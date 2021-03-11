Embrace modernity

Apropos of ‘Haunting silence on Rushdie’ (Nous Indica), the murderous attack has been widely condemned, but no right to freedom of expression justifies blasphemy by him. Political connotations apart, Rushdie’s words, written and spoken, do reveal his mischievous heart. Modernity can only be infused with education and awakening, but vested interests will always be out to exploit ignorance and religious sentiments. Politics and religion are obsolete; the time has come for science and spirituality.

Lalit Bharadwaj, Panchkula

Inter-faith meeting

Reference to ‘Haunting silence on Rushdie’; communal harmony is at risk when sloganeering over violence and death threats via social media are proliferating. The fear of law enforcement agencies seems to have vanished. The slightest provocation on religious matters is enough for the situation to take an ugly turn. It is time for leaders of each community to think and act on modern lines. An inter-faith meeting on establishing concrete measures for lasting harmony is an urgent requirement. At the same time, we may appreciate that religious institutions and political parties are exercising the right to remain silent to prevent the religious fabric from fraying.

Subhash Vaid, by mail

Silent for a reason

Reference to ‘Haunting silence on Rushdie’; the studied silence of major Indian political parties on the issue perhaps is an inherent fear of any similar attack by fanatics on their own leaders. No wonder they are silent, even if it would cost them a considerable vote loss.

Balvinder, by mail

Pharma-doctor nexus

Apropos of the editorial ‘Manipulated prescription’, corruption in the pharma industry is a serious matter. Healthcare facilities need to be reliable, but it is unfortunate that today even the pharma industry has become profit oriented, making use of unethical means to influence outcomes. What is even more alarming is the nexus between the doctors and pharma companies. It can shatter the faith of people in doctors, and even endanger their health. Strict measures need to be taken to curb such practices.

Sumita Kanwar, Yamunanagar

Unethical practice

Reference to ‘Manipulated prescription’; earlier, too, there have been reports of unethical means and corruption prevailing in the field of medical practice, but this is a matter of grave concern as it has been divulged before the Supreme Court and the particular medicine has been frequently prescribed to Covid-19 patients. The allegations should be investigated thoroughly as it concerns public health. Logical action to cleanse the pharma sector is warranted through a statutory code of ethical marketing and stern action must be taken against healthcare professionals indulging in malpractices to make quick money. It will help restore the credibility of medicines and also promote the use of generic medicines.

NJ Singh Chatrath, Kapurthala

Travesty of law

Reference to the news report ‘Delhi Dy CM booked in excise policy case’; the Central Government is abusing its power by unleashing Central agencies on opposition party members. The incumbent government has made a travesty of the legal system. It only reveals the insecurity of the Central Government and its desperation for power. It can go to any extent to wrongfully corner its adversaries. The government should rise above petty politics and shun actions that endanger democracy.

Aanya Singhal, Noida

What a coincidence

Apropos of ‘Delhi Dy CM booked in excise policy scam’, whatever may be the final result of the investigation into the alleged excise scam, the coincidence cannot be ignored that the raids were conducted soon after an article on Sisodia appeared in the New York Times, in praise of his education policy. One gathers the impression that PM Modi and the ruling BJP cannot gracefully digest the praise heaped on political rivals by international media.

Beant Singh Bedi, MOHALI

Start with PM fund

During the Independence Day address, PM Modi talked about corruption in society. If he really wants to wipe out corruption, he should first tell the nation how much money was collected in the PM Cares Fund, the names of donors and where this money was spent. Similarly, money collected through electoral bonds, and the donors, should also be made public.

Bhupinder Kochhar, Panchkula

