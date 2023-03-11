Cosmetic change

Refer to ‘India-Australia rapport’; that joining hands to promote higher education in both countries by way of recognition of college degrees and setting up campuses could help the moribund education sector is anybody’s guess. It is missing the wood for the trees. Our primary and secondary education is in a shambles. Education is becoming commercialised and the cost of elementary education is sky-rocketing. In tandem, the quality of education is heading south. Many government-run schools don’t even have a playground. The setting up of foreign campuses shall surely help politicians to deploy their ill-gotten wealth in these ventures and make a killing. If indeed the government is serious about bringing a perceptible change in education, it ought to regulate and hand-hold it from the foundation level and not just indulge in cosmetic changes. Even students from top-notch institutes within the country, possessing duly recognised degrees, are unable to secure gainful employment.

Deepak Singhal, Noida

Equal opportunities

Apropos of the editorial ‘Woman in command role’; this gradual change in the working of the defence services would inspire many young girls out there. For them, leading and fighting for their country would certainly be more than a mere dream. This is the sole way to celebrate women — by giving them equal opportunities and working conditions.

Yamini, Chandigarh

Women in lead role

It is remarkable that a woman officer is given the command of a frontline combat unit. Women often have to face gender disparity, but this step by the Air Force has shuffled the tradition and channelised it in a positive direction. Women have faced challenges in recruitment and getting permanent commission, but now, things are gradually changing for the good.

Ankita Bhutani, Chandigarh

Politics of vendetta

Reference to ‘The CBI’s fishing expedition’; for about a decade, under the forces unleashed by the powers that be, political rivals arrested in a case or a scam are invariably branded as ‘criminals’ to carry out their character assassination politically. This is followed by raids, searches and investigations in a concerted manner by the investigating agencies which invariably allege that the ‘criminal politician’ is neither cooperating nor giving satisfactory replies to prolonged questioning. The conclusion is inescapable that it is all part of vendetta politics. This is done assiduously to impress upon the people at large that Opposition leaders are corrupt and the leaders of the ruling dispensation alone are honest.

PREM SINGH DAHIYA, ROHTAK

Not without evidence

Reference to the article ‘The CBI’s fishing expedition’; it appears that the CBI did not have concrete evidence against Manish Sisodia and is trying to extract some information to confirm its suspicions after his arrest. Politicians having divergent views should not be arrested without reasonable cause and evidence. The AAP leader is experienced, mature and knows the legalities of the actions of party members by virtue of his background and previous government service. Such arrests may reflect poorly on the functioning of the law enforcement agencies and may seem like political vendetta. Investigating agencies should follow standard norms and ethics.

Subhash Vaid, New Delhi

Politics of convenience

While campaigning during the Meghalaya elections, Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah had declared that the Conrad Sangma government was the most corrupt government. However, after the elections — in which the BJP won only two seats — the party conveniently joined Sangma to form the government. What doublespeak!

Bhupinder Kochhar, Panchkula

Medical faculty

Reference to ‘44% faculty posts vacant at KCGMC, studies hit’; this is the situation in most government medical colleges in the country. There are many reasons for it. The number of government and private medical colleges are nearly equal. Private colleges pay more salary, allow private practice, the number of patients to be dealt with per day is less, and they have better infrastructure that enables doctors to give better treatment which improves their rating and gives job satisfaction etc. Further, the number of doctors is inadequate to provide healthcare to 1.4 billion population, so almost all doctors produced in the country get absorbed in hospitals, leaving a few for teaching. Bureaucratic and political interventions also discourage doctors from joining the government sector.

O PRASADA RAO, HYDERABAD

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: [email protected]