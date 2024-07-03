 Embrace new criminal laws : The Tribune India

With reference to the editorial ‘New criminal laws’; keeping in mind that the three contentious farm laws were eventually repealed, the Opposition is likely to push for the scrapping of the fresh criminal laws, too. The repeal of the agricultural laws stymied much-needed reforms in the sector. It remains to be seen if the growers gained anything from their repeal. Hopefully, the new criminal codes will not be done away with despite the growing political pressure. After all, only criminals will benefit if the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam are thrown out. If the statutes have some shortcomings, they should be addressed through dialogue.

WG CDR CL Sehgal (retd), Jalandhar

Rahul’s conduct disrespectful

Apropos of the report ‘Rahul takes “not Hindus” dig at BJP in Parl, PM calls it attack on community’; the Congress leader’s remarks are despicable. Also, displaying pictures of Lord Shiva, Guru Nanak and other deities in the House during a political back-and-forth is a disrespect to them. Gods hold a special place in the hearts of their devotees; they must not be dragged into politics. What the Leader of Opposition (LoP) did was not only disrespectful but also a violation of the rules. Strict action should be taken against him.

Tarusha, Kapurthala

LoP’s remarks uncalled for

Refer to the news story ‘Rahul takes “not Hindus” dig at BJP in Parl, PM calls it attack on community’; the Leader of Opposition’s comments attacking the BJP in the Lok Sabha are proof that he lacks maturity. His tirade sounded like he was addressing a crowd gathered at a political rally and not Members of the House. With his criticism of the ruling party, he has lost another opportunity to present himself as a senior leader who can be taken seriously. Having said that, the BJP-led government needs to do a lot of soul-searching.

Sham Murari Sharma, Chandigarh

Modi has failed NEET aspirants

It is disappointing that PM Narendra Modi did not discuss the alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG exam or the last-minute postponement of the NEET-PG in the latest episode of his ‘Mann ki Baat’ show. His failure to address the matter will send a wrong signal to the student community. Modi should have seized the opportunity to console the disheartened aspirants and assure them that their grievances would be looked into. The youth are the future of our nation. Their concerns must not be left unheard. More needs to be done to prevent a repeat of the NEET fiasco.

Sunil Chopra, Ludhiana

Biden still fit to lead US

With reference to the article ‘Biden’s debate fiasco deals a blow to his campaign’; the incumbent’s poor showing on the big stage has raised doubts about his ability to lead. Unfortunately, our focus has been shifted from the achievements of his administration to his advanced age. Americans must look at the larger picture and not be distracted by widespread concerns over Biden’s health. Make no mistake, the 81-year-old is fit to be at the helm of affairs for another four years. The fact that Biden himself conceded at the recent rally in Raleigh that his debate performance was not up to the mark shows that he is self-aware and believes in being honest with the electorate. He still has a fighting chance to beat Trump.

Jatinder Singh, by mail

Need new Democratic candidate

Apropos of ‘Biden’s debate fiasco deals a blow to his campaign’; the article has rightly highlighted the consequences of Joe Biden’s shaky debate performance for US politics and the world alike. The President’s faltering speech, lack of clarity and inability to string his thoughts together have sparked fresh concerns about his health. Despite having a number of achievements under his belt, Biden has shot himself in the foot by seeking an early debate and failing to perform in it. Many commentators have rightly noted that Biden, if re-elected, would be 86 years old by the end of his second term. The Democrats must understand the urgency of the matter and find an alternative candidate soon.

Dilpreet Kaur, Chandigarh

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit.

These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: [email protected]

