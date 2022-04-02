Curtailing AFSPA

Refer to ‘AFSPA goes from parts of Nagaland, Assam, Manipur’; withdrawal of AFPSA had been a long-pending demand of the people. This step is in the right direction. AFSPA confers a wide range of powers to the armed forces, even the right to shoot to kill on suspicion. While its application to maintain security in sensitive areas is offered as justification, peace has continued to evade the effected states. People are caught between the security forces and militants.

EL SINGH, by mail

Imran’s dilemma

The current political situation notwithstanding, its reasons provide varied perspectives of the outcomes to the vested interests in Pakistan and beyond, including the ones pointed out by Imran Khan in his address by way of his political response (‘Imran cornered’). Creating ‘new and positive conditions’ are easier said than done, given the type of prevalent politics from the individual to the global level. His promise of creation of ‘Naya Pakistan’ may be taken in a context of a country with peculiar chronic constraints. The response to the no-trust vote should be whether the country can afford a general election at this time, ahead of the natural expiry of the mandate of the people to the Tehreek-e-Insaf. The quality of politics of the party and its leadership is under test.

Jagvinder Singh Brar, Patiala

Law for all

The report that the apex court has granted Sharad Yadav time till May 31 to vacate his official bungalow speaks volumes about how politicians misuse their entitlements and authority and how our system accommodates them even at the cost of the public exchequer. If those who are in charge of legislation consider themselves above the law, and those who are entrusted with enforcement of laws take a lenient view of their violations, true justice will continue to elude the country.

JAGDISH CHANDER, JALANDHAR

Higher education

Refer to ‘Haryana must raise the bar for higher education’; we must understand the educational needs of students with empathy, not sympathy. There is a case to keep education within the reach of aspirants through an effective public-private partnership model. Spiritual bankruptcy and commercialisation of education are the root cause of the deteriorating standards of education at all levels. We need to accept the challenge of the competition with foreign universities by providing spiritual training to teachers and implementing NEP 2020 with higher order thinking skills.

MM Goel, Gurugram

Audit school accounts

In the present times, providing education to two children by an average family is difficult. Sky-rocketing fees and other expenses of private schools are not affordable. Such schools fleece parents in the name of providing good infrastructure and facilities. Every year there is an enormous increase in the fee structure. And then, there is a nexus among booksellers, publishers and schools. This aspect has come to the notice of the AAP government in Punjab and it is taking steps towards improving the system. Other governments too should take strict measures in bringing these things under control. A uniform policy of education should be implemented. A statutory body should check and audit accounts of schools.

Surinder Kumar Mahna, Karnal

Misuse of NGO funds

It is a matter of concern that RCFI, an NGO, has diverted funds for the construction of religious places in a border district of Punjab (‘Kerala NGO diverts funds via J&K to build mosques in Punjab’s Faridkot’). This NGO is a non-denominational organisation with the sole purpose of providing education, health services and cultural restoration. Diverting funds for constructing mosques is a clear misuse of funds. Apart from taking appropriate action against such NGOs, state and national intelligence agencies should remain vigilant to ensure religious places are not misused by anti-national elements.

Lt Col JS Dullat (Retd), Patiala

Betterment cess

As CM Bhagwant Mann has advised his MLAs to not divert from their path/objectives; it is also applicable to the CM who should avoid political rhetoric on issues related to Chandigarh, water, border security etc, and concentrate on the fulfilment of issues pertaining to the people. Mobilisation of resources is a big challenge. He is taking small steps like one pension to MLAs, abolishing illegal running of buses, home delivery of ration etc. The drain due to free electricity to farmers above

5 acres has no political justification, except benefiting the loyalists of politicians. People and employees of Punjab are much better placed than in many states and are capable of paying some betterment cess and professional tax in their own long-term interest and good governance.

SS Sangwan, Rohtak

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: Letters@tribunemail.com

