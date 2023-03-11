 Cosmetic change : The Tribune India

Cosmetic change



Refer to ‘India-Australia rapport’; that joining hands to promote higher education in both countries by way of recognition of college degrees and setting up campuses could help the moribund education sector is anybody’s guess. It is missing the wood for the trees. Our primary and secondary education is in a shambles. Education is becoming commercialised and the cost of elementary education is sky-rocketing. In tandem, the quality of education is heading south. Many government-run schools don’t even have a playground. The setting up of foreign campuses shall surely help politicians to deploy their ill-gotten wealth in these ventures and make a killing. If indeed the government is serious about bringing a perceptible change in education, it ought to regulate and hand-hold it from the foundation level and not just indulge in cosmetic changes. Even students from top-notch institutes within the country, possessing duly recognised degrees, are unable to secure gainful employment.

Deepak Singhal, Noida

Equal opportunities

Apropos of the editorial ‘Woman in command role’; this gradual change in the working of the defence services would inspire many young girls out there. For them, leading and fighting for their country would certainly be more than a mere dream. This is the sole way to celebrate women — by giving them equal opportunities and working conditions.

Yamini, Chandigarh

Women in lead role

It is remarkable that a woman officer is given the command of a frontline combat unit. Women often have to face gender disparity, but this step by the Air Force has shuffled the tradition and channelised it in a positive direction. Women have faced challenges in recruitment and getting permanent commission, but now, things are gradually changing for the good.

Ankita Bhutani, Chandigarh

Politics of vendetta

Reference to ‘The CBI’s fishing expedition’; for about a decade, under the forces unleashed by the powers that be, political rivals arrested in a case or a scam are invariably branded as ‘criminals’ to carry out their character assassination politically. This is followed by raids, searches and investigations in a concerted manner by the investigating agencies which invariably allege that the ‘criminal politician’ is neither cooperating nor giving satisfactory replies to prolonged questioning. The conclusion is inescapable that it is all part of vendetta politics. This is done assiduously to impress upon the people at large that Opposition leaders are corrupt and the leaders of the ruling dispensation alone are honest.

PREM SINGH DAHIYA, ROHTAK

Not without evidence

Reference to the article ‘The CBI’s fishing expedition’; it appears that the CBI did not have concrete evidence against Manish Sisodia and is trying to extract some information to confirm its suspicions after his arrest. Politicians having divergent views should not be arrested without reasonable cause and evidence. The AAP leader is experienced, mature and knows the legalities of the actions of party members by virtue of his background and previous government service. Such arrests may reflect poorly on the functioning of the law enforcement agencies and may seem like political vendetta. Investigating agencies should follow standard norms and ethics.

Subhash Vaid, New Delhi

Politics of convenience

While campaigning during the Meghalaya elections, Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah had declared that the Conrad Sangma government was the most corrupt government. However, after the elections — in which the BJP won only two seats — the party conveniently joined Sangma to form the government. What doublespeak!

Bhupinder Kochhar, Panchkula

Medical faculty

Reference to ‘44% faculty posts vacant at KCGMC, studies hit’; this is the situation in most government medical colleges in the country. There are many reasons for it. The number of government and private medical colleges are nearly equal. Private colleges pay more salary, allow private practice, the number of patients to be dealt with per day is less, and they have better infrastructure that enables doctors to give better treatment which improves their rating and gives job satisfaction etc. Further, the number of doctors is inadequate to provide healthcare to 1.4 billion population, so almost all doctors produced in the country get absorbed in hospitals, leaving a few for teaching. Bureaucratic and political interventions also discourage doctors from joining the government sector.

O PRASADA RAO, HYDERABAD

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: [email protected]

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Sikh leader in California arrested for plotting to hire 'hit men to shoot' gurdwara members and burn it down in dispute over Rs 6.56 crore

2
Punjab

Punjab FM presents Rs 1.96-lakh-crore budget; agriculture, education, health key focus areas

3
Himachal

Himachal High Court takes suo motu cognisance of ruckus created by Punjab tourists in Manali, Manikaran, Bilaspur

4
Haryana

Oyo founder Ritesh Agarwal's father dies after falling from 20th floor of Gurugram building

5
Chandigarh

Chandigarh SSP’s powers curtailed

6
Entertainment

Satish Kaushik's 11-year-old daughter Vanshika shares old photo with father

7
Chandigarh

Doctor held guilty of medical negligence during knee replacement surgery

8
Delhi

Excise 'scam' case: Delhi court sends AAP leader Manish Sisodia to ED custody till March 17

9
Jalandhar

Woman raped for 2 yrs; husband, his 4 friends booked in Phagwara

10
Punjab

Ownership rights for over 11,200 tillers in Punjab

Don't Miss

View All
Panchkula girl Anupama No. 1 shuttler in India
Chandigarh

Panchkula girl Anupama No. 1 shuttler in India

Google ex-MD Parminder Singh meets a Punjabi Airbnb host in Portugal; shares his delightful experience
Trending

Google ex-MD Parminder Singh meets a Punjabi Airbnb host in Portugal; shares his delightful experience

65-year-old US man 'robs' bank of $1 for in an attempt to be sent to jail
World

65-year-old US man 'robs' bank of $1 in an attempt to be sent to jail

Viral video: Elephant stops lorry to pull out some sugarcane mounted on it, wholesome video leave Internet in awe of it
Trending

Viral video: Elephant stops lorry to pull out some sugarcane mounted on it, wholesome video leave Internet in awe of it

Elon Musk apologises after mocking laid-off Twitter employee
World

Elon Musk apologises after mocking laid-off Twitter employee

2-bedroom flat fetches Chandigarh Housing Board Rs 1.03 crore
Chandigarh

2-bedroom flat fetches Chandigarh Housing Board Rs 1.03 crore

Stomping feet, women officers storm male bastion
Nation International Women’s Day

Stomping feet, women officers storm male bastion

IAF pilot from Ludhiana 1st woman to lead combat unit
Nation

Group Captain Shaliza Dhami: IAF pilot from Ludhiana 1st woman to lead combat unit

Top News

Agri, health, education priority; Punjab FM presents ~1.96 lakh crore Budget

Agri, health, education priority; Punjab FM presents Rs 1.96 lakh crore Budget

No new tax imposed; Rs 98,852 cr revenue target; estimated e...

Pakistan CJ skips SCO meet hosted by India

Pakistan CJ skips SCO meet hosted by India

India, Australia to boost defence ties

India, Australia to boost defence ties

Ink pacts on sports, innovation, audio-visual production, so...

‘Matter of regret’: Modi raises temple vandalism with Australian Premier

‘Matter of regret’: Modi raises temple vandalism with Australian Premier

India, US ink MoU on chip supply chain

India, US ink MoU on chip supply chain


Cities

View All

Woman doctor at SGPC-run SGRDMR Medical College in Amritsar dies by suicide

Woman doctor at SGPC-run SGRDMR Medical College in Amritsar dies by suicide

Migrant dies after Chinese kite string slits his throat

Fire breaks out at Bhagtanwala dump

Must turn SAD into party of farmers, says Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh

Amritsar artistes recall Satish Kaushik as intelligent actor, director

Punjab Police ASI caught for the second time accepting bribe in Bathinda

Punjab Police ASI caught for the second time accepting bribe in Bathinda

No record of Rs 83 crore paid to Chandigarh police staff, says CAG

No record of Rs 83 crore paid to Chandigarh police staff, says CAG

Salary Scam, Missing Vouchers: Departmental action initiated against accused, say Chandigarh police

ED seeks 10-day custody of AAP leader Manish Sisodia in Delhi excise ‘scam’ case

Excise 'scam' case: Delhi court sends AAP leader Manish Sisodia to ED custody till March 17

Oyo founder Ritesh Agarwal's father dies after falling from 20th floor of Gurugram building

Video of Japanese woman harassment on Holi: Delhi Police say investigating incident

‘Next is Arvind Kejriwal’, says jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar after Sisodia's arrest

L-G felicitates 10 women cops

2 held over death of woman, child in snatching incident

2 held over death of woman, child in snatching incident

Holi celebrations turn tragic, one killed over minor dispute

Drunk revellers thrash 2 youths

RBI fines co-op bank in Nakodar

Meet demands or face agitation, warn sanitation workers

Cops tighten noose around hooligans, 566 challaned

Cops tighten noose around hooligans, 566 challaned

63 illegal shops under flyover razed

Work to recarpet Dhandari flyover begins

Fresh tenders floated for procurement of portable waste compactors

Social activists write to CM about 'poor' layout plan

Punja Budget: Allocation cut, Punjabi University Vice-Chancellor questions govt seriousness in running institute

Punja Budget: Allocation cut, Punjabi University Vice-Chancellor questions govt seriousness in running institute

Present separate budget for education says Bir Devinder Singh

Punjabi University, Patiala, deploys 3 patrol vehicles to ensure law & order on campus

Five child beggars rescued in Patiala

Union Minister visits Nabha bottling plant