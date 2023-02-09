 Crucial milestone : The Tribune India

Crucial milestone



Refer to ‘New helicopter factory’; India has been among the world’s biggest arms importers, and it is heartening that in the emerging new India, the government is making real efforts to cut down on the import bill and encouraging startups. It is a milestone for the country. In the coming years, India is likely to become an arms exporter.

Vishek Gour, New Delhi

Japanese quake model

The editorial ‘When quake strikes’ is an eye-opener. Structural collapse does call for the highest quality of engineering construction in hazardous seismic zones. There should be strict compliance to building codes, quake-resistant designs and optimum engineering input. Turning to the Japanese method of engineering and quick response mechanism will also help. It is vital to create public awareness. Novel preparedness is the key.

PV Prakash, Mumbai

Vulnerable to earthquake

Refer to ‘When quake strikes’; earthquake is a disaster that visits once in a while but leaves untold misery behind, like the one in Turkey and Syria. The same scale earthquake had rocked Kangra in 1905, in which 20,000 people died and many more were injured. Administrative help had to be rushed from Jalandhar Division. But we refuse to learn from history and we see concrete jungles surfacing in Kangra and elsewhere in the country without any check of earthquake-resistant techniques being adopted. In the existing buildings, experts advise retrofitting measures, but governments provide funds more for relief in terms of money than for mitigation in terms of techniques.

Kanshiram Bharti, by mail

Pak in dire straits

Apropos of ‘Game of hardball is on’; Pakistan has been dire straits politically and economically since its birth. Its democracy is unstable and military has the ‘remote control’ of all important matters of the nation. It has pushed the country to the brink of destruction. Bangladesh came into existence after bifurcating Pakistan — an avoidable failure of the leadership. The world knows that Islamic terrorism is a product of Pakistan. Turkey, an Islamic state, is a modern state with no parochial leanings. Burqa is banned in Turkey. Islam, an Arabic word, which stands for peace, obedience and surrender, if followed, will bring peace to the state for which Muslim intellectuals of the world should come forward and teach their multitudes.

BM Singh, Amritsar

Hike in repo rate

Refer to ‘RBI hikes repo rate’; the RBI-mandated Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) hiking the benchmark repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.5 per cent, citing sticky core inflation, did not come as a surprise. Significantly, the latest hike was backed by four members in a six-member MPC, thereby implying the lack of unanimity among them over such a key decision. Various bank loan seekers would, henceforth, be required to bear more financial burden for availing the said facilities. Notably, the RBI has also projected a growth rate of 6.4 per cent as against the latest Economic Survey’s growth projection of 6-6.8 per cent for 2023-24, much lower than the government’s earlier projection of 7-7.5 per cent.

Kumar Gupt, by mail

Protect the Constitution

Apropos of ‘Defend Constitution against predatory politicians’; the Indian Constitution is the longest written Constitution in the world. The significant implication of ‘We, the people’ is that the Constitution is created by the entire nation. The Preamble has clearly indicated the ideals set before the nation. They are justice, liberty, equality and fraternity. The 24th Amendment empowered Parliament to introduce changes in any part of the Constitution, provided they don’t hurt the ‘basic structure’ of the Constitution. The Preamble declares India to be a sovereign, socialist, secular and democratic republic. The Constitution should be protected and respected in every way.

RK Pawar, Phagwara

Investment in Himachal

Apropos of ‘Investment bureau to be set up: Minister’; investors from other states are not willing to invest in Himachal because according to Section 118, only those Himachalis can purchase land in Himachal who are agriculturists. If there are no restrictions under Section 118, the investors will come to Himachal in large numbers to set up their business enterprises. This will provide employment opportunities to the people and the prices of land will also escalate. Taking advantage of the present situation, rich agriculturists are now purchasing lands from small farmers at low prices. So, the ultimate loser is the poor small farmer for whom this law was enacted. He is neither getting employment opportunity nor good price for his land.

Ashok Bahl, by mail

