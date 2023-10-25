Diplomatic spat

Refer to ‘Diplomatic parity’; India took the step of ensuring diplomatic parity by invoking its right, enshrined in the Vienna Convention, to safeguard national interests, which are threatened by anti-national elements settled in Canada. Questioning New Delhi’s action is not justified as it is not India but Canada which has flouted norms of the Vienna Convention with regard to ensuring the safety of foreign diplomats. Diplomatic relations cannot hinge on the outcome of an investigation into a criminal case.

Anil Vinayak, Amritsar

US, UK siding with Canada

Refer to ‘Diplomatic parity’; in the spat between Canada and India, the US and UK have sided with the former despite being fully aware of who is propagating falsehoods. Canada has long been a safe sanctuary for separatists of all hues. India has highlighted this fact time and again. Even then, the US and UK continue to toe the line of Canadian PM Justin Trudeau. Both have been guilty of misleading the world on many occasions in the past. Strangely enough, they always boast of their efforts to promote world peace but continue to send arms to war zones across the world. India should be wary of these tactics and must priorities its interests.

Deepak Taak, Panchkula

Sharif returns ahead of polls

Apropos of ‘Nawaz Sharif returns’; after his medical treatment and self-imposed exile, the former Pakistan Prime Minister has landed in his country with the hope of leading his party to victory in the forthcoming national election. What really matters is the relationship of the former PM with the military top brass. Pakistan has a history of jailing its political leaders, a trend in which the military has been directly or indirectly involved. It has become a routine affair, a fact virtually acceptable to all. If pursued in letter and spirit, Sharif’s intention to establish positive relations with India in order to repair Pakistan’s economy and bring peace and stability to the region will definitely benefit both neighbours.

Rajinder Singh, Patiala

Power centre in Pak

Refer to ‘Nawaz Sharif returns’; Sharif is back in Pakistan with the backing of the Pakistan army. Earlier, Imran Khan, who is now in jail, enjoyed the support of the army. The army chiefs in Pakistan are appointed by the Prime Ministers. Zia-ul-Haq was appointed army chief by then Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. Later, Bhutto got Zia executed. Pervez Musharraf was picked as the Chief of Army Staff by then PM Nawaz Sharif. Later, Musharraf staged a coup and took charge of the government. When army chiefs appointed by PMs destabilise elected governments, there can be no prizes for guessing who controls Pakistan.

Ashok Bahl, Kangra

Colossal loss to nation

Apropos of ‘Legendary spinner, tough taskmaster & heart of gold’; in addition to being a great cricketer, Bishan Singh Bedi was a thorough gentleman. He had the guts to call a spade a spade. He taught young cricketers that only discipline and hard work could lead to success. Bedi’s impressive economy rate speaks volumes about his bowling. Affectionately called the ‘Sardar of Spin’, he was deeply attached to his roots, which is evident from the fact that throughout his life, he remained in touch with his coach Gian Prakash as well as his alma mater, Hindu College, in Amritsar. He was totally against the T20 format as he believed it was not good for the game, and rightly so. This format has commercialised the game. His death is a colossal loss to the country.

Bir Devinder Singh Bedi, Sangrur

King of spin passes away

Refer to ‘Legendary spinner, tough task master & heart of gold’; in the death of Bishan Singh Bedi, India has lost one of its legendary spin bowlers. In the mid-1970s, his popularity was at its peak. Along with Erapalli Prasanna and BS Chandrasekhar, Bedi added a glorious chapter to the history of spin bowling in India. He had a fierce sense of independence as a cricketer and did not mince words. He had a deep love for the game and took a keen interest in grooming Ranji Trophy players for Test cricket.

RAJ BAHADUR YADAV, Fatehabad

