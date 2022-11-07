 Crucial election : The Tribune India

Apropos of ‘Gujarat poll’; the outcome will be of great importance, particularly to the BJP which has ruled the state since 1995. With PM Modi being virtually every week in Gujarat unveiling new development schemes, the BJP is using all its firepower to continue its unbeaten streak. The outcome will be a challenge for the Congress and a test for its non-Gandhi president Kharge. AAP’s entry has introduced excitement in the three-cornered contest. Though the party is an outsider in Gujarat politics, its success in the Surat MC polls indicates that it may be in the reckoning. It has been running an aggressive campaign with Kejriwal matching Modi’s visits and investment of time in the state. After the AAP’s spectacular performance in Punjab, the party can win a respectable number of seats in the Gujarat Assembly, even if it can’t topple the BJP. 

SK SINGH, by mail

Opinion poll 

Reference to ‘BJP expects to win more seats in Gujarat than forecast in opinion poll’; notwithstanding the fact that the opinion poll has projected that the ruling BJP looks set to sweep the forthcoming Assembly elections by winning as many as 131-139 seats in the 182-member Gujarat Assembly, the BJP should not be overconfident. One never knows what may truly lie in the hearts and minds of the voters, who have, of late, become more conscious about their electoral choices. Moreover, it would be imprudent to ignore AAP’s fast-growing popularity graph. 

Kumar Gupt, by mail

Reduce paddy MSP 

Farmers are producing paddy in excess because of its MSP and the growing process, which is easy and repetitive and requires no new planning. The government should ensure MSP for pulses and fruits, etc., before the sowing season so that the farmers can consider the scope of selling and  planning out the whole process of land preparation. We need to assess the requirement of paddy, and if it is in excess, the government must put a cap on MSP. If a farmer brings more paddy in market, he/she will not get MSP on it. This will automatically make them shift to alternative crops to get a good return. Moreover, industry for ethanol production from straws should be set up and the government must make arrangements to purchase the remaining paddy straw from the fields in an efficient and timely manner to prevent stubble burning. 

Harsimranvir Singh, Patiala

Other factors 

Refer to ‘Delhi, Punjab take responsibility for farm fires’; the conciliatory note is welcome, though it may be a tactical move to buy peace and duck public ire just before the elections in HP and Gujarat. Stubble burning becomes a convenient scapegoat amid media reports of increasing farm fires, mainly from Punjab and the adjoining areas of UP and Haryana. Other major factors like burgeoning population, vehicular traffic, construction activity and not enough green cover escape public scrutiny and flak. No wonder, the problem resurfaces with the onset of lower temperatures and slow airflow. Preventive policies remain on paper. Working together, relying on new technology and public awareness and support can help. 

GP CAPT JS BOPARAI (RETD), by mail

Bad for soil fertility 

It is disheartening that due to the continuous severe AQI in Delhi-NCR, primary schools have been closed (‘Delhi, Punjab take responsibility for farm fires’). Vehicular traffic of the Capital and its industries make it worse. Farmers should be sensitised against the adverse effects of stubble burning. Repeated stubble burning not only worsens AQI, but also reduces the fertility of soil. The gravity of the situation must be understood at the earliest by everyone. 

Sunil Chopra, Ludhiana

Sustainable farming 

Stubble burning should be strictly banned, and for this, measures need to be taken to provide resources that encourage farmers to adopt sustainable methods. Farm unions have a responsibility to uphold the rule of the land and raise awareness among the farmers. Unfortunately, the agricultural sector has become too dependent on subsidies, but at the same time, it is not forthcoming in reducing farm fires. 

SIDDHITA MADAN, PATIALA

Energy equity 

Reference to the news report ‘The real issue at COP27 is energy equity’; the members have a task cut out for them given the catastrophic changes taking place around the globe, especially in the background of the Russia-Ukraine war. The developed nations should rise above their inward-looking nature and desist from targeting developing nations. COP26 has evidently proved infructuous. The menace of climate change looms large and warrants a pragmatic approach by the members. 

Aanya Singhal, Noida

