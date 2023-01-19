 End ‘sarpanch pati’ culture : The Tribune India

End ‘sarpanch pati’ culture



Apropos of ‘Women’s proxies’; how constitutional provisions to rectify gender imbalance and deep-rooted prejudices in our patriarchal society are set at naught and how sincere efforts to empower women are nullified are best illustrated by the rampant practice of ‘sarpanch pati’ across the country. While the women get political representation, the real power is usurped by their husbands. All this cannot happen without the involvement of the local government authorities. That men don’t want to relinquish power is amply borne out by the reluctance of Members of Parliament to pass the Women’s Reservation Bill. The custodians of law must enforce constitutional provisions in letter and spirit and the violators must be severely punished.

Roshan Lal Goel, Ladwa

Gender imbalance

The concept of ‘sarpanch pati’ is quite ridiculous. Though many villages in India nowadays have female sarpanches, it is the men who have the command in their hands. Women take the backseat after winning the elections. They are used as a stepping stone by males, which ironically points towards the gender imbalance in our society. It is shocking that though women have the ability to perform various roles effectively and efficiently, the patriarchal mindset doesn’t allow them to enter certain domains which are considered to be the forte of men. There is a dire need to do away with male hegemony so that women can make a valuable contribution to society.

Sumita Kanwar, Yamunanagar

Don’t trust Pakistan

Refer to ‘Global terrorist’; we should not become complacent with Makki of the LeT being declared as a global terrorist. It will have a meagre effect on terrorist outfits. Cross-border terrorism will continue unabated without any laxity. No government in Pakistan has the courage to curb cross-border terrorism despite the fact that it has already ruined the country. Kashmir is the main agenda of the Pak foreign policy. India should not trust Pakistan and must take formidable steps to guard its borders. There must be zero tolerance to terrorism and strong action should taken be against sleeper cells in our country. Besides, a strategy must be envisaged to attack terrorist camps on the enemy soil.

Deepak Khanna, by mail

Pak PM’s offer

Refer to ‘After Pak PM’s offer for talks, his office adds Art 370 rider’; the Pakistan PM must have realised that it is better to have good relations with India, having been defeated in three wars. But Shehbaz Sharif’s intention doesn’t appear to be sincere, as his wanting peace with the powerful neighbour is in desperation. His office’s call for talks on ‘burning issues’ like Kashmir is nothing but humbug. He needs to be reminded that Kashmir was and will always be an integral part of India and its status was further confirmed by the revocation of Article 370. The only good Pakistan can do with respect to Kashmir is to stop sending terrorists. Rather than offering talks, Sharif should concentrate on fixing Pakistan’s own problems like economy.

SK Panesar, by mail

Meet IAF deficiencies

Refer to ‘Address fighter shortage with indigenisation’, a judicious mix of the indigenous and foreign procurement is necessary. The IAF has already ordered 83 Tejas jets built by the HAL, while it has procured 36 Rafales from France. It has also ordered 56 new transport planes from the Airbus, 16 in fly-away condition and 40 to be manufactured in India. A push for indigenous products is, therefore, clearly visible. The IAF is currently down to 31 fighter squadrons from its sanctioned strength of 42. But the IAF never had that many squadrons, neither in 1965 nor in 1971, yet we fought and won decisively. Under the present scenario of China bolstering its air power and Pakistan set to acquire F-16 fighter jets from the US, the IAF deficiencies must be adequately met to counter our hostile neighbours.

Wg Cdr CL Sehgal (Retd), Jalandhar

Don’t divide Chandigarh

Refer to ‘Cherish Chandigarh as a city of excellence’; is it not funny that a court had to intervene and direct the administration to do something that is its basic duty? The court should have asked the administration what prevented it from stopping all this for decades. The rainwater that flows down from nearby hills, through small rivulets, floods nearby villages every monsoon. This flooding happens because of unplanned construction in the low-lying southern sectors that have stopped the natural downward path of the rivulets. Though the city has already been divided into two parts, well-kept VIP sectors and the comparatively ignored southern sectors, the legal divisive edict appears to be unjustified. For, both parts of the city are interdependent on each other, and their combined interests should be watched without any prejudice.

Balvinder, Chandigarh

