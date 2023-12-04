Do away with reservation

Apropos of ‘The great Indian identity trick’ (Nous Indica); it has been rightly pointed out that blindly engaging in dominant OBC politics may backfire if others unite to defend their new oppressor. It is a matter of concern that some parties are focusing on increasing their vote bank through the caste card. However, it is well known that these parties have vested interests and may not prioritise the welfare of people. Who can deny the fact that dominant parties seek the benefits of reservation at the expense of general-category candidates? Reservation must be eliminated permanently, and only merit should be considered for all practical purposes.

Subhash C Taneja, Gurugram

Caste and religion politics

India may be officially secular, but caste still wields significant influence (Nous Indica). The expectation was that caste or religion-based politics would diminish after Independence, but unfortunately, it has increased catastrophically. Castes have further fragmented into sub-castes, and religions have evolved into more distinct creeds. There is now a clamour for a caste census and additional quotas. Ram Manohar Lohia had rightly observed that in India, caste experiences crystallisation rather than liquefaction. The motive of political parties is to gain power by all means. With the exception of a few national parties, most are rooted in caste and religion.

KR Bharti, Shimla

Positive move

Apropos of ‘Accused in sexual crime cases to lose govt facilities’; the Haryana Government has made a move in the right direction. It is a stark reality that words may fall short to express empathy for the suffering, pain, trauma and harassment that victims endure when their dignity is ruthlessly crushed by the accused. Individuals who commit such heinous sexual crimes should not be entitled to government-provided facilities, including social pensions, scholarships, subsidies, arms licences and other benefits. Implementing such measures could significantly curb crimes. The initiative is likely to serve as a valuable lesson in society.

Gurnam Singh Rathore, Chandigarh

Ensure workers’ wellbeing

Refer to ‘Highway workers’; although the ordeal of the Silkyara-Barkot under-construction tunnel has concluded, the suffering of labourers in such projects persists. Their wages in relation to their arduous work and unsafe working conditions are unacceptably low. Compounding the issue, these workers often face denials of overtime pay, leave and proper safety gear. In the guise of providing accommodation, four-five workers are frequently crammed into a single room. It is imperative for the government to guarantee fair compensation, improve working conditions and prioritise the overall wellbeing of these workers. They contribute to the country’s development through the sweat of their brow, even at the risk of their lives.

Chanchal S Mann, Una

Take cue from Silkyara

Refer to ‘Lessons from Silkyara’; there can’t be two views about the fact that the entire nation heaved a sigh of relief when 41 workers were safely pulled out of the Silkyara tunnel in a demanding rescue operation. This achievement was a result of the unstinted and relentless efforts made by the members of the Central and state teams, who worked day and night, putting their own lives in danger to save the trapped men. Regarding the reported partial collapse of the under-construction tunnel, the inside story concerning the laxity and negligence that imperilled the lives of the workers must be made public.

Kumar Gupt, Panchkula

All-India judicial service holds merit

Apropos of the debate on the all-India judicial service; today’s policing more often than not tends to prioritise arrests first and build a case afterward. The remedy lies in elevating the standards of judicial jurisprudence to a level higher than other UPSC service selections. The President’s endorsement of the AIJS holds significant merit. The legal profession is more specific, specialised and closely tied to technicalities and expertise in application and interpretation than UPSC services. Regional judicial appointments and their subsequent functioning are susceptible to a compromised justice delivery system.

BM Singh, Amritsar

