Dismantle Pak terror infra

Refer to ‘Pak terror designs’; the world is facing a critical situation due to various wars and conflicts. Warring nations receive support from their allies. Given the political, diplomatic and strategic interests of other countries, India should not expect sustained cooperation from them. The Pakistani army’s old military doctrine, ‘Bleed India with a thousand cuts’, persists, with all resources dedicated to achieving this objective even at the expense of a weakened economy. The aim is to disrupt peace and harmony in India. We should spare no effort to dismantle Pakistani terror infrastructure at the borders and in the hinterland.

Subhash Vaid, New Delhi

Farmers’ protest

Apropos of ‘Farmers start MSP stir on UT border’; the common man, who may not be directly involved in the issues faced by farmers, often becomes an unintended victim when rail/road thoroughfares are blocked, trains are cancelled, or businesses are disrupted due to protests. The Supreme Court's responsibility does not end with mere directives; it is obligated to enforce the constitutional order. No damage or disruption can be justified under the right to protest. Abdication of responsibility is the root cause of the unpleasant consequences faced by the people.

Lalit Bharadwaj, Panchkula

Inconvenience to commuters

Refer to ‘Farmers block road in Mohali’; it was disheartening to learn that a substantial police force had to be deployed on both sides of the border in Phase 11, Mohali. This deployment was a response to various farmers’ unions launching a protest under the banner of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, causing significant disruptions to vehicular traffic. Hundreds of protesters from across Punjab had lined up their tractor-trailers, SUVs and buses on both sides of this road. It is perplexing how they were permitted to cause inconvenience to others.

Vinayak G, New Delhi

Lack of preparedness

The past 15 days have been harrowing for the 41 workers trapped in the Uttarakhand tunnel. Finally, the Army has been called in for rescue operations. Credit goes to BSNL, which successfully established a two-way communication system between the trapped workers and their family members. Volunteers who have provided free food, water and woollen clothes to the families of the workers deserve appreciation. However, this crisis has exposed our lack of preparedness for such disasters. It should serve as a valuable lesson for our agencies. The Central government must collaborate with international organisations to acquire technical expertise and provide technological support to our agencies for more effective and timely rescue operations in future.

Bal Govind, Noida

Constitution Day address

The statements made by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud during the Constitution Day address seem disconnected from reality. Contrary to the proclaimed idea of the Supreme Court being a ‘people’s court’, it appears to function as a court primarily for the rich and influential who can afford prominent lawyers for their just or unjust litigation. Unfortunately, the poor and common people often find it financially tough to approach the SC. Even if they manage to do so, they are often burdened by the prolonged delays, with many cases lasting for years. Tragically, in many instances, individuals pass away before the judgment is delivered.

Brij Bhushan Mittal, Chandigarh

Stop freebies

The Punjab Government’s decision to offer freebies, such as the free tirath yatra, appears to be a political move aimed at garnering votes; it will put the state under greater economic strain. The timing of these initiatives — months before the General Election — raises questions about the government’s intentions. It is worth noting that the funds allocated for these popular schemes come from the taxpayers’ money. One suggestion is that Cabinet members should consider utilising their salaries and personal funds for such initiatives rather than relying on taxpayers.

Wg Cdr JS Minhas (retd), Mohali

