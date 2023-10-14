Refer to ‘No way, Himachal’; Himachal Pradesh witnessed great devastation during the recent monsoon. Many roads and bridges are still awaiting repairs. The state government’s decision to permit construction in green belts is not justified at all. Research shows that the tourist destinations in the hills have exceeded their carrying capacity due to excessive construction. Finding parking space in hill stations has become a difficult task. Enhancing the quality of tourism could significantly boost revenue without resorting to haphazard construction. While it may take a few years for the state to return to normalcy, going ahead with green-belt construction projects could complicate the situation.

Wg Cdr JS Minhas (retd), Mohali

Hunger index ranking

Refer to ‘India 111th on hunger index; erroneous: Govt’; India’s low ranking on the Global Hunger Index, where it ranks just behind Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka among 125 countries, is deplorable. Many other countries, especially in Africa, are also grappling with food shortage. The Government of India should consider contesting the criteria used for assigning a low ranking to our developing economy, especially considering its high GDP growth rate. Additionally, it’s worth noting that a significant percentage of our children are reported to be obese.

NPS Sohal, Chandigarh

Reminder to secessionists

Apropos of ‘The bogey of Khalistan must be put to rest once and for all’; the article is insightful and serves as a warning to the troublemakers. It is a reminder to secessionists operating from Canada and the UK that they are no longer Indian citizens and do not have the right to interfere in the politics of India. The Sikh secessionist cause is virtually non-existent in India. Even in Canada and the UK, the number of people who support it is minimal. The diasporic secessionists were not compelled to leave India following the events of 1947 and 1984; instead, they chose to migrate in pursuit of better opportunities.

Roshan Lal Goel, Ladwa

Big salute to doctors

Apropos of ‘Narrow escape at PGI’; the evacuation of patients after a fire broke out at PGI’s Nehru Hospital demonstrated the dedication and commitment of doctors and other staff at the institution. The way even senior doctors, without caring for their own lives, daringly participated in the rescue operation deserves the highest level of appreciation. The doctors used a ‘hydraulic lift’ to rescue patients. In our society, a doctor is considered second only to God, and this has been proven by the fire incident. The entire PGI medical community, along with the support staff, deserves a big salute.

VK Anand, Chandigarh

Improve air quality

Air pollution is a perennial problem in the National Capital Region. Several factors contribute to the deteriorating air quality, and stubble burning is recognised as a significant contributor to the problem. As October and November approach, this issue gains prominent attention, prompting the authorities to focus on it. With the apex court seeking a report from the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), this is a good opportunity to comprehensively address the challenging problem. Taking all stakeholders on board is also the need of the hour. Given that poor air quality poses a serious health hazard, it is a matter of great concern for everyone and necessitates collective efforts to bring it within permissible limits.

Ravi Sharma, Dhariwal

Court verdict on divorce

Refer to ‘SC declines divorce to 89-year-old man’; the apex court’s decision to uphold the sanctity of marriage is commendable, as it is deemed to be a sacred bond between husband and wife in Indian society. However, a 27-year-long legal battle highlights that this bond has already been irreparably broken, and a court verdict cannot reunite two individuals whom the sacred vow of ‘till death do us part’ could not keep together.

DV Sharma, Mukerian

