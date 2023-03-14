 Disruptions in House : The Tribune India

Disruptions in House



Refer to ‘Misuse of Central agencies...’; rowdy disruptions and walkouts by MPs have become routine rather than an aberration, leading to a complete washout of a session, at times. Citizens expect serious discussions from elected members leading to the framing of laws that are for the welfare of the public and the country as a whole. The role of opposition parties is as important as that of the party in power. A strong Opposition is the cornerstone of a thriving democracy. It should question the government on any flaws in Bills to be passed and implementation of policies. The Opposition is the watchdog appointed by the people. Members from both benches should engage in serious discussions, rising above personal animosity and not resorting to name-calling. Members from the ruling party are expected to lend an ear to issues raised by Opposition parties and work out ways to settle and compromise. Neutrality of the Speaker should be clearly evident.

Yoginder Singhal, by mail

Restore order

The allegation by the Opposition that for the first time in Parliament’s history, the treasury benches were not letting the august Houses work, is not without substance. Presiding officers are vested with enough power to curb disruptions in case self-regulation fails. Adjournments smack of shirking responsibility to restore order. Taxpayers have every right to seek accountability for time and resources wasted but paid for by them through their nose.

Lalit Bharadwaj, Panchkula

Cut in allocation

The AAP government has reduced the budgetary allocation to Punjabi University by Rs 36 crore, with an assurance that it will make amends later. The Vice-Chancellor initially showed courage and questioned the surprise cut in the grant, but later relented and accepted the decision, probably under pressure. Nonetheless, there is widespread resentment against the decision among students and the faculty, both in-service and retired. For long, salaries to all employees have been inordinately delayed, leading to financial and mental distress.

BHUPINDER SINGH, Patiala

Political expediency

Apropos of ‘A sudden change of heart’; Biden’s intent to strengthen bilateral ties with India could be interpreted as a policy of modus vivendi. It cannot be attributed to Putin’s change of heart, nor can it be regarded as a victory of India’s foreign policy or America’s magnanimity. Policy being adopted by the US in relation to India accrues from cold politico-economic calculations, geopolitical considerations, intra-party wranglings and unalloyed pragmatism. Liberal Democrats are a force to reckon with, and they want Biden to shun Modi’s India due to rights violations, non-existence of free press and attitude towards the minorities. India’s formidable position in the global hierarchical order may have compelled the US not to precipitate a fight against India, which it wants to use for the containment of China. Politics of expediency and pragmatism with no consistency and adherence to any principles is driving the two countries to enter into a marriage of convenience.

Roshan Lal Goel, by mail

Poor comparison

Refer to ‘India is not Ukraine’ (Nous Indica); Rahul Gandhi has the stature of a national leader by virtue of being a member of the Gandhi family. Equating India with Ukraine and Russia with China is an insult to the might and pride of our nation. In 1971, India thrashed Pakistan, which had the support of the US, the UK and China, and cut Pakistan to size and formed Bangladesh. Foreign media takes advantage of such statements and tries to denigrate India. Rahul must refrain from issuing such statements which downgrade India’s image internationally.

Bhupinder Gupta, Shimla

Neutral stance

Reference to ‘India is not Ukraine’; being a poor nation, India cannot annoy superpowers, nor can it compromise with its defence-preparedness. The Non-Aligned Movement and Panchsheel were evolved in the larger interest of the nation. Indira Gandhi had proved herself right in internal and external affairs. She did not compromise the domestic economy while taking a loan from the IMF. Pakistan’s Zia-ul-Haq, a former dictator, had to confess that the then government of Pakistan was primarily responsible for the creation of Bangladesh. Indira set aside principles of free market economy in the interest of the poor. The Congress should follow in the footsteps of its erstwhile visionary leaders.

NIRMAL KUMAR, PANCHKULA

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: Letter[email protected]

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Entertainment

Delhi farmhouse owner's wife alleges husband once said he would use 'blue pills and Russian girls to do away with Satish Kaushik'

2
Punjab

After controversy, Punjab govt cancels Teacher Eligibility Test

3
Punjab

Big action by Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann in TET irregularities case; 2 GNDU professors suspended

4
Business

2 days after authorities closed Silicon Valley Bank, New York's Signature Bank shut down in 3rd largest failure in US banking history

5
Entertainment

India's big win at Oscars with RRR's 'Naatu Naatu', documentary 'The Elephant Whisperers'

6
Nation

Defence ministry cannot issue communication on payment of OROP arrears in instalments: Supreme Court

7
Nation

India to train Taliban officials for first time

8
Punjab

Discontinue water to other states, ensure MSP, demand Punjab farmers; hold protest march in New Delhi

9
Jalandhar

Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll: Congress announces candidature of ex-MP Santokh Chaudhary's wife Karamjit Kaur

10
Nation

68,000 cases picked up for e-verification for income mismatch in AIS, ITR for 2019-20

Don't Miss

View All
Teacher Eligibility Test: Highlighted answers in question paper shock PSTET candidates
Punjab

Teacher Eligibility Test: Highlighted answers in question paper shock PSTET candidates

Panchkula girl Anupama No. 1 shuttler in India
Chandigarh

Panchkula girl Anupama No. 1 shuttler in India

Google ex-MD Parminder Singh meets a Punjabi Airbnb host in Portugal; shares his delightful experience
Trending

Google ex-MD Parminder Singh meets a Punjabi Airbnb host in Portugal; shares his delightful experience

65-year-old US man 'robs' bank of $1 for in an attempt to be sent to jail
World

65-year-old US man 'robs' bank of $1 in an attempt to be sent to jail

Viral video: Elephant stops lorry to pull out some sugarcane mounted on it, wholesome video leave Internet in awe of it
Trending

Viral video: Elephant stops lorry to pull out some sugarcane mounted on it, wholesome video leave Internet in awe of it

Elon Musk apologises after mocking laid-off Twitter employee
World

Elon Musk apologises after mocking laid-off Twitter employee

2-bedroom flat fetches Chandigarh Housing Board Rs 1.03 crore
Chandigarh

2-bedroom flat fetches Chandigarh Housing Board Rs 1.03 crore

Stomping feet, women officers storm male bastion
Nation International Women’s Day

Stomping feet, women officers storm male bastion

Top News

Uproar over Rahul’s London remark

Uproar in Parliament over Rahul Gandhi's London remark

BJP demands apology | Opposition seeks JPC on Adani | Both H...

After SVB, New York-based Signature Bank collapses too

After SVB, New York-based Signature Bank collapses too

India remains world’s top arms importer: Report

India remains world's top arms importer: Report

Sweden-based think tank SIPRI says India accounts for 11% of...

India’s ties with China complex, says MEA

India's ties with China complex, says Ministry of External Affairs

Pay ~1.56 cr for delay in flat possession: HRERA to realtor

Pay Rs 1.56 cr for delay in flat possession: HRERA to realtor


Cities

View All

Gunshots fired at house of late SAD leader’s son

Gunshots fired at house of late SAD leader’s son

Canada-based man, kin pose as gangster’s aides, threaten resident

Medical college seeks probe into student suicide case

Travel agent opens fire at client over money

G20 cleanup: MC removes encroachments on GT Road

Drug Hotspots: Bathinda villagers living in fear

Drug Hotspots: Bathinda villagers living in fear

Short assessment of rent causes Rs 9.37 crore loss to Chandigarh

Short assessment of rent causes Rs 9.37 crore loss to Chandigarh

Now, submit papers, files to RLA Chandigarh online

Entry, Licence Fee: Authority fails to recover Rs 4.23 crore from Ola, Uber

Chandigarh plans hostel at GMCH-32 south campus

Two residents of Patiala die in truck-car collision

Delhi L-G forwards Cong’s demand for probe into snooping case

Delhi L-G forwards Cong’s demand for probe into snooping case

AAP begins drive to expose BJP’s ‘misuse’ of central agencies

3 held in Noida with Rs 25L drugs

Early bird Cong picks Chaudhary’s widow for Jalandhar LS byelection

Early bird Congress picks Santokh Chaudhary's widow for Jalandhar Lok Sabha byelection

District Badminton Association raises issue of 8 shops in Hansraj stadium with Jalandhar MC

Demolition drive halted in Jalandhar after MLA's intervention

PSPCL employees rely on 'jugaad' for repair work in Talwara

Kin of patient who died during treatment at private hospital protest in Jalandhar

Work begins on rly station revamp project

Work begins on rly station revamp project

Daughter drowns in canal, man arrested

Plastic reverse vending machines at Civil Hospital gathering dust

Two arrested with 30 kg of poppy husk

MC confiscates 70-kg plastic bags, razes encroachments

Punjabi University students, staff launch protest over grant in Patiala

Punjabi University students, staff launch protest over grant in Patiala

After 12 attempts, Patiala MC to reduce No. of sites, price to allocate advertisement tender

3 held with 2-kg opium, intoxicants in Patiala

Mobile phones seized from four jail inmates in Patiala

Bridging skill gap need of the hour: Professor