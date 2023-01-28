Dying with dignity

Reference to ‘Easing euthanasia norms’; the Supreme Court’s decision to simplify the stringent rules will effectuate the inactive provision of passive euthanasia. Time-bound reports of medical experts and allowing notaries or gazetted officers to execute the ‘living will’ will help cut the red tape to provide relief to both the terminally ill patient and the family. Instead of unduly prolonging the pain and misery of the patient, the process of passive euthanasia should be undertaken as soon as the patient slips into irreversible vegetative state. The wish of the patient for dignified death ought to be respected even while ensuring that the process of euthanasia is not misused.

CS MANN, UNA

President’s address

In her Republic Day address, the President made two salient points of great significance — that the Constitution reflects the spirit of India, and diversity forms the core. However, the President’s emphasis is in stark contrast to what the ruling dispensation tries to do. The attempt to amend the basic structure of the Constitution forebodes that it would tinker with what lends distinctness to our Constitution. The President has described diversity as the defining feature of our nation, but the Right-oriented ruling dispensation is hostile to India’s cultural pluralism. The nation is confused which direction it is sailing towards.

Beant Singh Bedi, Mohali

Punjab tableau

Apropos of ‘CM Mann slams Centre over tableau’s exclusion on R-Day’; this omission did in no way ‘unprize’ the contribution and recognition of Punjab and Punjabis, but surely, it reflected poorly on the competitive presentation prowess of the state machinery. The Punjab CM would have patted his back if the state tableau had been paraded. He is now craftily deriving political mileage from the rejection. Good governance/work is its own publicity.

Lalit Bharadwaj, Panchkula

Impact on learning

Refer to ‘Drop in reading ability’; the ASER report suggests that despite wide variations in how children accessed technological aids during the pandemic period, most schools attempted to keep learning going with digital resources. Here, a very significant contribution of the parents needs to be acknowledged. In the coming months and years, as our states try to find ways to reach NEP 2020 goals of achieving foundational literacy, they would do well to weave ASER’s hypothesis on the role of parents into their plans.

MONA SINGH, by mail

Gender equality in sports

Reference to ‘Is there a level playing field for Indian sportswomen?’; though women are breaking glass ceilings in almost every sphere, the question of equality has been hogging the limelight for years. Some of the legislation lacks effective implementation, thus acting as a deterrent for women to raise their concerns. Over the years, the condition of women has ameliorated but there is a long way to go to accomplish gender equality. The perpetrators of sexual harassment against wrestlers should be brought to book at the earliest. This will encourage not only budding sportswomen, but also lift the sagging morale of all women players across all sports.

Aanya Singhal, Noida

Aspire to be JC Anand

The news that the Department of Political Science, Panjab University, Chandigarh, is organising JC Anand Memorial Lecture transported me to the early 1960s, when I had been his student. He used to teach the dry paper of ‘western political thought’ in a very interesting manner. So much so that we nicknamed him Plato when he taught us about that thinker and changed it to Aristotle when he dealt with him. Even after more than six decades, I remember his lectures. He had inspired many students to become civil servants. His three daughters served as the Chief Secretary, Haryana. I wish that the present generation of teachers in the discipline of political science emulate him. That shall be the greatest tribute to him.

Ranbir Singh, New Delhi

Sania bids adieu

Sania Mirza’s ‘Grand slam swan song’ during the Australia Open mixed doubles left not only her, but also many tennis fans teary-eyed. She had every reason to end her glorious chapter with head held high, having won six major titles. She defied age with grit and self-belief, and was an athlete par-excellence. There have been many superb tennis players, but she was a true sportsperson.

SPS NARANG, NEW DELHI

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: Letters@tribunemail.com