Covid toll lie

Apropos of ‘Covid toll 10 times higher, says WHO; India objects’, understandably, the government is roiled by the report which mentions 47 lakh Covid-19 deaths in India, which run counter to the official figure of 4.8 lakh. The government has claimed that its own mortality data is accurate and the report is based on heresy. However, how does the government account for the large number of unclaimed bodies reaching crematoriums and corpses being dumped into the Ganga? The Centre’s Covid count is a whopper. Under the guise of technicalities of collation of data, it may put up a brave face, but it is outright affront to the departed souls, many of whom could not even get a dignified burial.

Deepak Singhal, Noida

The letter fight

The high-profile battle of letters has reached fever pitch (‘A voice in the wilderness’). Former civil servants and their ilk are in the arena, comprising the ‘for’ and ‘against’ groups, outdoing each other in the numbers game. Their intellectual acrobatics are causing the greatest harm to the cause that the contending groups claim to espouse. Pro-Modi and anti-Modi sentiment has nothing to do with self-motivated parties involved in reducing the effects and after-effects of the politics of hate to their signature one-upmanship. The concerns in the article express the dilemma of both groups and the way out is also implicitly given therein: develop ways to create an atmosphere of trust and the rest will take care of everything else.

DV Sharma, Mukerian

Nuclear threat

In response to ‘Spectre of blundering into a nuclear war’; both sides must realise the extent of damage a nuclear war would cause. NATO is poking Ukraine and Russia feels ditched. Giving a nuclear war threat is of grave concern. The United Nations must come forward to take preventive steps. De-escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine is essential. Unfortunately, the UN has been humiliated by this war. The current times underscore the significance of the Non-Aligned Movement. All nations must make the planet a place to live and flourish peacefully, respecting the core idea of Panchsheel that India gave to the world.

Jasvinder S Humsafar, Maloudh

Incomplete picture

Reference to the middle ‘In the end, right is right’; former bureaucrat Suresh Kumar has peddled half-truths, as is the wont of this elite group. He has not given the complete picture about how he clung to the chair before the combined thrust of the then ruling party and its MLAs pushed out his master and him. Many of these officers have an air of indispensability and infallibility around them, and only the courts or fate can show them their rightful place.

Sarat Chander, by mail

Engineering row

The BJP has mastered the art of creating one controversy or the other to divert the attention of the public and the media from the real issues. The latest being the one by Home Minister Amit Shah that the government will implement the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) when the Covid pandemic ends. They will never speak on issues concerning the common man, such as record inflation, record unemployment, tense communal atmosphere, either at public meetings or Parliament. When a common man is struggling to feed his family, he is least interested in such issues that are only raised to make headlines.

Bhupinder Kochhar, Panchkula

Restore grace marks

Recruiting agencies and the staff selection commission in Himachal Pradesh would evaluate aspirants for class III posts based on the norms set by the government, wherein additional 15 marks were allotted to certain sections, like orphans, residency in backward area, landless, below the poverty line and widows. The government has now done away with this provision and direct merit in the written examination been fixed as the criterion for selection. This is against the spirit of reservation.

BR DHIMAN, HAMIRPUR

Baddi rail link

Reference to ‘Cleared 15 yrs ago, tenders floated for Chd-Baddi rail link’; the BBN belt has been a boon to the geographically challenged state of Himachal. It has generated employment and brought revenue to the state. After much delay, the wheels have finally been set in motion for the rail link. The government should ensure that the project comes to fruition smoothly as it will greatly facilitate the common man and create inter-state links with other industrial areas.

Mayank Pathak, Shimla

1
Delhi

Bagga case: HC tells Haryana, Delhi to file written statement on factual position

2
Delhi

Gurugram heist: Noted gangster Vikas Lagarpuria caught by Interpol in Dubai

3
Delhi

Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga arrest LIVE Updates: Punjab govt moves 2 applications, wants Centre to be party to case

4
Punjab

Punjab police in dock over botched Delhi operation

5
Punjab

AAP strongly defends Punjab Police action against Bagga

6
Entertainment

Viral video: Bobby Deol, Abhay Deol hug street kids; netizens impressed with their humility

7
Punjab

Low on gluten, Punjab's ancient wheat variety 'sona moti' fetches four times the MSP

8
World

Pakistani man shoots dead 21-year-old sister for pursuing dancing and modelling as career

9
Punjab

Bagga case: Punjab moves High Court on 'detention', Haryana, Delhi told to respond

10
J & K

Hizbul's oldest surviving terrorist, Ashraf Molvi, killed along with two other terrorists in South Kashmir

Elon Musk on claims of singer Sky Ferreira rejecting a date with him, replies 'I didn't ask anyone out'
Entertainment

Elon Musk on claims of singer Sky Ferreira rejecting a date with him, replies 'I didn't ask anyone out'

Low on gluten, ancient wheat variety fetches four times the MSP
Punjab

Low on gluten, Punjab's ancient wheat variety 'sona moti' fetches four times the MSP

‘25% women, 15% men marry before legal age’
Delhi

25% women, 15% men marry before legal age: Report

Manipur girl, who went viral for looking after younger brother while attending class, secures admission in boarding school
Trending

Manipur girl, who went viral for looking after younger brother while attending class, secures admission in boarding school

Shashi Tharoor shares poem on egg-water dosa row at Kochi airport
Trending

Shashi Tharoor shares poem on egg-water dosa row at Kochi airport

Bend it like Sushmita Sen, but even in the middle of the party… that’s fitness taken to another level
Entertainment

Bend it like Sushmita Sen, but even in the middle of a party… that’s fitness taken to another level

Bihar teacher recites song on how to deal with extreme hot weather, see viral video
Trending

Bihar teacher recites song on how to deal with extreme hot weather, see viral video

Nuptial bliss: Ukrainian nurse, who got her legs and fingers amputated after landmine blast, shares first dance after being married
Trending

Nuptial bliss: Ukrainian nurse, who got her legs and fingers amputated after landmine blast, shares first dance after being married

Tajinder Singh Bagga arrest LIVE Updates: Delhi Police produce BJP leader at Magistrate's residence at midnight

Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga arrest LIVE Updates: Punjab govt moves 2 applications, wants Centre to be party to case

High Court adjourns hearing on BJP leader's case till Tuesday

Path of diplomacy, dialogue should be the only viable option: India on Ukraine conflict

Path of diplomacy, dialogue should be the only viable option: India on Ukraine conflict

Counsellor in India's Permanent Mission to the UN Pratik Mathur

5 dead, 11 injured as fire breaks out at building in Indore

7 killed as fire breaks out at Indore building

Pakistan’s ousted PM Imran Khan's 'donkey remains donkey' comment gets him ‘full marks on honesty’

Pakistan's ousted PM Imran Khan's 'donkey remains donkey' comment gets him 'full marks on honesty'

CM Jai Ram calls on ailing former minister Sukh ram at Mandi hospital, provides govt chopper to airlift him to Delhi

Former telecom minister Sukh Ram admitted to AIIMS after Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur calls on him

On the request of his family, the CM provides a government helicopter

4 armed miscreants loot bank

4 armed miscreants loot bank

Man attacked, dies; wife also serious

A man who dreams his painting & paints his dream

Amritsar East MLA Jeevan Jyot Kaur's one-point agenda: Development

Efficient drainage system top priority: Tarn Taran MLA Dr Kashmir Singh Sohal

3 more hepatitis cases in Bathinda

3 more hepatitis cases in Bathinda

Rs 7K cr loss feared due to low wheat arrival in Punjab

Malwa contractors threaten to stall projects over cost escalation

Gujarat Bt cotton seed makes way into Punjab illegally

11 gangster aides held in less than three weeks

Man drives car into Bhakra canal in Punjab’s Ropar

Mohali man drives SUV into Bhakra canal in Punjab’s Ropar

Chandigarh: Recruitment key concern says Prof Vivek Lal, new Director of PGI

Panjab University convocation: A day to remember for PhD scholars

5 DSPs, 8 SHOs among 26 cops shifted in Chandigarh

Swindler lands in Chandigarh Cyber Cell net

BJP VS AAP: Faceoff between cops of 3 states over 1 arrest

BJP VS AAP: Faceoff between cops of 3 states over 1 arrest

Tajinder Singh Bagga 'troublemaker', already faces several cases

Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga arrest LIVE Updates: Punjab govt moves 2 applications, wants Centre to be party to case

Centre-Delhi Govt row referred to 5-judge Bench

25% women, 15% men marry before legal age: Report

Blind murder case of store owner cracked; man held in Jalandhar

Blind murder case of store owner cracked; man held in Jalandhar

Kapurthala Jail Superintendent suspended over lemon fraud

Sewa kendras to stay open 7 days in Nawanshahr

Ropar-Phagwara four-lane highway: Officials told to send proposal to turn highway into green corridor

Deputy Commissioner dedicates libraries to students at 2 govt schools

Focus will be on sanitation, solid waste mgmt: Shena

Focus will be on sanitation, solid waste mgmt: Shena

Woman smuggler held with heroin

Man booked for killing father-in-law

Sewerage connections of 5 illegal colonies snapped

3 held in Rs 40L robbery at oil trading firm

Health team finds dengue larvae at 50 places in Patiala

Health team finds dengue larvae at 50 places in Patiala

Punjabi University holds conference on freedom movement

Punjabi University staff await salary

Patiala: Body of missing girl found in Bhakra Canal

Encroachments on 107.5 acres removed in Patiala district