Hospital blaze: PGI doctors risk their lives to save patients

SGPC bans perfume spray on ‘holy book’ at Golden Temple
Punjab

SGPC bans perfume spray on Guru Granth Sahib at Golden Temple as it contains alcohol

Watch: Rahul Gandhi reveals why he hasn’t got married; “Completely entangled…”
India

Watch: Rahul Gandhi reveals why he hasn't got married, “Completely entangled…”

Top News

Operation Ajay: Second flight carrying 235 Indian nationals from Israel lands in Delhi

Operation Ajay: Second flight carrying 235 Indian nationals from Israel lands in Delhi

Israel orders 11 lakh to leave north Gaza as ground invasion looms

Israel orders 11 lakh to leave north Gaza as ground invasion looms

Forces carry out brief raids | Diktat calamitous: UN | Stay ...

PM Modi: Time for peace, divided world won’t benefit anyone

PM Modi: Time for peace, divided world won’t benefit anyone

Says India battling cross-border terror for decades

Banwarilal Purohit declares special Punjab Assembly session ‘illegal’

Banwarilal Purohit declares special Punjab Assembly session ‘illegal’

Shah: Modi govt ensured justice to ’84 riot victims

Amit Shah: Modi govt ensured justice to '84 riot victims


Cities

View All

Parties may find the going tough in civic body elections

Parties may find the going tough in civic body elections

4-year-old boy dies at GND Hospital, family thrashes doc

Metalled streets, clean drinking water supply major needs, say residents

Not allocated by MC, parking lots functional

Anti-drug campaigner shot at in Tarn Taran, hospitalised; 3 booked

3 aides of Goldy Brar held

3 aides of Goldy Brar held

General trade, lower rent mooted for subway booths

General trade, lower rent mooted for subway booths

Gangster shot at in Baltana encounter

Fire at Sunny Enclave post

Applications invited for green cracker sale licence

Malhotra city BJP president, replaces Sood

As winter nears, PMO reviews steps being taken to prevent air pollution in region

As winter nears, PMO reviews steps being taken to prevent air pollution in region

80 hi-tech cameras put up on Mumbai e-way

L-G ‘displeased’ at delay in enforcing industrial relocation scheme

Fire at Delhi plastic factory

France holds edu fair to attract Indian students

Basti Peer Daad STP to start next month, says Balbir Singh Seechewal

Basti Peer Daad STP to start next month, says Balbir Singh Seechewal

After minister's assurance, unions open Jalandhar MC office lock

No clarity yet on Jalandhar municipal elections

Ludhiana doc booked under NDPS Act

Paddy procurement: Minister assures hassle-free lifting, payment to farmers

Giaspura Tragedy: Polluting industries get ‘clean chit’, NGT committee ‘fails’ to nail culprits

Giaspura Tragedy: Polluting industries get ‘clean chit’, NGT committee ‘fails’ to nail culprits

Four arrested by rural police in Dalla village murder case

Day after raid, 2 booked for running illegal de-addiction centre at village

Non-transfer of reserved land for EWS: GLADA bans property registration in 22 colonies

Ward Watch: Traffic congestions in old city markets irk residents

Punjabi University gets ‘A+’ NAAC accreditation

Punjabi University gets ‘A+’ NAAC accreditation

Athletics meet begins at NIS

Sirhind-Fatehgarh Sahib MC passes 20 resolutions, approves Rs 3-cr works

Prof's behaviour can be termed bad, rude and obscene: Report

Youth arrested for murder of salon owner