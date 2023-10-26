Delhi pollution

Refer to ‘Delhi’s toxic air’; pollution is a year-round phenomenon, and addressing this issue effectively requires a comprehensive approach with all stakeholders aligned. Otherwise, every year during this time, we will find ourselves embroiled in debates. Regarding the Graded Response Action Plan, our track record shows that although we have commendable initiatives, the implementation has been lacking. When it comes to stubble burning, there is no need to take punitive action against farmers. Instead, the government can guide them to sell it for ethanol production, creating a win-win situation for both farmers and the environment.

Bal Govind, Noida

No end to stubble burning

Refer to ‘Rs 5.5L fine imposed on 215 farmers for stubble burning’; imposing fines, incentivising farmers and providing equipment for stubble management, and developing technologies for use of stubble have not reduced the traditional practice of burning it. Stubble burning is challenging to monitor because it involves millions of farmers across a vast area. Additionally, penalties are frequently low or not imposed at all due to political pressures. There is a pressing need to raise awareness among farmers about the severe pollution caused by burning stubble.

O Prasada Rao, Hyderabad

Election tactics

Refer to ‘Challenge to Hindutva’; before elections, political parties employ various tactics with the sole aim of expanding their voter base. In a recent example, the Karnataka Congress sought the support of certain sections of society and promised to ban Bajrang Dal if elected. However, they failed to take any action after winning the elections. This announcement of a caste-based survey appears to be a similar exercise. Every election brings forth new slogans and themes promising the uplift of weaker sections, yet the percentage of reservations continues to increase without achieving significant progress on the ground. The proposal for a caste census and subsequent actions may create divisions among the population, and leaders should take this into account to protect national unity and strength.

Subhash Vaid, New Delhi

Abide by Vienna Convention

Refer to ‘Diplomatic parity’; India’s insistence on diplomatic parity with Canada, in accordance with the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, as a response to Canada’s continued interference in India’s affairs, is a justifiable stance. Article 11.1 of the Convention empowers the host state to determine the size of a diplomatic mission, making Canada’s objection to India’s request for the reduction of its excessive diplomats in India seem illogical. Despite strained relations, India’s willingness to resume visa services for Canadians underscores its commitment to diplomatic relations, provided the Maple Country ensures the safety of Indian diplomats. Instead of toeing the line of the US and the UK, who are uncritically backing it, Canada should abide by the Vienna Convention to boost bilateral relations.

CS Mann, Una

Timing of Hamas attack

Refer to ‘Israel wrong in banking on military solution’; the author overlooked a significant point — the timing of the Hamas attack. This attack was carried out precisely to derail the ongoing efforts to bring Israel closer to Saudi Arabia and the UAE, at the behest of Iran. Saudi Arabia and Israel being arch-rivals of Iran, their alliance is a troubling development for Iran. A peace agreement was signed between Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat and then Israel PM Yitzhak Rabin in 1993. Additionally, agreements were reached in 1967 and 1948. Despite these pacts, where do we find ourselves today? Nowhere in the world has the problem of terrorism been solved solely through negotiations or sitting across tables.

Suman Kuplish, Ludhiana

Mentored several spinners

Apropos of ‘Death of a cricketer’; for the present generation, 266 Test wickets may not seem like a substantial number, but it’s important to consider the context of the era. Test matches were fewer, and the attitudes of those who represented the nation were different. Bishan Singh Bedi was adept at weaving a web around the world’s best batters. He mentored several spinners, some of whom played for India. Bedi leaves behind a rich legacy. He left an indelible impression in the minds of many, with a character that was truly remarkable.

Anthony Henriques, Mumbai

