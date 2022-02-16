Don’t be lazybones

Sedentary lifestyle is directly linked to a wide range of acute and chronic health conditions. By converting us into couch potatoes, it not only makes us ill, but also decreases our lifespan (‘Lazy lumps’). Sitting for hours together slows down our metabolism. Sedentary behaviour and obesity are directly proportional to each other. Big cities not only witness white-collar jobs, but also don’t have sufficient open spaces for walks; above all, everyone here can’t afford gyms. Villagers often lead a healthier and happier life.

Sunil Chopra, Ludhiana

Kejriwal’s claim

Apropos of ‘AAP getting 60 seats in Punjab; Channi losing both seats, claims Kejriwal’, it was interesting to observe that Kejriwal was claiming that all parties had joined hands against the AAP in Punjab. He went on to add that his party would still form a majority government, even as he appealed to the public to give it at least 80 seats to ensure a stable government. However, notwithstanding the fact that the AAP currently enjoys voters’ huge sympathy and support, mainly due to the Congress party’s failure to deliver on various counts, ever since it came to power in 2017, as also because of the other parties being not so well placed, Kejriwal also seems to overestimate his party’s electoral prospects. Most pre-poll surveys have already indicated a hung Assembly in Punjab.

Vinayak G, New Delhi

Criminals in politics

It is shocking that the number of persons with criminal antecedents entering the legislature has increased significantly. Now the total number of cases pending against sitting and former lawmakers has gone up to 4,984. Despite Supreme Court’s directions, no legislation has been passed by the Centre or state government to prevent candidates with a criminal antecedent from contesting elections. Rather, they are being allowed to contest on the plea that they cannot be considered as criminals until they are proved to be criminals in/by the court. Thus more and more such persons are occupying seats in Parliament and state Assemblies. It is imperative that rapid and stringent steps are taken for expeditious disposal of long-pending cases. This responsibility exclusively devolves on the judiciary. Furthermore, such people should be barred by the government from contesting elections, till such time they are absolved of the criminal charges by the court.

Santokh Singh, Jalandhar

Funds for Afghans

It is unfortunate that Biden has signed an order creating the possibility of splitting $7bn in frozen Afghan funds held in the US, potentially allotting half for humanitarian aid to the country and keeping the other half for 9/11 attack victims ( ‘Afghans slam Biden’s order for 9/11 victims’). Such actions on part of the White House that claims to steer a foreign policy based on justice, equality and human rights speak for itself. Looking at the plight of ordinary Afghans after the Taliban invasion, the US should release the blocked assets to Afghanistan, with an undertaking that the fund will be utilised only for the welfare of Afghans.

Gregory Fernandes, Mumbai

No relief yet

Refer to ‘Expedite Kashmiri Pandits’ return: Sena MP to Centre’; immediately after coming to power in 2014, the Modi government declared that its priority was to rehabilitate Kashmiri Pandits, who were forced to leave the Valley. But nothing has been done. Promise is a pledge, not a ‘jumla’. The Pandits were an integral part of the culture and ethos of the Valley. Mere statements of passionate eloquence will not help. Can they be said to have a country when they cannot enter their ancestral houses in the Valley? Unless they can live there fearlessly, and with honour, dignity and assured livelihood, the pristine glory of the paradise on earth cannot be restored.

Bhagwan Singh, Qadian

In the lurch

It is astonishing that it has been decades since Golden Forest India Ltd went into liquidation and liquidators/committee to manage its affairs was appointed by the SC, but they have never cared to apprise depositors how much funds have been recovered periodically by the sale of the company’s properties. They are duty-bound to inform the depositors how they are going to get their deposits with interest, as it is learnt that the value of the assets are much more than the claims lodged by the depositors. A large number of depositors never submitted their claims, and of those who submitted the claims 23 years ago, more than half may have died. Under pressure from the court, about five years ago the liquidators paid 70 per cent of each of the claims, but still 30 per cent remains to be paid. A clear picture on the issue is urgently required from those who are managing the affairs of the company.

RK Bagga, Panchkula

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: Letters@tribunemail.com

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Lifestyle

Video: Salman Khan draws a salary of 16 crore a month, but lives in a 1-BHK flat; Know why?

2
Haryana

Key suspect in R-Day violence Deep Sidhu killed in road accident

3
Punjab

AAP getting 60 seats in Punjab; Channi losing both seats; Sidhu, Majithia also losing, claims Arvind Kejriwal

4
Nation

10-year-old boy sees mother in intimate position with 14-year-old cousin in Rajasthan, murdered

5
Punjab

'Can best serve India's interests outside party fold'; ex-law minister Ashwani Kumar quits Congress after 46 years

6
Nation

Madhubala's 96-year-old sister 'ill-treated' by daughter-in-law in New Zealand, put alone on a flight to Mumbai

7
Sports

Cobbler's son in Punjab's Fazilka lands up with a 20 lakh IPL contract

8
Nation

48-year-old man marries 14 women in 7 states; first time in 1982, last in 2020; arrested

9
Nation

Lalu Prasad convicted in Rs 139-crore Doranda treasury case, fifth in fodder scam

10
Patiala

What Capt Amarinder Singh could not do in his entire tenure Charanjit Channi did in 4 months: Rahul Gandhi

Don't Miss

View All
Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri dies at 69
Entertainment

Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri dies at 69

‘Happiness zones’ in government schools of Jammu division to help kids beat Covid stress
J & K

'Happiness zones' in government schools of Jammu division to help kids beat Covid stress

Key suspect in R-Day violence Deep Sidhu killed in road accident
Haryana

Key suspect in R-Day violence Deep Sidhu killed in road accident

My parents have finally agreed to stop working: Tennis-ball sensation Ramesh Kumar after landing IPL deal with KKR
Sports

Cobbler's son in Punjab's Fazilka lands up with a 20 lakh IPL contract

Video: Salman Khan’s draws a salary of 16 crore a month, but lives in a 1-BHK flat; Know why?
Lifestyle

Video: Salman Khan draws a salary of 16 crore a month, but lives in a 1-BHK flat; Know why?

Canada PM Justin Trudeau invokes emergency powers to quell protests
World

Canada PM Justin Trudeau invokes emergency powers to quell protests

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are redefining Valentine’s Day with their soulful message
Entertainment

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are redefining Valentine’s Day with their forever kinda love

Looks like Ajay Devgn ‘lost his cool’ during Mahindra film shoot. Has it scared Anand Mahindra? Read to know...
Trending

Looks like Ajay Devgn ‘lost his cool’ during Mahindra film shoot. Has it scared Anand Mahindra? Read to know...

Top Stories

Russia pulls back some troops; exit Ukraine, India tells citizens

Russia pulls back some troops; exit Ukraine, India tells citizens

Putin ready for talks with West

Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri dies at 69

Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri dies at 69

The singer-composer, a familiar figure for many with his tra...

Trudeau invokes emergency powers to end truckers’ protest

Justin Trudeau invokes emergency powers to end truckers' protest

For past two weeks, scores of protesters in trucks and other...

CBI lookout circular against ABG chief in ~22K-cr cheating case

CBI lookout circular against ABG chief Rishi Kamlesh Agarwal in Rs 22K-cr cheating case

Red Fort accused Sidhu dies in mishap

Red Fort accused Deep Sidhu dies in mishap

Accident occurred around 8.30 pm near Pipli Toll Plaza

Cities

View All

1.3% elderly & 0.88% PwD voters cast postal ballots in Amritsar

1.3% elderly & 0.88% PwD voters cast postal ballots in Amritsar

Voters seek access to better roads, sewerage and jobs

Candidates intensify campaign in Amritsar

Won’t vanish after winning seat, promises Talbir Singh Gill

Taking Cong to task, Ranjit Singh Chajjalwaddi raising poor health and education system

Promises unkept, farm unions step up pressure on Centre

Promises unkept, farm unions step up pressure on Centre

Punjab's future secure in NDA's hands: JP Nadda

Punjab Govt misled us: Pensioners

Prepaid auto booth at Chandigarh railway station defunct for want of revised fare

Prepaid auto booth at Chandigarh railway station defunct for want of revised fare

Chandigarh’s bicycle project catches parliamentary panel’s fancy

Mani Majra Man duped of Rs 8.72 lakh by Facebook ‘friend’

Garbage dump raises stink in Sector 50-D, Chandigarh

Chandigarh cops turn blind eye to parking on cycle track

L-G, Delhi govt tussle: SC to hear plea on March 3

L-G, Delhi govt tussle: SC to hear plea on March 3

No end to Cong vs Cong battle in Sultanpur Lodhi

No end to Cong vs Cong battle in Sultanpur Lodhi

Where is anti-corruption Bill, Ajay Maken asks AAP

Jalandhar: Shobha yatra taken out on eve of Ravidas Jayanti

Jalandhar north: Cong, BJP in direct contest here

Nakodar: A fight among doc, engineer, cop, farmers

Support AAP for forming stable, honest govt in state: Kejriwal

Support AAP for forming stable, honest govt in state: Kejriwal

Ravidassias remove AAP hoardings, posters from 'shobha yatra' route

2 dead, 30 fresh cases in Ludhiana district

RUB 'inaugurated' by minister on Jan 1 still closed to public

Thieves strike at courier firm office, steal Rs1 lakh

Four debutants from Patiala Rural vie to outdo each other

Four debutants from Patiala Rural vie to outdo each other

Sukhbir Singh Badal promises more social welfare schemes

Punjab needs industry’s revival to get rid of huge debt: Minister

BJP Nabha face accused of hiding facts in affidavit

‘Resume primary classes as well’