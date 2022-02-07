Digital currency

Refer to ‘Digital rupee’; the step taken by the Indian Government to introduce its own digital currency can prove to be a game changer in the market. It seems to be the same situation as before globalisation, when the government first made the public compete in the market, and then signed the trade agreement with the world for the same. Making digital assets taxable will provide support to our digital currency. The only thing that is needed for its success is the investment that will be achieved by winning the confidence of the public. For that, the government needs to look for all possible options and ensure security. 

Kushagar Bansal, by mail

Selective action

Apropos  of ‘Action against 160 TV channels for anti-India content: Govt’, it is fine that the Centre is feeling concerned  about the ‘inciting’ and ‘inflammatory’ speech and  expression, and also blocking 60 channels on YouTube and Facebook, and Twitter pages, finding the content against the integrity and safety of the nation. Why has action not been initiated against the hate speeches of Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur during the Delhi polls; Parvesh Verma, MP; Kapil Mishra; and hate speeches at the Dharma Sansad in Haridwar? The law of the land should not discriminate, but instead, must see all with the same and equal eye. The government should be fair, impartial and objective while taking action.

PK Sharma, Barnala

Tax rigmarole 

The new Budget offered practically little to simplify, streamline and/or stabilise the income tax rigmarole as the two tax regimes — one old with higher tax rates allowing some exemptions, and the new  alternative of lower rate but without exemptions introduced last year — are allowed to continue. While companies are quick to adopt the new system, individual assessees have largely stayed away. The Finance Minister should display grit, sticking only to one revolutionary taxation methodology, given the simplicity of the alternative regime. The Budget would do well to keep slabs and rates stable for another three years as any changes should be brought in only after every 10 years.

Lalit Bharadwaj, Panchkula

China’s game 

Refer to ‘Galwan commander torchbearer’; our country has taken an apt stand by skipping the Winter Olympics ceremonies as a mark of respect to our martyrs. One tends to agree with Rahul Gandhi that China has a definite plan for these border skirmishes. China is scheming and cunning and executes its long-term plans with detailed planning and preparations. Let it not spring upon us a surprise with their adventurism, like it did in 1962. 

RS Khurb, by mail

Stay a relief 

The stay by the court is welcome and a respite for many industrial units and business houses (‘HC stays Haryana’s 75% quota in pvt sector jobs’). It is also an eye-opener for political parties that promise the moon for votes and shut their eyes to the basic principle of meritocracy for their own selfish motives and benefits.

C Ghanshyam, Visakhapatnam

Rich public servants

Reference to ‘AAP contestant from Mohali richest in election fray’; it is unbelievable that Kulwant Singh (a lateral entry into AAP) enjoys the dubious distinction of being the richest candidate. His wife also owns assets valued at Rs 24.85 crore. Does such a financial status support the tall claims by AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal? Significantly, he is not the sole crorepati. Two Congress candidates from Muktsar and Kapurthala, and Sukhbir Badal (SAD) come next. Another AAP candidate from Sunam and his wife own assets worth Rs 87.75 crore. Last but not least, Finance Minister Manpreet Badal also figures among the wealthy, with Rs 73 crore assets, apart from owning 11 vehicles. One shudders to imagine the real reasons behind all such super rich and big guns claiming themselves to be the ‘servants of the people’. 

Kumar Gupt, by mail

Khorana’s peers

‘Khorana and his bright peers’ was an informative piece about the Nobel laureate and some of his contemporaries who made immense contribution to science. It is a coincidence that all these extraordinary persons were classmates at Government College, Lahore, and later studied at Cambridge. While the visibility of Khorana became tremendous due to the work environment and better facilities abroad, culminating in the Nobel Prize, persons like Bambah, Nityanand and Sukhdev nurtured a large number of students in India, many of whom are now leading scientists of the country. I had a chance to experience the greatness of Nityanand while working at the CDRI, Lucknow, in the early sixties.

SP Singh, Kurukshetra

Tribune Shorts


