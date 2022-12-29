End Ukraine logjam

Refer to ‘Zelenskyy’s appeal’; the Ukrainian President has taken a thoughtful step in the right direction by requesting the new G20 President, India, to mediate in the Ukraine-Russia war. His phone call to PM Modi has drawn international attention. The Ukrainians have fought well. India wishes for immediate cessation of hostilities between the two neighbours. Zelenskyy, too, is thinking about the plight of millions of his people. He should negotiate with the Russian President in the larger interest of his nation and the entire humankind. If Zelenskyy is ready to end the logjam, India will certainly stand by him.

Raj Bahadur Yadav, Fatehabad

Appoint judges regularly

Refer to ‘Vacancies in district courts’; shortage of over 5,000 judges in the district courts portrays a poor picture of the country’s justice delivery system. How can courts effectively fix dates for litigants if they themselves can’t fix time for disposal of cases pending with them? Matters being settled after decades or even after a litigant’s demise are fairly common, negating the purpose and spirit of justice delivery. The condition of consumer courts in Punjab can be well-imagined as a single judge looks after three to four districts. A consumer loses interest in the judgment if a case is disposed after years. Why can’t the government start regular and time-bound selection and appointment of lower court judges like civil services selections?

Wg Cdr Jasbir S Minhas (retd), Mohali

Improve justice delivery

Vacancies in district courts is really a matter of concern. Why the judiciary as well as the Centre or state governments are not able to fill the vacant posts of judge in the subordinate courts within the stipulated time? The number of pending cases is increasing day by day because of which the citizens have to bear the brunt. The judiciary and legislature should forget their mutual differences and improve the justice delivery system to protect the interests of the citizens of the country. Develop a system so that the pending cases are disposed of at the earliest and the citizens get instant justice at their doorstep.

Shakti Singh, Karnal

Rationalise political perks

It is surprising that a hue and cry is being raised on the restoration of OPS in some opposition-ruled states citing huge burden on taxpayers. But nobody is talking about the huge burden on taxpayers on account of the numerous freebies being given to politicians. Time has come when a committee should be formed under the supervision of the Supreme Court to study and rationalise the perks being given to ministers and politicians, besides the hefty salaries, palatial bungalows, and pensions, etc.

Bhupinder Kochhar, Panchkula

OPS only after review

Refer to ‘Unfunded OPS tax on future generations: EAC member’; employees and pensioners of states which have announced the revival of the OPS are elated. The reason is obvious that they will get huge monetary benefits. The move is laudable, but if we go by the words of Sanjeev Sanyal that unfunded OPS is a tax on future generations, the state governments must do study the outcomes of this exercise. Announcing something as a poll sop is easy, but implementing it is a Herculean task. Also, from where will these states get funds for the revival of the scheme?

Bir Devinder Singh Bedi, Sangrur

Cap medicine price

The government is taking proactive steps in the wake of the increasing number of Covid cases in China. However, why has this scare led to increase in the prices first-line drugs? In the past one week, the rates of paracetamol, azithromycin, cefixime and deflazacort have shot up by 50 per cent. Are the active pharmaceutical ingredients in short supply or the traders have formed a cartel for profit? The government needs to interfere urgently, otherwise the common man is bound to suffer due to steep increase in the prices of basic medicines.

Yash Khetarpal, Panchkula

Simplify tax code

The Union Budget slated to be presented on February 1 is expected to showcase that the government means business as the Budget in 2024 will only be an election budget. Sparing the EWS section (gross income up to Rs 8 lakh) from the income-tax levy will be just and fair. The tax code with revised tax slabs must be simplified. The government should do away with twin taxation options — one with exemptions and the other without them. All compensations/exemptions/incentives to employees and others to promote housing, savings et al should be routed through direct benefit transfer to curb crafty manipulations.

Lalit Bharadwaj, Panchkula

