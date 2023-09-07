 Controversy over ‘Bharat’ : The Tribune India

Letters to the Editor

Controversy over ‘Bharat’

Controversy over ‘Bharat’


The unsavoury ‘Bharat’/India row is sparked by dirty politics and fuelled by vested interests. The name ‘Bharat’ denotes our civilisational heritage and the name ‘India’, now as much Indian as the English language is, represents a modern, secular and liberal identity, emphasising diversity and inclusivity. Article 1 of the Constitution states that ‘India, that is Bharat, shall be a Union of States’. This gives the President and the government the right to use ‘Bharat’ in all official documents. The MEA can adopt the constitutional nomenclature of ‘India, that is Bharat’. Any controversial attempt at a constitutional amendment to drop/omit the name ‘India’ should be avoided.

Lalit Bharadwaj, Panchkula

Political stunt

The Central Government’s reported plan to change India’s official name to ‘Bharat’ is more of a political stunt than a necessity. If there were to be a change in the official name of the country, citizens would need to update their government-issued documents, including Aadhaar cards, PAN cards, passports, driving licences and vehicle registration certificates to reflect the new official name. This would involve administrative procedures and potentially incur costs for individuals. Besides, government departments and ministries with ‘India’ in their names would require new signage, letterheads and branding.

Vikramjit Singh, Amritsar

Delhi G20 summit

Refer to ‘The India-US moment’; the star-studded Delhi summit with two stars less would make a visual difference to the platform. Multilateral summits and their outcomes have implications not only for relations between nations but also for the internal dynamics and future prospects of individual countries. A holistic and forward-thinking approach to addressing the challenges and opportunities of the 21st century is crucial. The G20 summit is likely to be remembered not only for its formal outcomes and declarations, but also for the deficiencies that would impact the G20 as an organisation and the globalised world.

Jagvinder Singh Brar, Patiala

Drug abuse

Refer to ‘Drug menace’; Punjab Police’s efforts to combat drug menace are commendable. The seizure of such a significant quantity of heroin by law enforcement agencies is a testament to their dedication. Combating the illegal drug trade is a challenging and critical endeavour, and these accomplishments reflect the police’s commitment to tackling the issue. Seizing 1,400 kg of heroin in 14 months sends out a strong message about the determination to address drug trafficking and its associated consequences. Besides, the police are actively involved in organising awareness campaigns and meetings in rural and urban areas on the ill effects of drug addiction.

Raj Kumar Kapoor, Ropar

CM’s announcements

During a state-level function to celebrate Teachers’ Day, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann made major announcements for the improvement of the school education system in the state. Recruitment of teachers and non-teaching staff, bus service for girl students and hi-tech centres to train students for competitive exams are laudable steps. Though the CM’s intentions should not be doubted, past experience shows that such announcements by politicians in power usually remain on paper. It would be better if the CM directs the officials concerned to start working earnestly to translate these announcements into reality at the earliest. This would not only lend credibility to the CM’s statements, but also benefit the stakeholders.

NK Gosain, Bathinda

Aditya-L1 mission

India has been making significant strides in the field of space exploration and technology. The launch of Aditya-L1 represents a major step forward in the country’s efforts to study the sun. Such missions play a pivotal role in advancing our understanding of space and celestial phenomena. Understanding the sun’s behaviour and the solar corona is essential for various reasons, including space weather prediction and its impact on the earth. After the success of Chandrayaan-3, the launch of Aditya-L1 has raised India’s stature across the world. Kudos to the scientists.

Sulliya Muhammad, Mumbai

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: [email protected]

#Bharat

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Jalandhar

Dhillon brothers’ suicide: SHO Navdeep Singh dismissed from service; family cremates body

2
Trending

Jaskaran Singh from Punjab's Khalra wins Rs 1 crore at Kaun Banega Crorepati

3
Chandigarh

NSUI's Jatinder Singh elected president of Panjab University Students’ Council

4
Punjab

Party high command's decision supreme, Navjot Sidhu says amid row over alliance with AAP

5
Punjab

AAP not to have alliance with Congress in Punjab, says minister Anmol Gagan Maan

6
India

Counter Udhayanidhi's remarks on Sanatan Dharma, refrain from speaking on 'Bharat-India' row: PM Modi to ministers

7
Diaspora

Over 4 lakh Indians may die awaiting employment-based US Green Cards, says report

8
India

Woman, daughter beaten to death in UP as husband's prayer meet was in progress

9
Punjab

UK MPs urge Rishi Sunak to call for release of British Sikh Jagtar Johal held in India in 2017

10
Entertainment

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha to marry in Udaipur later this month

Don't Miss

View All
Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink
Punjab

Punjab: Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink

Wheat varieties to boost immunity, check diabetes
Punjab

PAU's new wheat varieties to boost immunity, check diabetes

Ludhiana gets Dehradun, Delhi air link from this week
Punjab

Ludhiana gets Dehradun, Delhi air link from this week

Major relief as Punjab announces one-time settlement for property tax defaulters
Punjab

Major relief as Punjab announces one-time settlement for property tax defaulters

At PGI, ‘supermoms’ donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies
Chandigarh

At PGI, 'supermoms' donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard a flight
India

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard Bengaluru-Delhi flight

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon
Sports

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture
Features

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture

Top News

SC protects Editors Guild members from arrest over Manipur reports

Supreme Court protects Editors Guild members from arrest over Manipur reports

Bench seeks status report on arms recovery, wants rations st...

Respond to Sanatan Dharma rant: PM Modi to ministers

Respond to Sanatan Dharma rant: PM Modi to ministers

Debate 9 issues in session: Sonia Gandhi to PM Modi

Debate 9 issues in Parliament session: Sonia Gandhi to PM Modi

Punjab cops ‘hand in glove’ with illegal miners, says High Court

Punjab cops 'hand in glove' with illegal miners, says High Court

Raps police for ‘sorry state of affairs’

We know how to win poll alone: punjab CM evasive on tie -up with Congress

We know how to win poll alone: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann evasive on tie-up with Congress


Cities

View All

Auto drivers block roads, commuters a harried lot

Auto drivers block roads, commuters a harried lot

Project report to clean Tung Dhab drain to be sent for govt approval

Peddler held with 15kg heroin, 4 others booked

Ward number 49 cries for cleanliness

Old pension scheme: Front to hold rally in Sangrur on Nov 5

PU POLLS: NSUI regains presidential post after 5 yrs

PU POLLS: NSUI regains presidential post after 5 yrs

Mixed bag in colleges, tie-ups play key role

Was inactive in ABVP, NSUI gave me a free hand: Top post winner

High Court halts recovery notice in service tax case of civic body

Woman loses Rs 4.92L to fraud

No greater cruelty than false charges against woman’s chastity: Delhi High Court

No greater cruelty than false charges against woman’s chastity: Delhi High Court

Passenger held with pistol at IGI Airport

75 vans to provide food items at lower rates

Brothers’ suicide : Emotions run high as Jashanbir’s mortal remains consigned to flames

Brothers’ suicide : Emotions run high as Jashanbir’s mortal remains consigned to flames

243 officials to keep tab on stubble burning in district

6 cops get DGP Commendation Disc

Siblings' suicide: SHO dismissed, Dhillon family performs last rites of younger son

Accommodation blues for more than 300 international students in Canada

Work allotted to construct 4 bridges over Sidhwan canal

Work allotted to construct 4 bridges over Sidhwan canal

Ludhiana Ward Watch Ward No 34: Ishar Nagar areas in state of complete neglect

Supervisor caught taking Rs 6K bribe

Transport Tender Scam: Contractor in Vigilance Bureau custody after surrendering in court

Ludhiana back on air map

Now, former Mayor Bazaz objects to MC ward map

Now, former Mayor Bazaz objects to MC ward map

DC: Follow NGT guidelines on single-use plastic

'Congress brass decision supreme', Navjot Singh Sidhu bats for INDIA grouping

Officials told to ensure proper respect to elderly

Faculty protest disrupts classes at Punjabi University