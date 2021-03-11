Do away with waiver

Apropos of ‘Farm loan waiver’, the study conducted by the bank for agricultural and rural development, assisted by the Bharat Krishak Samaj, on the impact of waiver scheme in Punjab, UP and Maharashtra reveals the reasons for the default and poor execution of the schemes mostly benefiting non-deserving and wilful defaulters. The diversion of funds meant for social security, development activities and capital creation halts the tempo of economic development. Heavy borrowings in Punjab is due to exceeding the limit fixed by the technical task force headed by NABARD by the banks to achieve the lending targets. The gap in delivering the credit by the institutions leads the farmers to borrow from other sources at very high interest rates. Waiver is not the solution, rather the institutions should cover all eligible farmers with rational and low rate of interest, with proper follow-up of utilisation of the funds disbursed and timely repayment.

GS Mann, Naya Nangal

Farm loans

Refer to ‘Farm loan waiver’; it is unfortunate that while making promises, political parties are unaware of the devastating effects on the system, especially government coffers. Loan waiver is a parasite which can never be killed. Farmers are given benefits like free electricity, seeds and pesticides on cheaper rates, MSP, liberal loaning and now a new demand for financial support from the government for low yield. There are other sectors too that need government attention. Funds are also needed to strengthen the education and healthcare sectors on priority. A major slice of allocations is consumed by schemes announced for political mileage. Instead of schemes to make farming viable, politicians take the easy approach of freebies. There should be no liberal loaning by banks. Strict monitoring is needed to ensure that the loan is utilised for the purpose for which it was taken.

Raj Kumar Kapoor, Ropar

Saving rivers

‘Restoring rivers’ aptly ends with caution of learning from the past about other overambitious Central schemes that have come a cropper. Without the involvement of the civil society, including farmers and NGOs, besides official stakeholder agencies, the exercise would largely be on paper. What remains unaddressed is the form and structure that could plausibly handle and synergise delivery on such a gargantuan interdisciplinary project, with an eye on shoring up resilience to climate change. Like everything else, rivers too can, and do, die. This may be our last chance.

Vinay Tandon, Kasauli

Freshwater supply

During summer, there is an increase in water demand. People waste a lot of freshwater during daily chores. Water must be used judiciously. This should form a habit not only for summer but throughout the year. The MC cannot be exempted from the responsibility. Almost 40% of freshwater is wasted due to leakage and theft. Water supply lines that were laid decades ago have gone rusty, and developed leakages at a number of places. These iron pipes need to be replaced with plastic pipes which are strong and easy to handle, with zero maintenance.

Sateesh Dadwal, Chandigarh

Contaminated water

Untreated waste from industries, sewage and sludge should not be thrown directly into water bodies (‘Waste water treatment a must for food safety’). It contains large amounts of toxic metals, unwanted soluble inorganic compounds, suspended materials, etc. Some harmful microorganisms may also be present. The contaminated water cannot be used for drinking and irrigation purposes. Metals like lead, cadmium and chromium, and compounds like urea, sodium chloride, iron oxides, aluminum oxides and copper sulphate affect the digestive system of both animals and humans. The deposition of these chemicals in crops spoil the natural taste and nutrients of food.

Ravish K Chauhan, Kurukshetra

Riparian rights

Reference to ‘Onus on India to protect its riparian rights’; Pakistan has, time and again, shown resistance to India drawing its rightful share as per the Indus Water Treaty. We must ensure that swift measures are taken to complete India’s projects on a war footing. India must not compromise, and can ill-afford delays in ensuring energy security.

Anuj Malik, Rohtak

‘Jugad rehris’

Refer to ‘Facing Opposition flak, govt lifts ban on jugad rehris: CM’; cheap populism should not compromise with safety on roads, environment and court directives. Taking suo motu cognisance of this blatant defiance, the NGT and superior courts should intervene. The Punjab CM should not succumb to unreasonable pressures, but devise ways to better the lot of those engaged in petty livelihoods.

Lalit Bharadwaj, Panchkula

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: Letters@tribunemail.com

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Haryana Irregularities in HSWC recruitments

Panchkula police register counter-FIRs against IAS officers Ashok Khemka, Sanjeev Verma

2
Punjab

Sunil Jakhar reacts to disciplinary action, wishes party good luck

3
Entertainment

Let's take you inside Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's Mumbai home

4
Himachal

Pratibha Singh is Himachal Congress chief, Mukesh Agnihotri stays CLP leader

5
Punjab

Kumar Vishwas files quashing petition against Punjab before Punjab and Haryana High Court

6
Entertainment

Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar Bollywood ready? Gearing up for her debut

7
Nation

Prashant Kishor declines Sonia Gandhi's offer to join party: Congress

8
Punjab

After Prashant Kishor declines Congress offer, his meeting with Navjot Sidhu creates ripples in party circles over next move of ex-PPCC chief

9
Nation

Prashant Kishor declines Sonia Gandhi's offer to join party, meets Navjot Sidhu

10
World

Three Chinese nationals among four killed in a bomb blast in Pakistan's Karachi

Don't Miss

View All
Restaurant in Saudi Arabia shuts down for preparing Samosa and other food stuff in toilet
Trending

Restaurant in Saudi Arabia shuts down for preparing Samosa and other food stuff in toilet for last 30 years

Can you guess the cost of Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat nameplate? You can buy luxury car with that money
Entertainment

Can you guess the cost of Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat nameplate? You can buy luxury car with that money

Twitter users welcome new boss Elon Musk with memes
Trending

Twitter users welcome new boss Elon Musk with memes

Just-wed Alia Bhatt brutally trolled for 'stealing' Deepika Padukone hairstyle, netizerns say 'does not suites her'
Entertainment

Just-wed Alia Bhatt brutally trolled for 'stealing' Deepika Padukone hairstyle, netizens say 'does not suit her'

300 vintage weapons on display at Amritsar museum
Punjab

300 vintage weapons of Sikh forces on display at Amritsar museum

IAS officer shares picture of Howrah bridge piller blemished with gutkha, has special message for Shah Rukh, Akshay, Ajay and Amitabh
Trending

IAS officer shares picture of Howrah bridge piller blemished with gutkha, has special message for Shah Rukh, Akshay, Ajay and Amitabh

Karisma Kapoor goes down the memory lane, recreates popular ‘Nirma’ ad
Entertainment

Watch: Karisma Kapoor goes down memory lane, recreates popular ‘Nirma’ ad

Movie shoot in Manali raises hope of tourism industry
Himachal

Movie shoot in Manali raises hope of tourism industry

Top News

2 children among 11 dead after temple chariot touches high-voltage power line in Tamil Nadu

2 children among 11 killed as temple chariot touches high-voltage power line in Tamil Nadu

PM Modi, President Kovind express grief over the incident

Myanmar court sentences Aung San Suu Kyi to 5 years for corruption

Myanmar court sentences Aung San Suu Kyi to 5 years for corruption

Suu Kyi, who was ousted by an army takeover in February last...

Singapore executes disabled Indian-origin Malaysian drug trafficker

Singapore executes disabled Indian-origin Malaysian drug trafficker

Blood of Chinese should not be shed in vain, says Beijing after 3 dead in Pakistan blast

Blood of Chinese should not be shed in vain, says Beijing after 3 dead in Pakistan blast

Female suicide bomber kills three Chinese teachers at Karach...

Bhagwant Mann calls meeting of Health and Home depts at his residence

Bhagwant Mann calls meeting of health and home depts ahead of Modi's covid-19 meeting with CMs

The meeting precedes the one called by PM Modi with all CMs

Cities

View All

Rs 3.50 crore of Punjab Nirman Programme funds siphoned off in Pathankot

Rs 3.50 crore of Punjab Nirman Programme funds siphoned off in Pathankot

Power outages add to veggie growers’ woes in Amritsar district

Wheat yield loss 1 quintal per acre in Amritsar district

Amritsar: Plying of autos on service lane along ISBT a nuisance

Man posing as PSPCL employee dupes Amritsar resident, steals his meter

In south Malwa, Food Corporation of India stays away from buying

In south Malwa, Food Corporation of India stays away from buying

Work allotted for six-laning of Ludhiana-Bathinda expressway

Nehal, Jaish Jain help Ludhiana post 483 runs against Bathinda

Wary farmers to curtail cotton-sowing

No online classes, say private schools in Chandigarh

No online classes, say private schools in Chandigarh

Chandigarh sees 15 fresh Covid cases

No new diarrhoea case in Zirakpur

Allotment of EWS flats: Submit documents in seven days, Chandigarh Administration asks Colony No. 4 residents

Panjab University Senate nod to all agenda items

Delhi braces for extreme heat, yellow alert issued

Delhi braces for extreme heat, yellow alert issued

Fire at Bhalswa landfill site in Delhi

7 arrested in Noida restro-bar brawl case; autopsy shows head, spleen injuries

Punjab signs knowledge-sharing agreement with Delhi

Delhi and Punjab sign knowledge-sharing agreement

Raid at Jalandhar district Youth Congress chief’s house

Raid at Jalandhar district Youth Congress chief's house

The curious case of missing files at Jalandhar Improvement Trust

Wife of Ravi Gill puts off bhog plan

CBSE Class X, XII exams begin

Jalandhar: Gang of mobile snatchers, drug peddlers busted

60-year-old woman found dead in Ludhiana, murder suspected

60-year-old woman found dead in Ludhiana, murder suspected

Ludhiana Railway Station upgradation project tenders likely to be floated next month

Ludhiana MC officials on toes as NGT team likely to visit dumpsite today

Resolve overflowing sewers problem: Ludhiana East MLA Daljit Singh Grewal to officials

Covid: 2 test positive in Ludhiana district

Patiala Mayor Sanjeev Sharma Bittu asks officials to fast-track works

Patiala Mayor Sanjeev Sharma Bittu asks officials to fast-track works

Two Nigerians held with 515-gm heroin

Teacher’s front meets Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema