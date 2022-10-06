 Demonising Gandhi : The Tribune India

Demonising Gandhi

Apropos of the editorial ‘Rein in the fringe’, demonising Mahatma Gandhi is akin to depicting Rama as Ravana. One is benumbed with shock and revulsion that the most revered man of the 20th century and chief architect of our Independence is being meted out such humiliation. His only fault was that he loved all Indians, irrespective of their caste and creed. It is the culmination of the divisive and polarising policy fuelling hatred and bigotry being pursued by misguided elements with the tacit support of the ruling dispensation. Silence of the powers that be implies their acquiescence and endorsement.

Roshan Lal Goel, Ladwa

Not acceptable

Refer to ‘Rein in the fringe’; it was shocking to note the working of the All India Hindu Mahasabha. Worse, there was no one to stop the disrespectful tamasha enacted towards Mahatma Gandhi, who sacrificed his life for the country. It is the duty and responsibility of right-thinking people to stop such elements and advise them to show respect to leaders who sacrificed their lives for the liberation of the country.

Subhash C Taneja, Gurugram

What is EC’s rationale?

Refer to ‘What is the rationale behind freebies, EC asks parties’; what is the rationale behind the EC putting this question to political parties? It is for the voters to make a rational opinion about the feasibility of poll promises of the parties. The EC is duty-bound to ensure free and fair elections. What is more dangerous for the country is influencing voters in the name of religion, caste, region, language, etc. Spreading hatred in society is what the EC should take note of. Providing equal and affordable education and healthcare, besides taking care of the basic needs of the populace, is the duty of a welfare state. This may be bad economics but desirable governance. Policies that widen the gap between the poor and the rich, even if it results in handsome GDP figures, are undesirable. The EC should prioritise checking the luring of voters by the distribution of cash, booze and what not.

HL Sharma, Amritsar

Right direction

The apex court’s direction to the EC to seek views of political parties on the rationale behind poll promises is a welcome move (‘What’s rationale behind freebies, EC asks parties’). Kudos to the court for initiating this move. It could never be expected from politicians who unite when any issue benefits them all. Bringing poll promises under the legal ambit is imperative to curb this menace. The mere provision of the required details by parties to the EC may not yield the desired results. Fulfilling promises becomes secondary to their vested interests the moment they come to power.

Ravinder Singh, Jalandhar

Parties and manifesto

The Election Commission’s proposal to political parties to corroborate their manifesto invariably littered with freebies with financial viability may be a fool’s errand. Who shall vet such a financial plan in the first place? Does an ordinary voter have the acumen and propensity to comprehend such complex computations? What action shall the EC initiate if ex-ante and ex-post figures do not match? Prospective voters, regardless of their gullibility quotient, do not take manifestos as gospel truth. All parties promise handouts in one form or the other, thus levelling the playing field.

Deepak Singhal, Noida

Probe miffs Kejriwal

Refer to ‘Delhi L-G orders inquiry into AAP govt’s free power scheme’; Kejriwal lost no time in linking the probe to the Assembly polls in Gujarat, where he is engaged in hectic campaigning by riding on his alluring ‘Delhi model’ that guarantees free electricity. His deputy, Manish Sisodia, went a step further by shooting off a letter to the L-G, accusing him of bypassing the government and ordering inquiries into its works in a politically motivated and unconstitutional manner. How come Kejriwal never fails to question every decision of the L-G and/or Modi government and sees it through the prism of the votebank alone? In all fairness, he should voluntarily join this probe if his government has done no wrong.

Vinayak G, by mail

Village shows way

‘Trade plastic for sugar in Bathinda’ is a novel scheme to check, reduce and control plastic pollution by residents of Balloh village. The panchayat has also made arrangements for the collection of wet and dry waste. The waste would be sold to a Ludhiana-based factory and the money received would be utilised for development works. This is a commendable move, which demonstrates that village residents are not far behind city-dwellers in recognising the challenges of plastic pollution.

Beant Singh Bedi, Mohali

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: Letters@tribunemail.com

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Diaspora

'Kidnapped' Punjabi family found dead in orchard in California: Sheriff

2
Business

'Contaminated' Indian medicines linked to deaths of 66 children in Gambia: WHO

3
Diaspora

Indian-American student killed in US; roommate who 'murdered' him called 911, arrested

4
Nation

Alt News co-founders Pratik Sinha, Mohammed Zubair among Nobel Prize nominees: Survey

5
Punjab

Old friends Bishan Singh Bedi and Intikhab Alam meet at Kartarpur, relive 1971 tour memories

6
Nation

Donald Blome second US official to visit Pakistan-occupied Kashmir since April

7
Haryana

Operations shut, Panipat units suffer Rs 100 crore daily losses

8
Diaspora

Watch: Chilling video released by police showing the moment Sikh family was kidnapped in US

9
Nation

US envoy visits PoK, calls it 'Azad J&K'

10
Diaspora

US cops nab 1 in Punjab family kidnapping case

Don't Miss

View All
Ravana effigies on car, dragon a major draw
Jalandhar

Ravana effigies on car, dragon a major draw

Old friends Bedi and Alam meet at Kartarpur, relive 1971 tour memories
Punjab

Old friends Bishan Singh Bedi and Intikhab Alam meet at Kartarpur, relive 1971 tour memories

Beyond religious barriers, Muslim artisans make Ravana effigies
Haryana

Beyond religious barriers, Muslim artisans make Ravana effigies in Karnal

50 yrs on, martyr’s family still waiting to get plot ownership
Punjab

50 yrs on, martyr's family still waiting to get plot ownership

Six-year-old math wizard can compute in the blink of an eye
Schools

Six-year-old math wizard from Amritsar can compute in the blink of an eye

Assam Police personnel shares photo with Indian skipper Rohit Sharma before 2nd T20I in Guwahati, netizens assume cricketer got arrested
Sports

Assam Police personnel shares photo with Indian skipper Rohit Sharma before 2nd T20I in Guwahati, netizens assume cricketer got arrested

Too heavy to be a cop: Man posing as inspector to evade toll tax arrested while extorting money from passers-by in UP’s Firozabad
Trending

Too heavy to be a cop: Man posing as inspector to evade toll tax arrested while extorting money from passers-by in UP’s Firozabad

Ravana ‘stands tall’ at125-ft at Barara ground this Dasehra
Haryana

Ravana 'stands tall' at 125-ft at Barara ground this Dasehra

Top News

At least 20 killed in mass shooting in Thailand: Police

34 killed in mass shooting at children's day-care centre in Thailand

Victims include 22 children as well as adults, police say in...

'Kidnapped' Punjabi family found dead in orchard in California: Sheriff

'Kidnapped' Punjabi family found dead in orchard in California: Sheriff

The victim family, from Hoshiarpur in Punjab, was kidnapped ...

Watch: Chilling video released by police showing the moment Sikh family was kidnapped in US

Watch: Chilling video released by police showing the moment Sikh family was kidnapped in US

Jasdeep and Amandeep Singh came out with their hands zip-tie...

Punjab DIG Ashish Kapoor arrested in forest scam

Punjab AIG Ashish Kapoor arrested in 2016 corruption case

India awaits WHO information on any cough syrup link to Gambia deaths

India awaits WHO information on any cough syrup link to Gambia deaths

UN health agency informed the Drugs Controller General of In...


Cities

View All

File action-taken report every week, dengue control team told

File action-taken report every week, dengue control team told

4 years on, no lessons learnt from Amritsar train tragedy on Dasehra

NGT penalty: Amritsar yet to get details of fine imposed

Green crackers cause less noise pollution, say experts

Don’t harvest paddy at night, administration tells farmers

Trade ‘plastic for sugar’ in Bathinda

Trade ‘plastic for sugar’ in Bathinda

Ludhiana-Bathinda expressway awaits land to take off

4 years on, no lessons learnt from Amritsar train tragedy on Dasehra

Action sought against ‘unlicensed’ portals selling medicines online

Lakhimpur Kheri killings: No justice, Central Govt's effigy burnt in Bathinda, Mansa

AIR SHOW: Curtailed bus service in tricity on October 6 & 8

Air show: Curtailed bus service in tricity on October 6 & 8

Terror threat, Chandigarh ‘no-fly zone’ for drones, UAVs

Chandigarh celebrates Dasehra with a bang, light & sound shows add to fervour

Miscreants strike at midnight, torch Meghnad effigy in Chandigarh's Sector 46; FIR lodged

Prisoners to get AIDS medicines in Burail Jail

One dead in east Delhi market blaze

One dead in east Delhi market blaze

Major fire breaks out at East Delhi’s Gandhi Nagar market; no casualty

Delhi’s air quality turns ‘poor’, CAQM asks states to strictly enforce pollution control measures

Sisodia demands CBI probe into Rs 6000 crore ‘scam’ in MCD; asks LG to stop ‘interference’ in govt works

Illicit relationship behind alleged kidnapping of Delhi-based mother-daughter duo: Police

Inter-district gang involved in 33 robberies busted, three held

Inter-district gang involved in 33 robberies busted, three held

3 inter-state peddlers arrested

Jalandhar residents celebrate Dasehra with religious fervour

Vigilance arrests retired Nakodar FCI staffer on charge of bribe

Ravana effigies on car, dragon a major draw

Evil goes up in flames as Ludhiana residents celebrates Dasehra

Evil goes up in flames as Ludhiana residents celebrates Dasehra

CM Bhagwant Mann’s wife Dr Gurpreet Kaur celebrates Dasehra with Doraha residents

Daresi road stalls: Notice issued to contractor, committee chief

Constructed before Assembly elections, Ludhiana's Tibba Road breaks up at many points

Illicit relationship behind alleged kidnapping of Delhi-based mother-daughter duo: Police

Patiala: Officials misusing Labour Welfare Fund, reveals RTI

Patiala: Officials misusing Labour Welfare Fund, reveals RTI

Fervour marks Dasehra celebrations in royal city Patiala

326 Ayushman cards found fake in Patiala

Owner booked as pitbull attacks, injures woman in Patiala

No let-up in dengue infection in Patiala district