Refer to ‘Suspension spree’; the BJP-led Centre suspended 143 MPs within a week, disregarding democratic norms. India’s apparent shift to a ‘hybrid regime’ is contributing to the global democratic recession, showcasing a concerning trend. The manner in which India’s democratic decline is unfolding highlights that a democracy no longer witnesses a dramatic coup or midnight arrests; instead, it sees methods such as harassing the Opposition, suspending top leaders, intimidating the media and centralising the executive power. For the fifth consecutive year, India holds the unfortunate distinction of being the world’s largest offender among democracies in consistently enforcing Internet shutdowns.

Capt Amar Jeet (Retd), Kharar

Attack on freedom of speech

Refer to ‘Telecom Bill’; this new Bill is not an improvement over the Bills it seeks to replace. On the contrary, it is an attack on the constitutional right of freedom of speech and expression. The provision that allows the government to take over a telecom company in the interest of national security is suggestive of a state following a totalitarian trajectory. Hitler and Mussolini ‘took over’ the entire private sector of their countries in the name of national security. Those who opposed the creation of a national identity, Aadhaar, were reassured by its proponents that it was only to facilitate welfare services. However, after the passing of the Bill, Aadhaar verification would be required to create a simple email or WhatsApp account.

Aman Preet Singh, New Chandigarh

Honour privacy

Apropos of ‘Telecom Bill’; the imperatives of honouring the privacy of the people and ensuring the security of the nation must be carefully balanced. Therefore, a magisterial authority must be specified for granting permission to authorised officers to intercept private communication. Social media platforms should develop standard operating procedures and algorithms based on artificial intelligence to curb anti-social or anti-national activity on their apps.

Lt Col GS Bedi (Retd), Mohali

IPL auction

In the inaugural Indian Premier League (IPL) auction in 2008, each franchise had a salary cap of Rs 20 crore. Fast-forward to 2023: Australian cricketers Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins were sold for Rs 24.75 crore and Rs 20.5 crore, respectively. Cricket enthusiasts appreciate the recognition of Cummins’ worth, considering his $50,000 donation to the PM CARES Fund in 2021 at the height of the Covid pandemic. However, spending such exorbitant amounts on players like Cummins and especially Starc is worrisome. While Cummins might contribute occasionally with wickets or runs, Starc is perceived to be almost a spent force. There should be a mechanism to assess the performance of players, given the significant investments involved.

Bidyut Kumar Chatterjee, Faridabad

Decline in dropout rate

Refer to ‘At 20.6%, Punjab’s Class X dropout highest in North’; the soaring dropout rate of Class X in Punjab, ranking the highest among northern states, is a matter of serious concern that demands immediate attention from the state government. This alarming statistic underscores the precarious state of the education sector and reflects governmental neglect, which is an unhealthy sign. It is crucial to investigate the causes behind this significant decline and implement remedial measures to improve the dropout ratio. Mere initiatives such as sending teachers to Singapore for learning are unlikely to be effective without addressing the fundamental issues.

Raj Kumar Kapoor, Ropar

Markets operate on sentiments

Refer to ‘Market buoyancy based on data, reflects reality’; it is hard to agree with the writer’s viewpoint since markets operate on sentiments and psychology rather than mere data, making them inherently unpredictable. The ongoing bull run likely stems from excessive liquidity and increased retail participation. Despite favourable GDP numbers, the discrepancy between company valuations and last quarter’s results raises concerns. The unemployment rate (10 per cent) challenges the positive outlook. Soft crude prices may be providing some support to the market. Investors should bear in mind that the current trend can easily reverse with changing conditions.

Anthony Henriques, Mumbai

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: [email protected]

The Tribune is now available on WhatsApp Channels. Click here to get all the latest updates from us on WhatsApp.

#BJP #Democracy