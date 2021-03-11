Do away with waiver

Apropos of ‘Farm loan waiver’, the study conducted by the bank for agricultural and rural development, assisted by the Bharat Krishak Samaj, on the impact of waiver scheme in Punjab, UP and Maharashtra reveals the reasons for the default and poor execution of the schemes mostly benefiting non-deserving and wilful defaulters. The diversion of funds meant for social security, development activities and capital creation halts the tempo of economic development. Heavy borrowings in Punjab is due to exceeding the limit fixed by the technical task force headed by NABARD by the banks to achieve the lending targets. The gap in delivering the credit by the institutions leads the farmers to borrow from other sources at very high interest rates. Waiver is not the solution, rather the institutions should cover all eligible farmers with rational and low rate of interest, with proper follow-up of utilisation of the funds disbursed and timely repayment.

GS Mann, Naya Nangal

Farm loans

Refer to ‘Farm loan waiver’; it is unfortunate that while making promises, political parties are unaware of the devastating effects on the system, especially government coffers. Loan waiver is a parasite which can never be killed. Farmers are given benefits like free electricity, seeds and pesticides on cheaper rates, MSP, liberal loaning and now a new demand for financial support from the government for low yield. There are other sectors too that need government attention. Funds are also needed to strengthen the education and healthcare sectors on priority. A major slice of allocations is consumed by schemes announced for political mileage. Instead of schemes to make farming viable, politicians take the easy approach of freebies. There should be no liberal loaning by banks. Strict monitoring is needed to ensure that the loan is utilised for the purpose for which it was taken.

Raj Kumar Kapoor, Ropar

Saving rivers

‘Restoring rivers’ aptly ends with caution of learning from the past about other overambitious Central schemes that have come a cropper. Without the involvement of the civil society, including farmers and NGOs, besides official stakeholder agencies, the exercise would largely be on paper. What remains unaddressed is the form and structure that could plausibly handle and synergise delivery on such a gargantuan interdisciplinary project, with an eye on shoring up resilience to climate change. Like everything else, rivers too can, and do, die. This may be our last chance.

Vinay Tandon, Kasauli

Freshwater supply

During summer, there is an increase in water demand. People waste a lot of freshwater during daily chores. Water must be used judiciously. This should form a habit not only for summer but throughout the year. The MC cannot be exempted from the responsibility. Almost 40% of freshwater is wasted due to leakage and theft. Water supply lines that were laid decades ago have gone rusty, and developed leakages at a number of places. These iron pipes need to be replaced with plastic pipes which are strong and easy to handle, with zero maintenance.

Sateesh Dadwal, Chandigarh

Contaminated water

Untreated waste from industries, sewage and sludge should not be thrown directly into water bodies (‘Waste water treatment a must for food safety’). It contains large amounts of toxic metals, unwanted soluble inorganic compounds, suspended materials, etc. Some harmful microorganisms may also be present. The contaminated water cannot be used for drinking and irrigation purposes. Metals like lead, cadmium and chromium, and compounds like urea, sodium chloride, iron oxides, aluminum oxides and copper sulphate affect the digestive system of both animals and humans. The deposition of these chemicals in crops spoil the natural taste and nutrients of food.

Ravish K Chauhan, Kurukshetra

Riparian rights

Reference to ‘Onus on India to protect its riparian rights’; Pakistan has, time and again, shown resistance to India drawing its rightful share as per the Indus Water Treaty. We must ensure that swift measures are taken to complete India’s projects on a war footing. India must not compromise, and can ill-afford delays in ensuring energy security.

Anuj Malik, Rohtak

‘Jugad rehris’

Refer to ‘Facing Opposition flak, govt lifts ban on jugad rehris: CM’; cheap populism should not compromise with safety on roads, environment and court directives. Taking suo motu cognisance of this blatant defiance, the NGT and superior courts should intervene. The Punjab CM should not succumb to unreasonable pressures, but devise ways to better the lot of those engaged in petty livelihoods.

Lalit Bharadwaj, Panchkula

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: Letters@tribunemail.com