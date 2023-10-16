Difficult time for BJP

Apropos of ‘No easy pickings for the BJP’ (Nous Indica); the BJP has reached a point of no return. It capitalised on the Balakot airstrikes in the last General Election. However, in the upcoming five Assembly elections, the BJP may encounter challenges due to some of its own missteps, including neglecting several party stalwarts. Both the BJP in general and the Prime Minister in particular recognise that making baseless allegations against the Opposition will not be effective. In a democracy, no matter how powerful a political party may be, when its mismanagement is exposed, the people tend to reject it.

Capt Amar Jeet (Retd), Kharar

Media must help voters

Refer to ‘No easy pickings for the BJP’ (Nous Indica); the write-up, besides being informative and educative, is politically relevant and timely. The article effectively holds up a mirror to the BJP trio of PM Modi, Amit Shah and JP Nadda. The notion that the ends justifies the means has unfortunately become the bane of today’s electoral politics, and it appears that no party is immune to this trend. Easy gains and opportunism often dictate poll strategies, leading to alliances, defections and betrayals. It is incumbent on the media to help voters distinguish between genuine commitment and empty promises.

Lalit Bharadwaj, Panchkula

Israel must heed calls for restraint

Refer to ‘Exercise restraint’; war is a synonym for human suffering, yet it continues to erupt frequently. Despite its extensively discussed counter-terror capabilities, Israel failed to take pre-emptive measures against terror attacks by Hamas militants. Israel has ordered Palestinians in northern Gaza to evacuate for their safety, but will Hamas allow this to happen? Bombarding vulnerable people, who may already be suffering due to a lack of essential resources like food, water and fuel, would be tantamount to committing war crimes. Israel should heed the calls for restraint from the US and the UN and consider the humanitarian consequences of its actions.

HL Sharma, Amritsar

Crisis in Gaza

The crisis in Gaza demands a swift and just resolution. Israel’s decision to maintain the Gaza siege until hostages are freed is understandable, but the repercussions of such actions are severe. The US, as a global leader, must urgently advocate for restraint on all sides to prevent escalation. A diplomatic approach that prioritises dialogue over aggression is crucial for fostering peace and stability in the region. It is imperative that the international community works collaboratively to address the root causes of the conflict and find a sustainable resolution that ensures the safety and well-being of all involved.

Navneet Kaur, Jamshedpur

Launch more Poshan schemes

Refer to ‘Hunger pangs’; the Global Hunger Index report, ranking India 111th out of 125 countries, is deeply concerning. The government’s attempt to discredit the report’s methodology lacks conviction, particularly when the National Family Health Survey also reveals a significant increase in the neonatal mortality rate. Furthermore, the Poshan Tracker paints a grim picture of the numerous malnourished children in the country. It is both ironic and shameful that a self-sufficient, food-surplus nation like ours is grappling with hunger and malnutrition, ranking below countries such as Pakistan and Nepal. The government should prioritise launching initiatives like the Poshan Abhiyaan to ensure access to nutritious food, clean water and sanitation for all.

CS Mann, Una

Spectre of Khalistan

Refer to ‘The bogey of Khalistan must be put to rest once and for all’; the spectre of Khalistan must be decisively addressed. However, articles in the press continue to keep the issue alive. The writer feels that the government doesn’t treat the minorities well, and he points to the farmers’ agitation as an example. However, he has forgotten that the agitation received support from Khalistanis abroad. Sikhs have held prominent positions in India; this serves as substantial evidence that there is no discrimination against minorities. Khalistan finds no support in India and mainly exists in media narratives.

WG CDR CL Sehgal (RETD), Jalandhar

