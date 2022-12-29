 End Ukraine logjam : The Tribune India

End Ukraine logjam



Refer to ‘Zelenskyy’s appeal’; the Ukrainian President has taken a thoughtful step in the right direction by requesting the new G20 President, India, to mediate in the Ukraine-Russia war. His phone call to PM Modi has drawn international attention. The Ukrainians have fought well. India wishes for immediate cessation of hostilities between the two neighbours. Zelenskyy, too, is thinking about the plight of millions of his people. He should negotiate with the Russian President in the larger interest of his nation and the entire humankind. If Zelenskyy is ready to end the logjam, India will certainly stand by him.

Raj Bahadur Yadav, Fatehabad

Appoint judges regularly

Refer to ‘Vacancies in district courts’; shortage of over 5,000 judges in the district courts portrays a poor picture of the country’s justice delivery system. How can courts effectively fix dates for litigants if they themselves can’t fix time for disposal of cases pending with them? Matters being settled after decades or even after a litigant’s demise are fairly common, negating the purpose and spirit of justice delivery. The condition of consumer courts in Punjab can be well-imagined as a single judge looks after three to four districts. A consumer loses interest in the judgment if a case is disposed after years. Why can’t the government start regular and time-bound selection and appointment of lower court judges like civil services selections?

Wg Cdr Jasbir S Minhas (retd), Mohali

Improve justice delivery

Vacancies in district courts is really a matter of concern. Why the judiciary as well as the Centre or state governments are not able to fill the vacant posts of judge in the subordinate courts within the stipulated time? The number of pending cases is increasing day by day because of which the citizens have to bear the brunt. The judiciary and legislature should forget their mutual differences and improve the justice delivery system to protect the interests of the citizens of the country. Develop a system so that the pending cases are disposed of at the earliest and the citizens get instant justice at their doorstep.

Shakti Singh, Karnal

Rationalise political perks

It is surprising that a hue and cry is being raised on the restoration of OPS in some opposition-ruled states citing huge burden on taxpayers. But nobody is talking about the huge burden on taxpayers on account of the numerous freebies being given to politicians. Time has come when a committee should be formed under the supervision of the Supreme Court to study and rationalise the perks being given to ministers and politicians, besides the hefty salaries, palatial bungalows, and pensions, etc.

Bhupinder Kochhar, Panchkula

OPS only after review

Refer to ‘Unfunded OPS tax on future generations: EAC member’; employees and pensioners of states which have announced the revival of the OPS are elated. The reason is obvious that they will get huge monetary benefits. The move is laudable, but if we go by the words of Sanjeev Sanyal that unfunded OPS is a tax on future generations, the state governments must do study the outcomes of this exercise. Announcing something as a poll sop is easy, but implementing it is a Herculean task. Also, from where will these states get funds for the revival of the scheme?

Bir Devinder Singh Bedi, Sangrur

Cap medicine price

The government is taking proactive steps in the wake of the increasing number of Covid cases in China. However, why has this scare led to increase in the prices first-line drugs? In the past one week, the rates of paracetamol, azithromycin, cefixime and deflazacort have shot up by 50 per cent. Are the active pharmaceutical ingredients in short supply or the traders have formed a cartel for profit? The government needs to interfere urgently, otherwise the common man is bound to suffer due to steep increase in the prices of basic medicines.

Yash Khetarpal, Panchkula

Simplify tax code

The Union Budget slated to be presented on February 1 is expected to showcase that the government means business as the Budget in 2024 will only be an election budget. Sparing the EWS section (gross income up to Rs 8 lakh) from the income-tax levy will be just and fair. The tax code with revised tax slabs must be simplified. The government should do away with twin taxation options — one with exemptions and the other without them. All compensations/exemptions/incentives to employees and others to promote housing, savings et al should be routed through direct benefit transfer to curb crafty manipulations.

Lalit Bharadwaj, Panchkula

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: Letters@tribunemail.com

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Brand Connect

Chrissie Swan Keto Gummies Australia & Chrissie Swan Weight Loss [Beware Scam Website ] Trisha Yearwood Gummies Where To Buy Let's Keto Gummies AU Fake Or Trusted?

2
Trending

2 Indian passengers get into scuffle on Bangkok-Kolkata flight; video goes viral

3
Punjab

Modi, Yogi pay tributes to Guru Gobind Singh on his birth anniversary

4
Entertainment

Note with name of ex-boyfriend Sheezan Khan scribbled on it recovered from set where Tunisha Sharma died, Mumbai police tell court

5
Nation

7 dead, 8 injured in stampede-like situation at Chandrababu Naidu's roadshow in Nellore

6
Punjab

Don't personify Gurus, families: SGPC to schools

7
Himachal

Shimla hotels packed to capacity, snow unlikely before New Year

8
Himachal

Alert in Bodh Gaya amid Dalai Lama’s visit: Bihar Police detain Chinese woman

9
Nation

Biting Cold: Bathinda shivers at 1°C, Amritsar at 2.8°C

10
Haryana

No vehicles to be permitted on MG Road in Gurugram on New Year's Eve

Don't Miss

View All
Higher reaches in Himachal Pradesh likely to get snow, Shimla to get rain
Himachal

Higher reaches in Himachal Pradesh likely to get snow, Shimla to get rain

Intense cold prevails in Punjab, Haryana
Haryana

Intense cold prevails in Punjab, Haryana

89 paid parking lots in city set to have FASTag system
Chandigarh

89 paid parking lots in Chandigarh set to have FASTag system

Paddy straw fuels jaggery cottage industry
Punjab

Paddy straw fuels jaggery cottage industry in Faridkot

Shimla hotels packed to capacity, snow unlikely before New Year
Himachal

Shimla hotels packed to capacity, snow unlikely before New Year

Biting cold conditions continue in Punjab, Haryana
Punjab

Biting cold conditions continue in Punjab, Haryana

Nuh’s report card: 53% posts of teacher vacant
Haryana Haryana session

Nuh's report card: 53% posts of teacher vacant

Shaheedi Sabha: Gazetted holiday in Punjab today
Punjab

Gazetted holiday in Punjab today in view of Shaheedi Sabha in Fatehgarh Sahib

Top News

India makes negative covid report mandatory for flyers from China, 5 other places from January 1

India makes negative Covid report mandatory for flyers from China, 5 other places from January 1

They will have to upload the negative covid reports from RT-...

CBSE announces Class 10, Class 12 board exam dates

CBSE announces Class 10, Class 12 board exam dates

Class 12 exams to be held from February 15 to April 5 and Cl...

Drugs Control Organisation initiates probe in cough syrup-linked deaths in Uzbekistan

Drugs Control Organisation initiates probe in cough syrup-related deaths in Uzbekistan

Samples of allegedly contaminated cough syrups taken and sen...

Not invited to Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra; Congress, BJP are same: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav

Not invited to Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra; Congress, BJP are same: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav

RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary also unlikely to take part in the...

IAF successfully test-fires extended-range version of BrahMos air launched missile

IAF successfully test-fires extended-range version of BrahMos air-launched missile

Missile achieves desired mission objectives in Bay of Bengal...


Cities

View All

Pay property tax before Jan 1 to avoid penalty

Pay property tax before Jan 1 to avoid penalty

Biting Cold: Bathinda shivers at 1°C, Amritsar at 2.8°C

Between cold & curtailment, homeless people on horns of dilemma in holy city

Tributes to freedom fighter Dr Diwan Singh Kalepani

Year saw more political activities, less development works in city

Biting Cold: Bathinda shivers at 1°C | Amritsar 2.8°C

Biting Cold: Bathinda shivers at 1°C, Amritsar at 2.8°C

Farmers victims of corporate houses: Rakesh Tikait

Biting cold conditions continue in Punjab, Haryana

89 paid parking lots in city set to have FASTag system

89 paid parking lots in Chandigarh set to have FASTag system

152% jump in traffic challans in Chandigarh

Chandigarh Administration to again ask Punjab, Haryana to declare eco-sensitive zone around Sukhna Lake

School, dispensary run amid pyre smoke at Kharar's Rani Majra village

Work on Sarangpur centre put on hold

Over 18,000 police personnel to be deployed to ensure safe New Year celebrations in Delhi

Over 18,000 police personnel to be deployed to ensure safe New Year celebrations in Delhi

Delhi Police seize 5 kg opium being smuggled to Punjab for New Year party

AAP mayor candidate, Manish Sisodia visit landfill site

Several trains delayed as fog engulfs north India

Wrestler wanted in rape, kidnapping and POCSO case arrested in Delhi: Police

Jalandhar Cops crack down on traffic violators in Model Town

Jalandhar Cops crack down on traffic violators in Model Town

NRI funds being returned, says Punjab Govt

No focus on shortage of staff in primary schools, rue teachers

Looking Back 2022: In Kapurthala, Kali Bein still choked, Kanjli headed for revival

Rahul Gandhi to tour Punjab for 9 days: Congress

70% rejuvenation work of Buddha Nullah completed, ~405 cr spent

70% rejuvenation work of Buddha Nullah completed, Rs 405 cr spent

Work on ROB at rly crossing near grain market to start soon

Illicit liquor seized, man held

Man posing as saint dupes couple of 28 tola gold in Jagraon

Scrap dealer robbed of Rs 15K at gunpoint

Man immolates himself, blames DSP, 3 other cops in viral video

Patiala man immolates himself, blames DSP, 3 other cops in viral video

Dairy, Heritage Street projects fail to take off

Play highlighting Sahibzadas’ sacrifice staged at Kheri Manian

Punjabi varsity archery team lift overall trophy

Government schools in district lack fire safety equipment