Destruction in HP

Refer to ‘8 buildings reduced to dirt’; the destruction in Himachal Pradesh is heart-rending. The losses caused by natural disasters have far-reaching consequences for the affected individuals, families, communities and the region as a whole. Buildings have turned into debris and the landscape has been dramatically altered. The sad part is that there is no respite in sight as heavy rain is still continuing. The Centre must declare the natural calamity in Himachal Pradesh as a national disaster so that those affected can get immediate relief.

Raj Kumar Kapoor, Ropar

WFI suspended

It is highly unfortunate that the United World Wrestling (UWW) had to suspend the Wrestling Federation of India for not holding polls. As a result, Indian grapplers will now participate as ‘neutral athletes’ in all UWW tournaments, and in case they win, the national anthem would not be played during the medal ceremony. Before taking such a drastic action, the UWW, perhaps, forgot that the WFI had issued two notifications for holding elections, but the same were stayed first by the Gauhati High Court and later by the Punjab and Haryana High Court. Seeing athletes representing their nation and achieving success on the international stage is a matter of pride and honour for the entire country.

Maheshwer Sharma, by mail

Politicisation of sports

Refer to ‘World wrestling body suspends WFI for not holding poll’; playing of the national anthem during sports events affirms national identity, unity and pride. It can foster a sense of patriotism and belonging among citizens. Thanks to the politicisation of sports in our country, the anthem would not be played even if an Indian wrestler wins a gold medal at the forthcoming World Championships. It is very demoralising for a sportsperson. This humiliation could have been avoided if the authorities had risen above party politics and taken timely action against former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. It is high time that sports bodies in the country are freed from the clutches of politicians and bureaucrats.

Lt Col JS Dullat (retd), Patiala

Prodigy in the true sense

Refer to ‘TIE (HEART) BREAKER’; Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa may not have won the final, but has won billions of hearts for sure. En route to the final against Magnus Carlsen, he defeated World No. 2 Hikaru Nakamura and World No. 3 Fabiano Caruana. Pragg is the youngest player ever to play in a Chess World Cup final. He is a real prodigy. More importantly, he has confirmed his spot in the eight-player Candidates Tournament. Besides Pragg, we have D Gukesh, Vidit Gujrathi and Nihal Sarin; so, there is no doubt that the 64 squares are in safe hands in India. Pragg’s journey has just started and he will definitely bring many more laurels to India.

Bal Govind, Noida

Rote learning

Apropos of ‘School exam reforms’; our examination system has degenerated into a farcical and ludicrous exercise, demonstrating no correspondence between a student’s score and his or her academic capabilities. It promotes rote learning, which hinders critical thinking and creativity. Students may excel in exams by memorising information temporarily, but they struggle to apply that knowledge in real-world situations. It is distressing to see that individuals with PhD degrees in English literature have difficulty speaking and writing correct sentences in English. The need of the hour is to make the students not only appear in the written examination, but also face a panel of experts to gauge their academic knowledge.

Roshan Lal Goel, Ladwa

The menace of ragging

Refer to ‘Ragging bears testimony to normalisation of violence’; ragging has become psychologically gruesome and physically barbaric these days. A deranged mindset, low self-esteem, general rage against humankind and the lust for power are some of the reasons. Ragging cannot be isolated from the broader social, economic and political context of a country. Yes, there is an enhanced acceptance of various forms of violence in today’s society. The horrific ritual of ragging is nothing but a manifestation of a degraded value system.

Anita Kataria, Patiala

