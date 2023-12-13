 End of special status : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

End of special status



Refer to ‘SC verdict on Art 370’; the unanimous judgment by the Supreme Court, affirming the Centre’s decision to abrogate Article 370, is a milestone. In contemporary India, two dates stand out: August 5, 2019, when the government revoked Article 370, and December 11, 2023, when the SC upheld the Centre’s decision. These will be remembered as historic occasions when past errors were rectified by the government. Now, J&K stands on a par with the rest of India. In the coming years, one can expect a significant boost in J&K tourism.

Ramesh G Jethwani, Bengaluru

No malice in Art 370 abrogation

Apropos of ‘SC verdict on Article 370’; the decision can be unequivocally termed as epoch-making. In essence, it brings a definitive conclusion to the controversy surrounding the abolition of the special status enjoyed by J&K. The SC verdict has dispelled every ambiguity, making the matter transparent. The court rightly asserted that there was no malice behind the abrogation of Article 370, emphasising the legality and constitutionality of the entire process.

RK Arora, Mohali

Centre’s discriminatory attitude

Refer to ‘Fund crunch’; despite Punjab making 16,831 arrests related to drugs in 2022, the second-highest in the country, the Centre has not allocated funds to the state for narcotics control over the past five years. This reflects a discriminatory attitude by the Union government towards the state. Being a sensitive border state, Punjab deserves and requires more funds to effectively combat this menace. It is perplexing that while most other states have received funds under this scheme, Punjab is yet to receive its due share. In a democratic setup like India’s, whims and fancies of any individual, no matter how influential, should not impede the delivery of justice to the states.

NK Gosain, Bathinda

From a panch to CM

Vishnu Deo Sai has been chosen as the Chhattisgarh CM. This is a well-deserved recognition of his unwavering commitment to community service. From serving as a panch and sarpanch in his village to becoming an MLA, MP and now getting the top post of Chief Minister, Sai’s journey reflects his dedication to the welfare of his village, state and the country. The BJP’s national leadership, known for its selflessness, has duly recognised his contribution. This is testament to India’s democracy, where even an ordinary and economically disadvantaged citizen, regardless of gender, caste, religion or region, can ascend to a high constitutional office.

Krishan Kant Sood, Nangal

Preserving artefacts

Refer to ‘It’s time for the homecoming of looted treasures’; while the intention behind the write-up is commendable, it prompts a serious question about our readiness to recover ‘looted’ artefacts. The state of our museums raises concerns, with many lacking professional staff. Take, for instance, the Government Museum of Chandigarh, which holds a significant collection of valuable artefacts but has been without a professional director and curator for decades. The theft of 102 rare miniatures from this museum in 1970 was a stark reminder of its vulnerabilities. Until we achieve self-reliance in preserving our art heritage, let these artefacts remain with their current custodians — who not only maintain them well but also showcase rich Indian culture to the Western world.

Balvinder, Chandigarh

UN Charter and human rights

Apropos of ‘UN Charter’s human rights journey’; the journey of human rights within the framework of the UN Charter reflects a commendable global commitment to safeguarding human dignity. This article thoroughly explores the evolution of this pivotal document, tracing its historical trajectory and emphasising its enduring relevance. Such international initiatives are crucial in nurturing a world where fundamental rights are upheld and protected. The UN Charter serves as a platform and a beacon for nations to collectively address challenges and champion the wellbeing of all individuals.

Ashok Kumar, Una

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit.

These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: [email protected]

#Article 370 #Supreme Court


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Rajasthan

BJP picks first-time MLA Bhajanlal Sharma as next Rajasthan CM, Vasundhara Raje proposed name

2
Diaspora

Australia tightens student visa rules, plans to cut migrant intake by 50 per cent

3
J & K

Former J-K CM Omar Abdullah's plea seeking divorce from estranged wife Payal dismissed by Delhi High Court

4
Trending

Shah Rukh Khan keeps his visits to Vaishno Devi temple low profile, here is why

5
India

Designed by Manish Malhotra, new uniforms for Air India cabin, cockpit crew unveiled

6
Punjab

After Bikram Majithia, BJP leader Bony Ajnala summoned by Punjab Police in drugs case

7
India

Here is how Pakistan reacted to Supreme Court verdict on Article 370 abrogation

8
India

Explainer: BJP and the art of springing a surprise

9
World

23 soldiers killed as militants ram explosive-laden truck into forces' checkpost in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province

10
India

Aggressively investigating attack on Indian Consulate: FBI director tells NIA

Don't Miss

View All
Taken for medical checkup, Punjab jail inmate seen dancing at marriage ceremony; 2 cops suspended
Punjab

Taken for medical checkup, Punjab jail inmate seen dancing at marriage ceremony; 2 cops suspended

Australia tightens student visa rules, plans to cut migrant intake by 50 per cent
Diaspora

Australia tightens student visa rules, plans to cut migrant intake by 50 per cent

Google 2023 top search in India: Shah Rukh Khan’s 'Jawan' most searched film, Kiara Advani, Elvish Yadav most searched people
Entertainment

Google 2023 top search in India: Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' most searched film, Kiara Advani, Elvish Yadav most searched people

Property rates in Gurugram may increase by 70 per cent
Haryana

Property rates in Gurugram may increase by 70 per cent; here is why

Uttar Pradesh man wrongly jailed for murder studies Law and fights his own case and wins
Uttar Pradesh

UP man wrongly jailed for murder studies law, fights his own case and wins

400 kg of seized spurious paneer goes missing in Patiala district
Punjab

400 kg of seized spurious paneer goes missing in Patiala district

‘Event duty’ leaves teachers fuming
Punjab

'Event duty' leaves Punjab teachers fuming

Pupils turn to Australia, New Zealand for study permit
Punjab

Pupils turn to Australia, New Zealand for study permit

Top News

Bhajan Lal Sharma, first-time legislator, to be Rajasthan CM

Bhajan Lal Sharma, first-time legislator, to be Rajasthan CM

BJP picks Diya Kumari, Prem Chand Bairwa for Deputy CM posts

Biden not to attend R-Day event; Jan Quad meet off

Joe Biden not to attend Republic Day event in India; January Quad meet off

PMs of Australia and Japan had agreed to come provided Biden...

Terror redefined, 3 revised criminal law Bills in House

Terror redefined, 3 revised criminal law Bills in House

To be punishable with death, life term | Debate tomorrow

Four more girls open up against Kaithal principal

Four more girls open up against Kaithal principal

Submit statements to special probe team

9 months on, US says ‘aggressively’ probing attack on consulate

9 months on, US says 'aggressively' probing Khalistani attack on Indian consulate in San Francisco


Cities

View All

Encroachments, beggars irk visitors at Heritage Street in Amritsar

Encroachments, beggars irk visitors at Heritage Street in Amritsar

Roadways signs new contract with firm for maintenance of bus terminal in Amritsar

BJP leader Bony Ajnala summoned in drug case

Sukhbir Singh Badal, Daljeet Singh Cheema perform sewa at Golden Temple

Writers, artists bid farewell to Pakistani poet Ahmed Salim

Bathinda AIIMS nursing staff strike ends

Bathinda AIIMS nursing staff strike ends

Dog bite cases double in Chandigarh

Dog bite cases double in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: 2 months on, right to service panel chief’s post vacant again

Amit Shah likely to visit Chandigarh on December 22

Cabbie falls prey to carjackers

Punjab and Haryana High Court slams denial of amenities to 2 lakh people on Chandigarh’s periphery

Cyber thugs dupe 62-year-old man by faking his relative’s kidnapping

Cyber thugs dupe 62-year-old man by faking his relative’s kidnapping

Congress shouldn’t behave like ‘BJP trolls’: Pranab Mukherjee’s daughter

Former J-K CM Omar Abdullah's plea seeking divorce from estranged wife Payal dismissed by Delhi High Court

ABVP mulls drive to encourage college students to attend classes

Women lack awareness on menstrual cycle: Survey

4 govt schools run from single complex in Gandhi Camp area in Jalandhar

4 govt schools run from single complex in Gandhi Camp area in Jalandhar

Dhillon brothers' suicide in Jalandhar: Friends allege pressure to strike compromise

Pathankot BJP MLA dubs DC 'Gabbar Singh' during drive against encroachers

Ministerial staff union extends pen-down strike in Kapurthala

NRI's murder in Jalandhar: Victim's cousin surrenders before police

Taken for medical checkup, Punjab jail inmate seen dancing at marriage ceremony; 2 cops suspended

Taken for medical checkup, Punjab jail inmate seen dancing at marriage ceremony; 2 cops suspended

147 children went missing in Ludhiana district, maximum in Punjab: NCRB

Dense fog reduces visibility in Ludhiana, commuters inconvenienced

‘Bhagwant Mann Sarkar, Tuhade Dwaar’ scheme: 350 appointments reserved for doorstep services

Close shave for two as car catches fire in Ludhiana

Police probe to break drug supply in Patiala district

Police probe to break drug supply in Patiala district

Patiala: Seminar dwells on blood donation significance

School organises a math fashion show in Patiala

Man held for sacrilege attempt at temple