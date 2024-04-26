 Education system in distress : The Tribune India

Education system in distress



Refer to editorial ‘Dire state of schools’; education in Haryana, right from schools to colleges and universities, is in a state of flux. The reasons for this mess are not far to seek. The control of bureaucracy on the education system, its commercialisation and politicisation have doomed it. Most of the schools lack proper infrastructure, and competent and committed teachers. The majority of schoolteachers, appointed on criterion other than merit, lack knowledge of their own subject. In India, the lopsided education system has compelled students to take up rote learning. Education should catalyse the natural growth of cognitive faculty of a student in a rational, conducive and friendly manner.

ANIL BHATIA, Hisar

Misleading advertisements

Refer to the editorial ‘On the SC’s radar’; manufacturers hoodwink people into buying spurious or substandard products by spending huge sums of money on misleading advertisements, roping in celebrities to endorse products. These firms or their advertisers go unchecked by the regulatory authorities, and even if checked, they are hardly penalised. The Supreme Court has rightly pinpointed that the Indian Medical Association should also set its house in order by not recommending expensive medicines of particular brands.

KR BHARTI, SHIMLA

Inheritance tax

Apropos of the news article, ‘Cong firefights Pitroda’s inheritance tax remarks as PM rakes up its ‘loot mantra’; the issue of inheritance tax, which addresses the political fallout of inequality, has gained global currency. Even US President Joe Biden had proposed a wealth tax, but it received a negative response. The comments of Sam Pitroda, chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress, have highlighted the spectre of wealth distribution. Redistribution of wealth through measures such as inheritance and wealth tax will be counter-productive. The only way out is a recalibration of policies that inhibit labour-intensive manufacturing and massive investment in upgrading human resource capital.

MONA SINGH, BY MAIL

Minimise reservation

Refer to the news report, ‘PM opens new front against Cong, says it wants reservation based on religion’; reservation is shrinking the opportunities of talented Indians, resulting in brain drain. Reservation, whether based on religion, caste or creed, should be minimised as a long-term strategy, instead of propagating it further by making it a poll plank to garner votes. The nation can flourish and become self-reliant only if its talented citizens are encouraged to stay in their respective countries and provided with better opportunities so that they are not lured by Western dreams.

RS NARULA, PATIALA

Trust EVMs

With reference to the news report ‘Can’t control poll, hacking of EVMs mere suspicion: SC in VVPAT case’; while hearing a plea for 100 per cent matching of EVM votes with VVPAT slips, the apex court has assured that it will consider issuing directions to strengthen the EVM system. The Supreme Court made it clear that going back to the paper ballot was out of the question and that hacking of EVM machines was mere suspicion. Since there has been no incident of hacking of EVMs so far, all stakeholders need to repose faith in the robust working of the sophisticated machines. Hopefully, the SC directions will satisfy all stakeholders and bring an end to the controversy surrounding EVMs. However, whether political parties will refrain from blaming the EVMs in case of defeat remains to be seen.

RAVI SHARMA, DHARIWAL

Legalise party manifestos

The Lok Sabha elections have brought various political parties on the same platform as all of them claim to be the guardians of democracy. What is the commitment of a political party towards a ‘manifesto’? The Supreme Court must take charge along with the Election Commission of India, by legalising the manifestos. If discrepancies are found, public accountability of a person/group should be fixed and such leaders, after a state-wise assessment, should be barred from contesting elections for at least one term.

HARSIMRANVIR SINGH, PATIALA

