End of special status

Refer to ‘SC verdict on Art 370’; the unanimous judgment by the Supreme Court, affirming the Centre’s decision to abrogate Article 370, is a milestone. In contemporary India, two dates stand out: August 5, 2019, when the government revoked Article 370, and December 11, 2023, when the SC upheld the Centre’s decision. These will be remembered as historic occasions when past errors were rectified by the government. Now, J&K stands on a par with the rest of India. In the coming years, one can expect a significant boost in J&K tourism.

Ramesh G Jethwani, Bengaluru

No malice in Art 370 abrogation

Apropos of ‘SC verdict on Article 370’; the decision can be unequivocally termed as epoch-making. In essence, it brings a definitive conclusion to the controversy surrounding the abolition of the special status enjoyed by J&K. The SC verdict has dispelled every ambiguity, making the matter transparent. The court rightly asserted that there was no malice behind the abrogation of Article 370, emphasising the legality and constitutionality of the entire process.

RK Arora, Mohali

Centre’s discriminatory attitude

Refer to ‘Fund crunch’; despite Punjab making 16,831 arrests related to drugs in 2022, the second-highest in the country, the Centre has not allocated funds to the state for narcotics control over the past five years. This reflects a discriminatory attitude by the Union government towards the state. Being a sensitive border state, Punjab deserves and requires more funds to effectively combat this menace. It is perplexing that while most other states have received funds under this scheme, Punjab is yet to receive its due share. In a democratic setup like India’s, whims and fancies of any individual, no matter how influential, should not impede the delivery of justice to the states.

NK Gosain, Bathinda

From a panch to CM

Vishnu Deo Sai has been chosen as the Chhattisgarh CM. This is a well-deserved recognition of his unwavering commitment to community service. From serving as a panch and sarpanch in his village to becoming an MLA, MP and now getting the top post of Chief Minister, Sai’s journey reflects his dedication to the welfare of his village, state and the country. The BJP’s national leadership, known for its selflessness, has duly recognised his contribution. This is testament to India’s democracy, where even an ordinary and economically disadvantaged citizen, regardless of gender, caste, religion or region, can ascend to a high constitutional office.

Krishan Kant Sood, Nangal

Preserving artefacts

Refer to ‘It’s time for the homecoming of looted treasures’; while the intention behind the write-up is commendable, it prompts a serious question about our readiness to recover ‘looted’ artefacts. The state of our museums raises concerns, with many lacking professional staff. Take, for instance, the Government Museum of Chandigarh, which holds a significant collection of valuable artefacts but has been without a professional director and curator for decades. The theft of 102 rare miniatures from this museum in 1970 was a stark reminder of its vulnerabilities. Until we achieve self-reliance in preserving our art heritage, let these artefacts remain with their current custodians — who not only maintain them well but also showcase rich Indian culture to the Western world.

Balvinder, Chandigarh

UN Charter and human rights

Apropos of ‘UN Charter’s human rights journey’; the journey of human rights within the framework of the UN Charter reflects a commendable global commitment to safeguarding human dignity. This article thoroughly explores the evolution of this pivotal document, tracing its historical trajectory and emphasising its enduring relevance. Such international initiatives are crucial in nurturing a world where fundamental rights are upheld and protected. The UN Charter serves as a platform and a beacon for nations to collectively address challenges and champion the wellbeing of all individuals.

Ashok Kumar, Una

