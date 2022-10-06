Demonising Gandhi

Apropos of the editorial ‘Rein in the fringe’, demonising Mahatma Gandhi is akin to depicting Rama as Ravana. One is benumbed with shock and revulsion that the most revered man of the 20th century and chief architect of our Independence is being meted out such humiliation. His only fault was that he loved all Indians, irrespective of their caste and creed. It is the culmination of the divisive and polarising policy fuelling hatred and bigotry being pursued by misguided elements with the tacit support of the ruling dispensation. Silence of the powers that be implies their acquiescence and endorsement.

Roshan Lal Goel, Ladwa

Not acceptable

Refer to ‘Rein in the fringe’; it was shocking to note the working of the All India Hindu Mahasabha. Worse, there was no one to stop the disrespectful tamasha enacted towards Mahatma Gandhi, who sacrificed his life for the country. It is the duty and responsibility of right-thinking people to stop such elements and advise them to show respect to leaders who sacrificed their lives for the liberation of the country.

Subhash C Taneja, Gurugram

What is EC’s rationale?

Refer to ‘What is the rationale behind freebies, EC asks parties’; what is the rationale behind the EC putting this question to political parties? It is for the voters to make a rational opinion about the feasibility of poll promises of the parties. The EC is duty-bound to ensure free and fair elections. What is more dangerous for the country is influencing voters in the name of religion, caste, region, language, etc. Spreading hatred in society is what the EC should take note of. Providing equal and affordable education and healthcare, besides taking care of the basic needs of the populace, is the duty of a welfare state. This may be bad economics but desirable governance. Policies that widen the gap between the poor and the rich, even if it results in handsome GDP figures, are undesirable. The EC should prioritise checking the luring of voters by the distribution of cash, booze and what not.

HL Sharma, Amritsar

Right direction

The apex court’s direction to the EC to seek views of political parties on the rationale behind poll promises is a welcome move (‘What’s rationale behind freebies, EC asks parties’). Kudos to the court for initiating this move. It could never be expected from politicians who unite when any issue benefits them all. Bringing poll promises under the legal ambit is imperative to curb this menace. The mere provision of the required details by parties to the EC may not yield the desired results. Fulfilling promises becomes secondary to their vested interests the moment they come to power.

Ravinder Singh, Jalandhar

Parties and manifesto

The Election Commission’s proposal to political parties to corroborate their manifesto invariably littered with freebies with financial viability may be a fool’s errand. Who shall vet such a financial plan in the first place? Does an ordinary voter have the acumen and propensity to comprehend such complex computations? What action shall the EC initiate if ex-ante and ex-post figures do not match? Prospective voters, regardless of their gullibility quotient, do not take manifestos as gospel truth. All parties promise handouts in one form or the other, thus levelling the playing field.

Deepak Singhal, Noida

Probe miffs Kejriwal

Refer to ‘Delhi L-G orders inquiry into AAP govt’s free power scheme’; Kejriwal lost no time in linking the probe to the Assembly polls in Gujarat, where he is engaged in hectic campaigning by riding on his alluring ‘Delhi model’ that guarantees free electricity. His deputy, Manish Sisodia, went a step further by shooting off a letter to the L-G, accusing him of bypassing the government and ordering inquiries into its works in a politically motivated and unconstitutional manner. How come Kejriwal never fails to question every decision of the L-G and/or Modi government and sees it through the prism of the votebank alone? In all fairness, he should voluntarily join this probe if his government has done no wrong.

Vinayak G, by mail

Village shows way

‘Trade plastic for sugar in Bathinda’ is a novel scheme to check, reduce and control plastic pollution by residents of Balloh village. The panchayat has also made arrangements for the collection of wet and dry waste. The waste would be sold to a Ludhiana-based factory and the money received would be utilised for development works. This is a commendable move, which demonstrates that village residents are not far behind city-dwellers in recognising the challenges of plastic pollution.

Beant Singh Bedi, Mohali

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: Letters@tribunemail.com