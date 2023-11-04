 Disregard for transparency : The Tribune India

Disregard for transparency



Refer to ‘Electoral bonds’; the secrecy surrounding electoral bonds and the reluctance to lift this veil may be perceived as a ploy of the ruling party. When the government’s counsel asserts in court that the people do not have the right to know who is contributing to any party, it can certainly be seen as a blatant disregard for transparency and public accountability. It’s essential to recognise that the call for transparency in political donations extends beyond any particular party and aims to apply to all parties. It is not unique to the BJP, and the issue of electoral bond transparency should be a concern for all political stakeholders.

Anthony Henriques, Mumbai

Corporate funding in politics

It is crystal clear that political parties receive funding from the corporate sector. The flow of corporate finances to political parties is evident even under existing legislation. The Income Tax Act permits companies to claim deductions under Section 80GGB for donations made to political parties, and these deductions are allowed without any limit. Companies that make such donations naturally and obviously seek undue favours, which are reciprocated by those in power or aspiring to be in power. There is no doubt that the extensive and all-pervasive problem of corruption, which has infiltrated almost every segment of society, has its roots in such funding.

Sanjeev Trikha, Fatehabad

Eradicate social evil

Apropos of ‘Child marriages’; Haryana is a prosperous state that has made significant progress in various fields. The state’s girls have also made a remarkable contribution in sports. However, it is distressing that Haryana’s track record in terms of child sex ratio and child marriages has been abysmal. Much work remains to be done to combat these social evils. The persistence of child marriage in Haryana victimises girls, denying them their fundamental rights to health, education and more. This harmful social practice must be eradicated from society. One of the vital needs for combating child marriage is to educate both the potential child brides and their parents about the perils of solemnising such marriages.

Ravi Sharma, Dhariwal

Financial crisis in Punjab

Refer to ‘State in trouble as central grants down 61%, deficit up’; the declining revenue receipts have belied the tall claims made by the AAP dispensation about having surplus funds to meet Punjab’s financial needs. Relying heavily on substantial borrowings to meet subsidy and freebie targets is akin to jeopardising the future of the state. Punjab, once known for its prosperity in agriculture, has now been relegated to the status of a laggard state. It is high time financial discipline is enforced in Punjab, or else it may face a Sri Lanka-like economic crisis.

Anil Vinayak, Amritsar

Allegations against Mahua

Apropos of ‘Moitra, Oppn MPs walk out of panel meet’; the high drama enacted by TMC MP Mahua Moitra and Opposition members during the hearing by the Lok Sabha Committee on Ethics raised concerns about their behaviour. Boycotting the meeting could be seen as an attempt to evade the allegations against Mahua. Accusing committee chairman Vinod Kumar Sonkar of asking personal questions should be seen in the context of her own queries regarding the PM. In any ethical or legislative setting, it is important for all parties involved to conduct themselves in a manner that upholds the principles of transparency, accountability and fairness. Accusations and counter-accusations should be handled with decorum.

Upendra Sharma, by mail

Economic crisis in Pak

Refer to ‘Pakistan in the election mode’; Pakistan often finds itself in a position of economic dependency, which makes the task of sustaining and thriving with self-respect a significant challenge. The economic crisis in Pakistan is primarily a result of its political policies. India and Bangladesh have managed to make progress under a stable democratic system. Pakistan has not had a visionary leader like Nehru, who laid the foundation for future development by creating essential infrastructure. Instead, Pakistan has predominantly been under military rule or a fragile democracy propped up by the military.

BM Singh, Amritsar

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: [email protected]

