 Delhi pollution : The Tribune India

Delhi pollution



Refer to ‘Delhi’s toxic air’; pollution is a year-round phenomenon, and addressing this issue effectively requires a comprehensive approach with all stakeholders aligned. Otherwise, every year during this time, we will find ourselves embroiled in debates. Regarding the Graded Response Action Plan, our track record shows that although we have commendable initiatives, the implementation has been lacking. When it comes to stubble burning, there is no need to take punitive action against farmers. Instead, the government can guide them to sell it for ethanol production, creating a win-win situation for both farmers and the environment.

Bal Govind, Noida

No end to stubble burning

Refer to ‘Rs 5.5L fine imposed on 215 farmers for stubble burning’; imposing fines, incentivising farmers and providing equipment for stubble management, and developing technologies for use of stubble have not reduced the traditional practice of burning it. Stubble burning is challenging to monitor because it involves millions of farmers across a vast area. Additionally, penalties are frequently low or not imposed at all due to political pressures. There is a pressing need to raise awareness among farmers about the severe pollution caused by burning stubble.

O Prasada Rao, Hyderabad

Election tactics

Refer to ‘Challenge to Hindutva’; before elections, political parties employ various tactics with the sole aim of expanding their voter base. In a recent example, the Karnataka Congress sought the support of certain sections of society and promised to ban Bajrang Dal if elected. However, they failed to take any action after winning the elections. This announcement of a caste-based survey appears to be a similar exercise. Every election brings forth new slogans and themes promising the uplift of weaker sections, yet the percentage of reservations continues to increase without achieving significant progress on the ground. The proposal for a caste census and subsequent actions may create divisions among the population, and leaders should take this into account to protect national unity and strength.

Subhash Vaid, New Delhi

Abide by Vienna Convention

Refer to ‘Diplomatic parity’; India’s insistence on diplomatic parity with Canada, in accordance with the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, as a response to Canada’s continued interference in India’s affairs, is a justifiable stance. Article 11.1 of the Convention empowers the host state to determine the size of a diplomatic mission, making Canada’s objection to India’s request for the reduction of its excessive diplomats in India seem illogical. Despite strained relations, India’s willingness to resume visa services for Canadians underscores its commitment to diplomatic relations, provided the Maple Country ensures the safety of Indian diplomats. Instead of toeing the line of the US and the UK, who are uncritically backing it, Canada should abide by the Vienna Convention to boost bilateral relations.

CS Mann, Una

Timing of Hamas attack

Refer to ‘Israel wrong in banking on military solution’; the author overlooked a significant point — the timing of the Hamas attack. This attack was carried out precisely to derail the ongoing efforts to bring Israel closer to Saudi Arabia and the UAE, at the behest of Iran. Saudi Arabia and Israel being arch-rivals of Iran, their alliance is a troubling development for Iran. A peace agreement was signed between Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat and then Israel PM Yitzhak Rabin in 1993. Additionally, agreements were reached in 1967 and 1948. Despite these pacts, where do we find ourselves today? Nowhere in the world has the problem of terrorism been solved solely through negotiations or sitting across tables.

Suman Kuplish, Ludhiana

Mentored several spinners

Apropos of ‘Death of a cricketer’; for the present generation, 266 Test wickets may not seem like a substantial number, but it’s important to consider the context of the era. Test matches were fewer, and the attitudes of those who represented the nation were different. Bishan Singh Bedi was adept at weaving a web around the world’s best batters. He mentored several spinners, some of whom played for India. Bedi leaves behind a rich legacy. He left an indelible impression in the minds of many, with a character that was truly remarkable.

Anthony Henriques, Mumbai

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: [email protected]

#Environment #Pollution

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Qatar awards death penalty to 8 retired Indian Navy men for alleged espionage

2
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Sukhu admitted to AIIMS-Delhi

3
Punjab

The Tribune IMPACT: Paddy from other states found during raids in Punjab grain markets, four mills sealed

4
Comment TRYSTS AND TURNS

Contrasting tales of two fighters

5
Chandigarh

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit finds 2 Mohali projects violating environmental laws

6
India

Explainer: The geopolitical angle behind Qatar sentencing 8 retired Indian Navy men for alleged espionage

7
India

Canada says it expects to process only half of Indian visa applications by Dec 2023

8
India

Maldives incoming president says talks started with India on troop removal: Bloomberg News

9
India

Convinced Hamas attack due to India-Middle East corridor: Joe Biden

10
Chandigarh

Vagabonds staying put in parks trouble Chandigarh residents

Don't Miss

View All
Foreign troupes a big hit at Kullu Dasehra celebrations
Himachal

Foreign troupes a big hit at Kullu Dasehra celebrations

Ludhiana farmer shows the way, makes ~31 L from paddy straw
Punjab

Ludhiana farmer shows the way, makes Rs 31 lakh from paddy straw

20 deaths over five years, this village battles drug menace
Punjab

20 deaths over five years, Kapurthala village battles drug menace

At 346 AQI, Delhi has ‘most toxic’ air in world
Delhi

At 346 AQI, Delhi has 'most toxic' air in world

In a first, Canada's Parliament Hill hosts Kullu Dussehra festivity
Himachal

In a first, Canada's Parliament Hill hosts Kullu Dussehra festivity

Elderly Sikh man dies after being repeatedly punched in US: Report
Diaspora

Sikh man dies of injuries after being assaulted after minor car accident in New York

From college ground to WC venue, D’sala stadium has come a long way
Himachal

From college ground to World Cup venue, Dharamsala stadium has come a long way

Husbands in jail, women carry on drug trade in Kapurthala villages
Jalandhar

Husbands in jail, women carry on drug trade in Kapurthala villages

Top News

Israel-Hamas conflict: Israeli forces conduct 2nd ground raid into Gaza, US jets strike targets in Syria

Israel-Hamas conflict: Israeli forces conduct 2nd ground raid into Gaza, US jets strike targets in Syria

Palestinian death toll soars past 7,000 as Israel prepares f...

Canada says it expects to process only half of Indian visa applications by Dec 2023

Canada says it expects to process only half of Indian visa applications by Dec 2023

Immigration Minister Marc Miller says there are now only fiv...

Tata Group to manufacture iPhones in India as Wistron’s board approves sale

Tata Group to manufacture iPhones in India as Wistron approves $125 million sale

The plant of Wistron is located near Bengaluru

ED raids Chandigarh-based pharma company, promoters in money-laundering case

ED raids Chandigarh-based pharma company, promoters in money-laundering case

Conducts searches on 17 premises in Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigar...

ICC World Cup: Pakistan make 270 all out against South Africa

South Africa all but pip Pakistan out of World Cup with narrow win

This is S Africa’s first WC win against Pakistan since the 1...


Cities

View All