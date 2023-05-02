 Curb hate speech : The Tribune India

Apropos of ‘Hate speech’; the SC’s directive to governments for registering cases against those who spread hatred, even if there isn’t any complaint, is a timely step. It is hoped that the order to take suo motu action is followed by the states in letter and spirit. If the state authorities take immediate action against hate-mongers, irrespective of the religion they belong to, it would serve as a warning to the others. And it would go a long way in curbing hate speech and preserving India’s secular fabric. Hate speeches during dharam sansads and other religious events are deeply offensive. The police should be proactive in lodging FIRs, making arrests, filing charge sheets and expediting the trial to stamp out the menace.

Lajwant Singh, by mail

Delink politics & religion

Hate speech incites violence and intolerance. Due to vote-bank politics, some politicians express their prejudice against a particular group. Blasphemous and offensive statements threaten the integrity and sovereignty of India. The SC’s directive against hate speech will have far-reaching consequences. The court has told every citizen to exercise restraint; the people of the country should take an oath that they will not humiliate the others. But will we all be able to do this? In our country, religion and politics are interlinked; delinking them will not be possible as long as politicians use religion to get votes. There is an urgent need to separate politics from religion.

Rajneesh Rangra, Hamirpur

Speak cautiously

Refer to ‘Shekhawat booked over Ravana remark against Gehlot’; the same comment was made against PM Modi by the Congress chief a few months ago. It is not uncommon for politicians to denigrate their rivals. In the Rahul Gandhi defamation case, the Gujarat HC observed that a person holding a responsible position must speak cautiously as his or her utterances make a huge impact on the mind of the public at large. So far, all courts which Rahul has approached to seek relief have reprimanded him for his statement.

Ashok Kumar, by mail

Ensure workers’ safety

Refer to ‘Toxic gas kills 11 in Ludhiana’; the incident highlights the gross negligence of the authorities responsible for ensuring the safety of citizens. While compensation for the victims and their families is necessary, it is not enough. The government must ensure that proper safety measures are in place to prevent the recurrence of such incidents. It is time the safety and well-being of citizens is prioritised over the interests of the industrial sector. The government must hold accountable those responsible for the incident, including the employers who hired the workers and the authorities who failed to enforce the safety regulations.

Rajpal Singh Chouhan, Ujjain

Safety measures needed

The Ludhiana gas leak tragedy has once again brought to the fore the negligence of the local authorities regarding the disposal of hazardous chemicals in a thickly populated city. Dumping of chemicals into a sewage pipe, which leads to the formation of toxic hydrogen sulphide gas, is considered to be the main cause of such tragedies. Who will fill the void created by the death of these people in their families?

Ravinder Kumar Thakur, Kishtwar

Hold fair inquiry

Apropos of ‘Wrestlers win Round 1’; WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh’s rebuttal of the charges against him is on the expected lines. He could not have possibly admitted that he sexually harassed (as alleged) the wrestlers. Denial is, usually, the initial response of the guilty. And admission is suicidal when the alleged predator belongs to the ruling party. A true sportsperson will never accuse someone of such a crime just to settle a score with him. The MP must have indulged in some undesirable activities that forced the women wrestlers to air their grievances publicly, and even approach the apex court for a fair inquiry. It is, therefore, incumbent upon the powers that be to ensure a fair inquiry by a person of unquestionable integrity and force Singh to step down.

MK Bajaj, Zirakpur

Honour for Mansa

Bagging the top three positions, girls have again outshone boys in the PSEB Class VIII exams. They have proved that they are no less than anyone. Interestingly, the top two positions have gone to Mansa district. It is a big honour for the people of Mansa. Earlier, it was considered one of the backward districts of Punjab. However, now things have changed as students from the district are seen cracking the UPSC and other competitive exams. Hats off to the teachers who helped these students attain the top positions.

Taranpreet Singh, Moga

