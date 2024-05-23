Don’t put teens behind the wheel

Refer to ‘Fatal Porsche crash’; the tragic incident underscores the urgent need for spreading awareness and educating children and teenagers about traffic rules and the importance of ensuring adherence to the minimum age limit for driving. The accident, which claimed the lives of two engineers, serves as a stark reminder of the devastating consequences of traffic norm violations. While the allure of driving a fancy vehicle may be too strong for young individuals to ignore, it is imperative that they understand the responsibilities and risks associated with driving. Allowing underage individuals to take the wheel not only puts their own lives at risk, but it also endangers the lives of other motorists and pedestrians.

Jagdeep Sharma, by mail

Driver shouldn’t get off scot-free

Apropos of ‘Fatal Porsche crash’; the story of a drunken teenager ramming his car into a bike and killing two young engineers in Pune is heartbreaking. He must not get away with the crime just because he is a minor or because he belongs to a well-off family. It is unfortunate that he was granted bail by the Juvenile Justice Board in no time. Though the police have arrested the father of the spoilt brat and the bar owner and staffers who served him liquor, it is not enough. The boy, whose reckless act snuffed out two lives, must be tried as an adult. All those responsible for the ghastly episode must receive stringent punishment.

Ramesh Gupta, Narwana

Don’t treat teen with kid gloves

With reference to the editorial ‘Fatal Porsche crash’; the incident is extremely tragic. The recklessness of the teenager who was driving the car at a break-neck speed in an inebriated state, the sheer negligence on the part of his parents and the pub owner and staffers are to blame for the mishap that claimed two lives. It is an irreparable loss for the kin of the deceased; they would never get their precious family members back even if the culprits are brought to justice. The boy did not even deserve bail. An example should be made of the boy and his parents to prevent a repeat of the incident.

Sunil Chopra, Ludhiana

Sects’ hold on public troubling

Apropos of ‘The dera factor’; the influence of religious sects or deras on politics in Punjab and Haryana is troubling. Politicians’ relentless pursuit of these vote banks undermines democratic integrity. Despite the Supreme Court’s ruling against the use of religion for electoral gains, the covert courting of deras continues unabated. This practice erodes public trust. The 2017 conviction of Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh highlights the peril of such alliances. Political parties must choose transparent, policy-based campaigning over the use of sects’ influence. Our democracy deserves leaders who earn votes through merit and vision, not through sects' endorsements. Only then can we restore faith in our electoral system and ensure true representation for all citizens.

Sargunpreet Kaur, Mohali

Deras’ sway undeniable

Refer to the editorial ‘The dera factor’; it is common for political leaders in states like Punjab and Haryana, where such sects command a mammoth following, to call on religious leaders or dera heads amid an election season under the pretext of seeking their blessings. It is true that a party that receives the endorsement of a dera can get the upper hand in a contest. Deras are meant to promote peace and harmony in society and help people transform their lives. But the role such bodies or other religious organisations play in influencing the result of a poll cannot be discounted. The dera factor is definitely going to be crucial in this Lok Sabha election too.

Ravi Sharma, Dhariwal

Enough of self-styled godmen

The phenomenon of self-styled godmen — some genuine while others fake — having sway over the masses in India is not something new. Matters of religion must be detached from politics. Politicians supporting deras must not be allowed to make a mockery of the electoral process. It is detestable how even disgraced godmen convicted of serious crimes still manage to pull the strings and how politicians approach them for electoral gains. Since political leaders need public support to gain or remain in power, they end up seeking help from dera heads.

Nishant Prashar, Nurpur

