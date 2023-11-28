 Dismantle Pak terror infra : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

Dismantle Pak terror infra



Refer to ‘Pak terror designs’; the world is facing a critical situation due to various wars and conflicts. Warring nations receive support from their allies. Given the political, diplomatic and strategic interests of other countries, India should not expect sustained cooperation from them. The Pakistani army’s old military doctrine, ‘Bleed India with a thousand cuts’, persists, with all resources dedicated to achieving this objective even at the expense of a weakened economy. The aim is to disrupt peace and harmony in India. We should spare no effort to dismantle Pakistani terror infrastructure at the borders and in the hinterland.

Subhash Vaid, New Delhi

Farmers’ protest

Apropos of ‘Farmers start MSP stir on UT border’; the common man, who may not be directly involved in the issues faced by farmers, often becomes an unintended victim when rail/road thoroughfares are blocked, trains are cancelled, or businesses are disrupted due to protests. The Supreme Court's responsibility does not end with mere directives; it is obligated to enforce the constitutional order. No damage or disruption can be justified under the right to protest. Abdication of responsibility is the root cause of the unpleasant consequences faced by the people.

Lalit Bharadwaj, Panchkula

Inconvenience to commuters

Refer to ‘Farmers block road in Mohali’; it was disheartening to learn that a substantial police force had to be deployed on both sides of the border in Phase 11, Mohali. This deployment was a response to various farmers’ unions launching a protest under the banner of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, causing significant disruptions to vehicular traffic. Hundreds of protesters from across Punjab had lined up their tractor-trailers, SUVs and buses on both sides of this road. It is perplexing how they were permitted to cause inconvenience to others.

Vinayak G, New Delhi

Lack of preparedness

The past 15 days have been harrowing for the 41 workers trapped in the Uttarakhand tunnel. Finally, the Army has been called in for rescue operations. Credit goes to BSNL, which successfully established a two-way communication system between the trapped workers and their family members. Volunteers who have provided free food, water and woollen clothes to the families of the workers deserve appreciation. However, this crisis has exposed our lack of preparedness for such disasters. It should serve as a valuable lesson for our agencies. The Central government must collaborate with international organisations to acquire technical expertise and provide technological support to our agencies for more effective and timely rescue operations in future.

Bal Govind, Noida

Constitution Day address

The statements made by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud during the Constitution Day address seem disconnected from reality. Contrary to the proclaimed idea of the Supreme Court being a ‘people’s court’, it appears to function as a court primarily for the rich and influential who can afford prominent lawyers for their just or unjust litigation. Unfortunately, the poor and common people often find it financially tough to approach the SC. Even if they manage to do so, they are often burdened by the prolonged delays, with many cases lasting for years. Tragically, in many instances, individuals pass away before the judgment is delivered.

Brij Bhushan Mittal, Chandigarh

Stop freebies

The Punjab Government’s decision to offer freebies, such as the free tirath yatra, appears to be a political move aimed at garnering votes; it will put the state under greater economic strain. The timing of these initiatives — months before the General Election — raises questions about the government’s intentions. It is worth noting that the funds allocated for these popular schemes come from the taxpayers’ money. One suggestion is that Cabinet members should consider utilising their salaries and personal funds for such initiatives rather than relying on taxpayers.

Wg Cdr JS Minhas (retd), Mohali

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit.

These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: [email protected]

#Pakistan


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Indian envoy Taranjit Sandhu heckled by pro-Khalistani elements at New York gurdwara

2
Delhi

Sharpshooters of Arshdeep Singh gang, tasked with killing Punjabi singer Elly Mangat, arrested in Delhi

3
India

Malaysia to grant visa-free entry to Indians

4
Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand tunnel rescue: Rat-hole mining experts called in for drilling through debris, 36 metre of vertical boring done

5
Uttarakhand

Vertical boring done up to 31 metres, rat-hole miners arrive for manual horizontal drilling

6
Entertainment

Karan Deol shares adorable picture with Dharmendra, wife Drisha Acharya, pens gratitude note on birthday

7
Punjab

PM Modi greets people on Guru Nanak Jayanti

8
Entertainment

Alia Bhatt is latest victim of deepfake video after Rashmika Mandanna, Katrina Kaif, Kajol

9
Diaspora

UK cop convicted of misconduct for mimicking woman's Indian accent

10
Sports

Shubman Gill named Gujarat Titans captain

Don't Miss

View All
After SL &Thailand, Malaysia waives visas for Indians; 17th nation to do so
India

After Sri Lanka & Thailand, Malaysia waives visas for Indians; 17th nation to do so

When Punjabis try to speak Hindi, this rib-tickling viral video will lift your mood
Trending

When Punjabis try to speak Hindi, this rib-tickling viral video will lift your mood

India resumes e-visa services for Canadian nationals after 2-month pause: Sources
Punjab

India resumes e-visa services for Canadians after diplomatic row

Himachal tweaks rules for optimum use of temple gold, silver
Himachal

Himachal tweaks rules for optimum use of temple gold, silver

Illegal mining poses grave threat to 1-km Anandpur Sahib bridge
Punjab

Illegal mining poses grave threat to 1-km Anandpur Sahib bridge

After trek to Everest base camp, Amritsar man scales Mount Kilimanjaro
Amritsar

After trek to Everest base camp, Amritsar man scales Mount Kilimanjaro

Ageing orchards, erratic weather hit apple output
Himachal

Ageing orchards, erratic weather hit apple output in Himachal

Imposter gives injection to patient at PGI, FIR lodged
Chandigarh

Imposter gives injection to patient at gynaecology ward of PGI, FIR lodged

Top News

Uttarakhand Tunnel Collapse: Rat-hole mining experts join rescue ops, manual horizontal drilling begins

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rat-hole mining experts join rescue ops, manual horizontal drilling begins

0.9 metre dug in two hours | Camp set up at Silkyara site fo...

At site, top PMO official assures safe evacuation

Uttarakhand: At site, top PMO official assures safe evacuation Uttarakhand: At site, top PMO official assures safe evacuation

India cooperating with US probe in Pannu case: Envoy

India cooperating with US probe in Gurpatwant Singh Pannu case: Envoy

Says Canada yet to provide ‘specific inputs’ in Nijjar case

Woman jailed for 40 years for allowing her lover to sexually abuse her 7-year-old daughter

Woman jailed for 40 years for allowing her lover to sexually abuse her 7-year-old daughter

The trial was held against the mother alone as the prime acc...

American-Sikh body calls on New York gurdwara to act against those who heckled Indian envoy Sandhu

American-Sikh body calls on New York gurdwara to act against those who heckled Indian envoy Sandhu

Sandhu received a warm welcome at the Hicksville gurdwara ag...


Cities

View All

At 215, Amritsar’s air quality still in ‘poor’ category

At 215, Amritsar’s air quality still in ‘poor’ category

Thousands offer prayers at Golden Temple to mark Guru Nanak's Parkash Purb

Gurpurb celebrated with gaiety, fervour in Amritsar

344 board train from Amritsar to Takht Sri Hazur Sahib in Nanded

Amritsar MC floats tender to aid tourist police project

Bathinda man among 2 held for spying for Pak

Bathinda man among 2 held for spying for Pak

Farmer leaders to meet Governor today

Farmer leaders to meet Governor today

Commuters take detours in Mohali

Farmers celebrate Gurpurb at protest site in Panchkula

Banwarilal Purohit pays obeisance at Sector 8 gurdwara

Haryana CM inaugurates parking at Gurdwara Nada Sahib

Nine flights to Delhi diverted due to bad weather

16 flights to Delhi diverted due to bad weather

Parts of Delhi-NCR receive light rainfall, IMD predicts hailstorm

Delhi air quality nears 'severe' zone

MBA, LLB students among 9 held for drug trafficking in Noida; marijuana, cocaine among other drugs seized

Sharpshooters of Arshdeep Singh gang, tasked with killing Punjabi singer Elly Mangat, arrested in Delhi

Delhi-Katra Expressway: Mana Talwandi people object to soil extraction

Delhi-Katra Expressway: Mana Talwandi people object to soil extraction

Department starts weekly organic mandi

Mukh Mantri Tirath Yatra: 200 pilgrims leave for Hazur Sahib via train

Admn to go ahead with ‘mohalla’ celebrations

Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra: Van flagged off to spread awareness among people on Central schemes

Spike in HIV cases due to needle sharing in Ludhiana district

Spike in HIV cases due to needle sharing in Ludhiana district

Now, repeated offenders to mark attendance at police stations

Homeless sleep on footpaths as night shelters yet to be opened in Ludhiana

10 dengue cases reported from Ludhiana district

Man dies as car falls into village pond

Dak Ghar marks Day 11 of National Theatre Festival in Patiala

Dak Ghar marks Day 11 of National Theatre Festival in Patiala

Sakhi narration competition marks Guru Nanak Jayanti in Patiala

Gurpurb celebrated with religious fervour

Night shelter in Sirhind fails to serve purpose as many unaware of facility

Open university commemorates Constitution Day