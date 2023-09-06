DMK leader’s remark insensitive

Refer to ‘Udhayanidhi’s rant’; DMK leader Udhayanidhi’s remark against Sanatan Dharma smacks of ignorance laced with political venom. Making remarks against any religion without a proper understanding of its tenets and practices can be insensitive and misguided. Since ages, Sanatan Dharma has been a way of life for the majority of the Indian population. It is neither oppressive nor does it promote rigid beliefs or practices. The leader’s remarks are a threat to peace and harmony in the country. Politicians should refrain from using religion for political ends.

Anil Vinayak, Amritsar

Respect all religions

Apropos of ‘Udhayanidhi’s rant’; Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin crossed all limits while giving a call to eradicate Sanatan Dharma. Unperturbed by the condemnation, he reiterated the statement, showing utter disregard for the sentiments of the Hindu community. It’s crucial for political figures, especially those holding constitutional positions, to exercise restraint and promote inclusivity, tolerance and respect for all religions and cultures. Politicians must promote unity, progress and social harmony. When political leaders engage in divisive or inflammatory rhetoric, it can undermine trust in the political process and lead to social tensions.

N Sadhasiva Reddy, Bengaluru

Xi’s tactical move

Chinese President Xi Jinping’s decision to skip the G20 summit in India and send Premier Li Qiang in his stead is a tactical move with geopolitical implications. This summit was anticipated as a potential platform for a face-to-face meeting between Xi and US President Joe Biden, a chance to thaw relations strained by trade disputes and global politics. Xi’s absence not only disappoints world leaders but also raises questions. Is this a calculated move to underline China’s focus on its domestic agenda and bolster its narrative of ‘East is rising, the West is falling’? Xi’s recent participation in the BRICS summit may suggest so. His absence could also be a snub to the host country, India, with which China is embroiled in a border dispute.

Sahibpreet Singh, Mohali

Simultaneous elections

Conducting elections (assembly, local and national) together is a sign of a healthy democracy. Discussing this indicates that the country’s leadership is progressive and forward-looking. Not only will joint elections save expenses but also make the candidates work harder. Knowing that an electoral defeat would mean a potentially extended period out of office, leaders may feel compelled to focus on governance and policy implementation. Conducting elections separately at different levels of the government is administratively demanding and time-consuming. Synchronised elections streamline the process, potentially reducing the administrative burden on the election authorities and government agencies.

Sheikh Shabir Kulgami, Kashmir

Introduce ‘one nation, one price’

Before introducing the concept of simultaneous elections, the government should bring in the policy of ‘one nation, one price’ for basic essentials. Prices of vegetables, fruits, milk, grocery and medicines vary from one state to another; they are different even within the same state. Uniform pricing will promote economic equity and reduce regional disparities. Shopkeepers should be asked to display prices of various goods outside their shops, making it easy for consumers to compare rates across different sellers. With clear and uniform pricing, consumers can make informed choices and are less likely to be deceived by unscrupulous sellers.

Puneet Mehta, Patiala

Teachers shape lives

Apropos of ‘A prayer on Teachers’ Day’; teachers have always been an integral part of India’s growth story. They play a vital role in shaping individuals and societies. They are not only educators but also mentors, role models and guides who contribute significantly to character development and the overall well-being of their students. We celebrate Teachers’ Day every year to acknowledge their contribution and some of them are awarded too. We need to do more to support the community which is actively engaged in the nation-building process. Teachers need empathetic treatment rather than a shallow acknowledgement or short-term glory.

Vandana, Chandigarh

