 Destruction in HP : The Tribune India

Destruction in HP



Refer to ‘8 buildings reduced to dirt’; the destruction in Himachal Pradesh is heart-rending. The losses caused by natural disasters have far-reaching consequences for the affected individuals, families, communities and the region as a whole. Buildings have turned into debris and the landscape has been dramatically altered. The sad part is that there is no respite in sight as heavy rain is still continuing. The Centre must declare the natural calamity in Himachal Pradesh as a national disaster so that those affected can get immediate relief.

Raj Kumar Kapoor, Ropar

WFI suspended

It is highly unfortunate that the United World Wrestling (UWW) had to suspend the Wrestling Federation of India for not holding polls. As a result, Indian grapplers will now participate as ‘neutral athletes’ in all UWW tournaments, and in case they win, the national anthem would not be played during the medal ceremony. Before taking such a drastic action, the UWW, perhaps, forgot that the WFI had issued two notifications for holding elections, but the same were stayed first by the Gauhati High Court and later by the Punjab and Haryana High Court. Seeing athletes representing their nation and achieving success on the international stage is a matter of pride and honour for the entire country.

Maheshwer Sharma, by mail

Politicisation of sports

Refer to ‘World wrestling body suspends WFI for not holding poll’; playing of the national anthem during sports events affirms national identity, unity and pride. It can foster a sense of patriotism and belonging among citizens. Thanks to the politicisation of sports in our country, the anthem would not be played even if an Indian wrestler wins a gold medal at the forthcoming World Championships. It is very demoralising for a sportsperson. This humiliation could have been avoided if the authorities had risen above party politics and taken timely action against former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. It is high time that sports bodies in the country are freed from the clutches of politicians and bureaucrats.

Lt Col JS Dullat (retd), Patiala

Prodigy in the true sense

Refer to ‘TIE (HEART) BREAKER’; Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa may not have won the final, but has won billions of hearts for sure. En route to the final against Magnus Carlsen, he defeated World No. 2 Hikaru Nakamura and World No. 3 Fabiano Caruana. Pragg is the youngest player ever to play in a Chess World Cup final. He is a real prodigy. More importantly, he has confirmed his spot in the eight-player Candidates Tournament. Besides Pragg, we have D Gukesh, Vidit Gujrathi and Nihal Sarin; so, there is no doubt that the 64 squares are in safe hands in India. Pragg’s journey has just started and he will definitely bring many more laurels to India.

Bal Govind, Noida

Rote learning

Apropos of ‘School exam reforms’; our examination system has degenerated into a farcical and ludicrous exercise, demonstrating no correspondence between a student’s score and his or her academic capabilities. It promotes rote learning, which hinders critical thinking and creativity. Students may excel in exams by memorising information temporarily, but they struggle to apply that knowledge in real-world situations. It is distressing to see that individuals with PhD degrees in English literature have difficulty speaking and writing correct sentences in English. The need of the hour is to make the students not only appear in the written examination, but also face a panel of experts to gauge their academic knowledge.

Roshan Lal Goel, Ladwa

The menace of ragging

Refer to ‘Ragging bears testimony to normalisation of violence’; ragging has become psychologically gruesome and physically barbaric these days. A deranged mindset, low self-esteem, general rage against humankind and the lust for power are some of the reasons. Ragging cannot be isolated from the broader social, economic and political context of a country. Yes, there is an enhanced acceptance of various forms of violence in today’s society. The horrific ritual of ragging is nothing but a manifestation of a degraded value system.

Anita Kataria, Patiala

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit.

These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: [email protected]

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Ludhiana

Ludhiana girl shot dead by boyfriend in US; family waits for her body

2
Punjab

Punjabi-origin family now owns Miss World America pageant

3
Nation

ISRO shares first video of Chandrayaan-3 Rover moving on moon

4
Punjab

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit warns CM Bhagwant Mann, asks him to respond to his letters; seeks action taken on drugs

5
Nation

Andhra Pradesh devotee offers Rs 100 crore cheque at temple, had only Rs 17 in bank account

6
Nation

Chandrayaan-3 Rover traverses 8 metres on lunar surface, its payloads turned on

7
Diaspora

Australia closes dual-study visa loophole for foreign students which allowed students to enrol for cheaper vocational courses

8
Punjab

AAP slams Punjab governor over President's rule warning, says should be done in Manipur, Gujarat instead

9
Punjab

May recommend President's rule: Governor to Mann

10
Haryana

Kuber Group director Vikas Malu among injured in Rolls Royce high-speed crash in Haryana

Don't Miss

View All
Indian Origin family becomes Miss World America pageant owners
Punjab

Punjabi-origin family now owns Miss World America pageant

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team
Punjab

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team

Armed with visa, parents seek grooms to fund girls’ education
Punjab

IELTS Brides: Armed with visa, Punjabi parents seek grooms to fund girls' education

22 spots along rim of Bhakra reservoir prone to landslides: GSI
Punjab

22 spots along rim of Bhakra reservoir prone to landslides: GSI

Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: ‘Vikram’ lander just an hour away from historic moon touchdown
Nation

Moonshot: Chandrayaan-3 sends first image of 'flat' landing site on lunar surface after historic touchdown

What to know about India's Chandrayaan-3 moon landing mission
Nation

What to know about India's Chandrayaan-3 moon landing mission

Singapore National University appoints British Professor Jasjit Singh to raise appreciation of Sikh way of life internationally
Diaspora

Singapore National University appoints British professor Jasjit Singh to internationally raise appreciation of Sikh way of life

Punjab on high alert as inflow into Bhakra and Pong dams increases
Punjab

Punjab put on high alert as inflow into Bhakra and Pong dams increases

Top News

PM Modi meets Chandrayaan-3 scientists at ISRO

PM Modi meets Chandrayaan-3 team at ISRO; says moon's landing point to be called 'Shiv Shakti'

August 23 to be observed as National Space Day, says PM Modi

6 dead as Lucknow-Rameswaram Express's coach catches fire in Madurai

8 die as train's coach catches fire in Madurai; authorities blame 'illegal cylinder' for blaze

All the six victims hailed from Uttar Pradesh, the sources s...

Focus now on collecting data, analysis later: Research lab

Chandrayaan's focus now on collecting data, analysis later: Research lab

Pragyan traverses 8 metres on moon

May recommend President’s rule: Governor to Mann

May recommend President's rule: Governor to Mann

Warns of criminal action if his letters not answered

No bylaws applicable in Anni where 8 buildings fell

No bylaws applicable in Anni where 8 buildings fell

Town area reverted to village to escape building curbs


Cities

View All

Amritsar: 5 SHOs shifted after party video goes viral

Amritsar: 5 SHOs shifted after party video goes viral

Century-old Amritsar orphanage basks in glow of film Sardar Udham Singh's success

Indian envoy to US Sandhu visits Golden Temple, Pingalwara in Amritsar

After farmer leaders set free, dharnas lifted at toll plazas

Collector rates: Property dealers, colonisers’ stir enters third day

Bathinda DSP held for graft

Bathinda DSP held for graft

Smart City Contest: Chandigarh gets best UT award, ranks first in mobility, governance

Smart City Contest: Chandigarh gets best UT award, ranks first in mobility, governance

Only 6 projects listed in Chandigarh, RERA warns erring realtors of action

5 reminders later, Punjab Govt allocates Rs 49 crore for hostels at Panjab University

Push for tricity Metro, Punjab gives Rs 1.37 crore for project report

After 2-year hiatus, PGI governing body meet on September 6

High Court refuses to entertain PIL against first-level checking of EVMs

High Court refuses to entertain PIL against first-level checking of EVMs

Supreme Court extends Satyendar Jain’s interim bail till Sept 1

Social media norms for cops

Delhi Police issue traffic advisory

Civic body’s negligence costs woman her life

Civic body’s negligence costs woman her life

Couple beaten up at Shahkot market

Protest over choked sewer in Hargobind Nagar

Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan-II: Torch relay gets rousing welcome in district

Govt ignored Kapurthala: Residents

No end to stray cattle menace in Urban Estate Phase I, HM Colony

No end to stray cattle menace in Urban Estate Phase I, HM Colony

Driver killed as truck falls into drain on Dehlon-Sahnewal road

Transparency in admn, improving basic amenities priority, says new MC chief

PAU tells farmers to watch out for pink bollworm attack on Bt cotton

Minor violates 15-yr-old, held

Punjabi University, Patiala, students up in arms over ‘wrong marking’ of answer sheets

Punjabi University, Patiala, students up in arms over 'wrong marking' of answer sheets

ZPSC members demand re-auction of common land in Patiala

MGNREGA workers protest lack of work in Patiala

Patiala district logs 10 new dengue cases

Patiala District Legal Services Authority organises medical camps for jail inmates