Refer to ‘Battleground Gaza’; the tensions that have emerged from conflicts such as the Ukraine-Russia war and the Hamas attack on Israel reflect a distressing trend. These incidents, marked by cruelties and hostilities, threaten to erode civility and push humankind further away from peaceful coexistence. There is no justification for animalistic behaviour. If all religions teach peace, why is it that all religions cannot achieve peace? There is no other planet where humans can live, so let us stop raising arms against each other. World leaders must consider measures to stop all this to make our planet a better place to live.

K Kumar, Panchkula

Killers have no right to humanity

Refer to ‘Humanitarian crisis in Gaza Strip after incessant Israeli airstrikes’; Israel’s ruthless response to the attack by Hamas, the militant group in the Gaza Strip, has triggered a humanitarian crisis. Nobody should engage in self-destructive activities. Israel has upheld a policy of ‘live and let live’ since the 1967 war. The Gaza Strip residents have been allowed to coexist peacefully alongside their Israeli neighbours for the past 45 years. However, the Gaza leadership hasn’t embraced coexistence. Recently, on an Israeli festival, there were brutal attacks by militants that resulted in the deaths of many residents in border villages. This goes against the principles of humanity. Those who sponsor such acts of violence cannot expect to receive humane treatment themselves.

Ashok Kumar Goel, Panchkula

Take stringent action

Refer to ‘Curbing air pollution’; the fundamental right to live in a pollution-free environment is being disregarded, as farmers continue to burn stubble, which poses significant health hazards. Indeed, our governments bear responsibility as they cannot take forceful measures due to the fragile state of politics, fearing potential electoral setbacks. Consequently, farmers continue to burn paddy residue in the fields without apprehension. If the politicians are really serious about curbing this menace, they will have to serve selflessly and take stringent action against the violators.

Raj Kumar Kapoor, Ropar

End Khalistan issue

Refer to ‘The bogey of Khalistan must be put to rest once and for all’; kudos to the writer for articulating the sentiments of Indian Sikh nationals who aspire to live a peaceful life, whether in India or abroad. The views of a handful of secessionists, who are financially secure, should not be regarded as representative of the entire community. I didn’t witness 1947, but I did experience 1984. It’s possible that some of those who sought asylum in foreign countries were individuals who were being pursued in their home country for alleged wrongdoings. Let us not malign the teachings of our revered gurus.

Manveen Mann, Jalandhar

Assembly polls in 5 states

Refer to ‘Poll bugle sounded’; while the results of the five Assembly elections may offer insights into the voters’ mood, it’s not guaranteed that the outcomes in these states will be a decisive indicator for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. In 2018, the Congress won three of five state Assemblies, but the BJP-led NDA formed the government at the Centre. Nonetheless, the outcomes of the Assembly elections will be closely examined to discern what they reveal about the prospects of the NDA and INDIA groups. Following the wins in Himachal and Karnataka, this will also represent another significant test for the leadership of the Congress, especially in terms of their ability to effectively manage internal differences, particularly in Rajasthan.

MS Khokhar, by mail

Watering garden therapeutic

Refer to ‘The joys of watering the garden’; the writer portrayed a picturesque vision of nature. For those residing in urban India, the concept of a personal garden is likely foreign. The only gardens they are familiar with are public ones managed by the municipal authorities. While there is undoubtedly joy in tending to a garden, only a small fraction of the privileged few can actually enjoy such a luxury. Watering a garden can be therapeutic and serve as an excellent remedy for various psychological conditions. However, as demonstrated by characters like Lord Emsworth of Blandings Castle, gardening can also become an all-consuming obsession for some.

Anthony Henriques, Mumbai

