Don’t be lazybones

Sedentary lifestyle is directly linked to a wide range of acute and chronic health conditions. By converting us into couch potatoes, it not only makes us ill, but also decreases our lifespan (‘Lazy lumps’). Sitting for hours together slows down our metabolism. Sedentary behaviour and obesity are directly proportional to each other. Big cities not only witness white-collar jobs, but also don’t have sufficient open spaces for walks; above all, everyone here can’t afford gyms. Villagers often lead a healthier and happier life.

Sunil Chopra, Ludhiana

Kejriwal’s claim

Apropos of ‘AAP getting 60 seats in Punjab; Channi losing both seats, claims Kejriwal’, it was interesting to observe that Kejriwal was claiming that all parties had joined hands against the AAP in Punjab. He went on to add that his party would still form a majority government, even as he appealed to the public to give it at least 80 seats to ensure a stable government. However, notwithstanding the fact that the AAP currently enjoys voters’ huge sympathy and support, mainly due to the Congress party’s failure to deliver on various counts, ever since it came to power in 2017, as also because of the other parties being not so well placed, Kejriwal also seems to overestimate his party’s electoral prospects. Most pre-poll surveys have already indicated a hung Assembly in Punjab.

Vinayak G, New Delhi

Criminals in politics

It is shocking that the number of persons with criminal antecedents entering the legislature has increased significantly. Now the total number of cases pending against sitting and former lawmakers has gone up to 4,984. Despite Supreme Court’s directions, no legislation has been passed by the Centre or state government to prevent candidates with a criminal antecedent from contesting elections. Rather, they are being allowed to contest on the plea that they cannot be considered as criminals until they are proved to be criminals in/by the court. Thus more and more such persons are occupying seats in Parliament and state Assemblies. It is imperative that rapid and stringent steps are taken for expeditious disposal of long-pending cases. This responsibility exclusively devolves on the judiciary. Furthermore, such people should be barred by the government from contesting elections, till such time they are absolved of the criminal charges by the court.

Santokh Singh, Jalandhar

Funds for Afghans

It is unfortunate that Biden has signed an order creating the possibility of splitting $7bn in frozen Afghan funds held in the US, potentially allotting half for humanitarian aid to the country and keeping the other half for 9/11 attack victims ( ‘Afghans slam Biden’s order for 9/11 victims’). Such actions on part of the White House that claims to steer a foreign policy based on justice, equality and human rights speak for itself. Looking at the plight of ordinary Afghans after the Taliban invasion, the US should release the blocked assets to Afghanistan, with an undertaking that the fund will be utilised only for the welfare of Afghans.

Gregory Fernandes, Mumbai

No relief yet

Refer to ‘Expedite Kashmiri Pandits’ return: Sena MP to Centre’; immediately after coming to power in 2014, the Modi government declared that its priority was to rehabilitate Kashmiri Pandits, who were forced to leave the Valley. But nothing has been done. Promise is a pledge, not a ‘jumla’. The Pandits were an integral part of the culture and ethos of the Valley. Mere statements of passionate eloquence will not help. Can they be said to have a country when they cannot enter their ancestral houses in the Valley? Unless they can live there fearlessly, and with honour, dignity and assured livelihood, the pristine glory of the paradise on earth cannot be restored.

Bhagwan Singh, Qadian

In the lurch

It is astonishing that it has been decades since Golden Forest India Ltd went into liquidation and liquidators/committee to manage its affairs was appointed by the SC, but they have never cared to apprise depositors how much funds have been recovered periodically by the sale of the company’s properties. They are duty-bound to inform the depositors how they are going to get their deposits with interest, as it is learnt that the value of the assets are much more than the claims lodged by the depositors. A large number of depositors never submitted their claims, and of those who submitted the claims 23 years ago, more than half may have died. Under pressure from the court, about five years ago the liquidators paid 70 per cent of each of the claims, but still 30 per cent remains to be paid. A clear picture on the issue is urgently required from those who are managing the affairs of the company.

RK Bagga, Panchkula

