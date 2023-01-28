 Dying with dignity : The Tribune India

Dying with dignity



Reference to ‘Easing euthanasia norms’; the Supreme Court’s decision to simplify the stringent rules will effectuate the inactive provision of passive euthanasia. Time-bound reports of medical experts and allowing notaries or gazetted officers to execute the ‘living will’ will help cut the red tape to provide relief to both the terminally ill patient and the family. Instead of unduly prolonging the pain and misery of the patient, the process of passive euthanasia should be undertaken as soon as the patient slips into irreversible vegetative state. The wish of the patient for dignified death ought to be respected even while ensuring that the process of euthanasia is not misused.

CS MANN, UNA

President’s address

In her Republic Day address, the President made two salient points of great significance — that the Constitution reflects the spirit of India, and diversity forms the core. However, the President’s emphasis is in stark contrast to what the ruling dispensation tries to do. The attempt to amend the basic structure of the Constitution forebodes that it would tinker with what lends distinctness to our Constitution. The President has described diversity as the defining feature of our nation, but the Right-oriented ruling dispensation is hostile to India’s cultural pluralism. The nation is confused which direction it is sailing towards.

Beant Singh Bedi, Mohali

Punjab tableau

Apropos of ‘CM Mann slams Centre over tableau’s exclusion on R-Day’; this omission did in no way ‘unprize’ the contribution and recognition of Punjab and Punjabis, but surely, it reflected poorly on the competitive presentation prowess of the state machinery. The Punjab CM would have patted his back if the state tableau had been paraded. He is now craftily deriving political mileage from the rejection. Good governance/work is its own publicity.

Lalit Bharadwaj, Panchkula

Impact on learning

Refer to ‘Drop in reading ability’; the ASER report suggests that despite wide variations in how children accessed technological aids during the pandemic period, most schools attempted to keep learning going with digital resources. Here, a very significant contribution of the parents needs to be acknowledged. In the coming months and years, as our states try to find ways to reach NEP 2020 goals of achieving foundational literacy, they would do well to weave ASER’s hypothesis on the role of parents into their plans.

MONA SINGH, by mail

Gender equality in sports

Reference to ‘Is there a level playing field for Indian sportswomen?’; though women are breaking glass ceilings in almost every sphere, the question of equality has been hogging the limelight for years. Some of the legislation lacks effective implementation, thus acting as a deterrent for women to raise their concerns. Over the years, the condition of women has ameliorated but there is a long way to go to accomplish gender equality. The perpetrators of sexual harassment against wrestlers should be brought to book at the earliest. This will encourage not only budding sportswomen, but also lift the sagging morale of all women players across all sports.

Aanya Singhal, Noida

Aspire to be JC Anand

The news that the Department of Political Science, Panjab University, Chandigarh, is organising JC Anand Memorial Lecture transported me to the early 1960s, when I had been his student. He used to teach the dry paper of ‘western political thought’ in a very interesting manner. So much so that we nicknamed him Plato when he taught us about that thinker and changed it to Aristotle when he dealt with him. Even after more than six decades, I remember his lectures. He had inspired many students to become civil servants. His three daughters served as the Chief Secretary, Haryana. I wish that the present generation of teachers in the discipline of political science emulate him. That shall be the greatest tribute to him.

Ranbir Singh, New Delhi

Sania bids adieu

Sania Mirza’s ‘Grand slam swan song’ during the Australia Open mixed doubles left not only her, but also many tennis fans teary-eyed. She had every reason to end her glorious chapter with head held high, having won six major titles. She defied age with grit and self-belief, and was an athlete par-excellence. There have been many superb tennis players, but she was a true sportsperson.

SPS NARANG, NEW DELHI

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: Letters@tribunemail.com

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Investment in Adani group by LIC and SBI has exposed financial system to risk, alleges Congress

2
Diaspora

Moga youth living in Portugal booked for 'raping and cheating' Ludhiana woman

3
Nation

India issues notice to Pakistan for modification of Indus Water Treaty

4
Delhi

BBC documentary: Delhi Police detain 24 students from DU Arts Faculty for planning to screen film

5
Trending

'Goonjega toh yahan sirf Jai Shri Ram': Kangana Ranaut claims Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan 'glorifies' Pakistan

6
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann, Arvind Kejriwal dedicate 400 new mohalla clinics to people of Punjab

7
J & K

Had to call off Bharat Jodo Yatra today due to lack of security arrangements in Kashmir: Rahul Gandhi

8
Business

Sensex tumbles 874 points after report on Adani group, FII caution; biggest single-day loss in more than a month

9
Business

For Hindenburg Research, Adani Group is a 'man-made disaster' in the making

10
Punjab

Shopkeeper shot at in Punjab's Phagwara

Don't Miss

View All
Canada's job vacancies declined in November 2022
Diaspora

Canada's job vacancies declined in November 2022

As Big Tech is firing employees by thousands, what is driving layoffs and how worried should we be
Science Technology Explainer

As Big Tech is firing employees by thousands, what is driving layoffs and how worried should we be

Virat Kohli's epic reaction as fans tease Shubman Gill with chants of Sara Ali Khan’s name is breaking the Internet: ‘Apni bhabhi kaisi ho…?’
Entertainment

Virat Kohli's epic reaction as fans tease Shubman Gill with chants of Sara Ali Khan's name is breaking the Internet: 'Apni bhabhi kaisi ho…?'

Worst impacts of sea level rise will hit earlier than thought: Study
Science Technology

Worst impacts of sea level rise will hit earlier than thought: Study

Asteroid coming exceedingly close to Earth, but will miss
World

Asteroid coming exceedingly close to Earth, but will miss

Chandigarh gets second flight to Goa
Chandigarh

Chandigarh gets second flight to Goa

Bangladesh man with fake passport caught at Coimbatore airport after he fails to sing national anthem
Trending

Bangladesh man with fake passport caught at Coimbatore airport after he fails to sing national anthem

For Basant Panchami, kites with Sidhu Moosewala’s pictures in demand
Punjab

For Basant Panchami, kites with Sidhu Moosewala’s pictures in demand

Top News

BBC documentary screening: Students gathered at DU’s north campus detained

BBC documentary: Delhi Police detain 24 students from DU Arts Faculty for planning to screen film

The action come days after a similar ruckus at Jawaharlal Ne...

It’s govt’s bounden duty to accept SC verdicts: Former Supreme Court judge Nariman on Collegium

It’s govt’s bounden duty to accept SC verdicts: Former Supreme Court judge Nariman on Collegium

Delivering the 7th MC Chagla Memorial Lecture in Mumbai, the...

India issues notice to Pakistan for modification of Indus Water Treaty: Govt sources

India issues notice to Pakistan for modification of Indus Water Treaty

The Indian intention has been conveyed via a notice sent on ...

Sensex tumbles 874 points on selling in banking shares, Reliance Industries; biggest single day slide in more than a month

Sensex tumbles 874 points after report on Adani group, FII caution; biggest single-day loss in more than a month

Close at three-month lows due to selling in banking, financi...

For Hindenburg Research, Adani Group is a ‘man-made disaster’ in the making

For Hindenburg Research, Adani Group is a 'man-made disaster' in the making

Shares of Adani Group companies continue their losing streak...


Cities

View All

Bhagwant Mann, Arvind Kejriwal dedicate 400 new mohalla clinics to people of Punjab

Bhagwant Mann, Arvind Kejriwal dedicate 400 new mohalla clinics to people of Punjab

Aam Aadmi Clinics: Will mere change of name improve health services?

Feasibility study for metro systems in Punjab cities under way

Bikram Singh Majithia shuns claims on Aam Aadmi clinics

Regional Passport Office, Amritsar, refutes MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla’s allegations

Will make Punjab drug-free: Gajendra Shekhawat

Will make Punjab drug-free: BJP leader Gajendra Shekhawat

BBC documentary screening: Students gathered at DU’s north campus detained

BBC documentary: Delhi Police detain 24 students from DU Arts Faculty for planning to screen film

Supreme Court to list plea for MCD mayoral election for February 3

American journalist Angad Singh deported to NY for misrepresenting facts in visa application: Centre to Delhi HC

BBC documentary: Ambedkar University students claim electricity supply cut, police on campus

Delhi Police busts fake jobs racket with links to China, Dubai; 3 arrested

Teenager suffers deep cuts on face, neck due to Chinese string in Punjab’s Phagwara

Teenager suffers deep cuts on face, neck due to Chinese string in Punjab’s Phagwara

Col Sarfraz Singh to receive Vishisht Seva Medal

Jalandhar: Latifpura oustees to show black flags at R-Day function venue

Feasibility study for metro systems in Punjab cities under way

Republic Day function: Governor Purohit to unfurl Tricolour in Jalandhar

Moga youth living in Portugal booked for rape and cheating a Ludhiana woman

Moga youth living in Portugal booked for 'raping and cheating' Ludhiana woman

Waterlogging adds to woes of commuters after rain

20-year-old drug addict arrested for raping minor girl

Notice to Centre over ‘freezing’ of Ludhiana liquor vends

16 to be awarded at dist-level R-Day function today

Republic Day celebrated with fervour across Patiala district

Republic Day celebrated with fervour across Patiala district

AAP councillors give celebrations a miss

14 held for flying kites using Chinese string