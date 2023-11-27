Emboldening terrorists

Refer to ‘Terrorism and Western asylum policy’ (Nous Indica); India has been grappling with Pak-sponsored terrorism, particularly in J&K and Punjab, over the decades. However, the US and other Western countries have not only been indifferent to India’s plight but have exacerbated the problem by providing asylum to the perpetrators of terrorism in their countries. Secessionists demanding Khalistan are pursuing their nefarious designs from Canada, the US, the UK, etc. What is more disconcerting and distressing is the sympathy displayed for these terrorists by the governments of these countries. Canada is crying foul over the murder of a designated terrorist, Hardeep Singh Nijjar, while the US is trying to shield Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.

Roshan Lal Goel, Ladwa

Need to take tough stand

Apropos of ‘Terrorism and Western asylum policy’ (Nous Indica); Prime Minister Narendra Modi must realise that there is a need to take a tough stand similar to what then PM Indira Gandhi had taken in 1970. Then US President Richard Nixon was shown his worth. Why do the US and Canada allow these Khalistani terrorists to threaten Indian sovereignty? It appears that individuals like Gurpatwant Pannun are serving as ‘stage actors’ in the US and Canada, supported by agencies like the CIA, to secure the votes of anti-India elements.

Capt Amar Jeet (Retd), Kharar

Mahua Moitra row

Refer to ‘Moitra row fallout’; MPs cannot be expected to manage their parliamentary account on their own. They have many commitments besides attending Parliament sessions. Addressing people and their problems is an essential part of their job profile. Similarly, collecting authentic data on important issues concerning the country is also a significant aspect. By relying on their personal staff, they are essentially delegating this work to meet their other commitments. The Ethics Committee, which has recommended the disqualification of Mahua Moitra, seems to have jumped the gun.

Deepak Taak, Panchkula

Involve youth in positive activities

Apropos of ‘Bathinda admn holds kabaddi contest to wean youth off drugs’; it is the right approach to involve the youth in positive activities such as sports to keep them away from drugs. Organising a kabaddi and wrestling competition that engages young boys and girls in the area, as part of the ‘Nasha Mukt Punjab’ campaign launched by the state government against the drug menace, is a commendable initiative by the district civil and police administration. For the widespread impact and comprehensive success of the campaign, similar activities need to be organised at the block and panchayat levels in the state.

Krishan Kant Sood, Nangal

Don’t misrepresent buprenorphine

Refer to ‘Buprenorphine shortage, Gurdaspur’s de-addiction centre faces closure’; the characterisation of buprenorphine as an addictive substance in the report demands a response. Opioid addiction is a chronic condition similar to diabetes or hypertension and must be managed as such. Buprenorphine mitigates withdrawal and cravings, which are formidable obstacles to recovery. Misrepresenting buprenorphine ignores its proven efficacy in restoring personal and economic stability to individuals battling addiction. Disparaging buprenorphine also stigmatises those seeking help, hindering rehabilitation efforts. Instead, we should promote accessible, long-term treatment options and support individuals on their road to recovery.

Rupinder Kapur, by mail

Poor amenities in schools

Taking a grim view of poor amenities in Haryana schools, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh and summoned the Principal Secretary, Department of Education, and Director, Secondary Education. The court observed that government insensitivity is glaring, as government schools lack essential facilities such as rooms, electricity, toilets and drinking water. There have been repeated instances of girls being sexually harassed and assaulted in Haryana schools. This exposes the hollow slogan of ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ given by the PM in Haryana upon coming to power in 2014.

Bhupinder Kochhar, Panchkula

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit.

These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: [email protected]