Engage youth in J-K

Apropos of ‘Terror activity drops’; decline in terrorist attacks is appreciable. Efforts should continue to restore normalcy because people can progress only under peaceful conditions. Accelerate the existing pending projects and bring in new development plans to engage the youth in a constructive manner. Synergy among security forces is important to dominate the affected areas. Intelligence apparatus should isolate elements who give shelter and provide administrative and logistics support to terrorists. Political leaders must provide positive leadership to the people. It will be better if democratic processes are reinstated early for common citizens.

Subhash Vaid, New Delhi

Stop political advertising

Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena needs lessons on how to hold the constitutional status. The Supreme Court has barred the ruling parties from putting pictures of their leaders in advertisements on welfare schemes. However, the Prime Minister himself violated this by putting his photo on bags containing free wheat for the poor. These advertisements cost thousands of crores. How can the learned Lt Governor forget this violation by his own party? If the AAP has to pay back Rs 97.14 crore, the PM and the BJP must return the amount spent on their advertisements. All these advertisements are gross misuse of public money that must stop. The achievements of governance must be visible on the ground and not on banners, posters and TV channels.

Capt Amar Jeet (retd), Kharar

Not a ‘love letter’

Apropos of ‘AAP to pay Rs 97 cr for political ads: Delhi L-G VK Saxena’; the L-G has rightly directed the Chief Secretary to recover the money from the AAP for ‘political’ advertisements published in the ‘guise’ of government advertisements. The AAP spokesperson and MLA has crossed the line, terming the order as a ‘love letter’ and diktat. The L-G’s order is in tune with the directions of the Supreme Court and the Delhi High Court.

Vijaya Sharma, by mail

Need more int’l flights

Considering the increase in the number of flyers from Punjab and its neighbouring states, a significant expansion is required in international flights. Changes in the open sky policy should be done to enhance the number of metros getting air connectivity. Instrument-lending systems should be upgraded to CAT3 so that flights can operate in winters also. Recent incidents of chaos at the Delhi airport show that it needs to be decongested. Chandigarh airport’s expansion will help in managing the crowd and expedite the process of making Chandigarh a smart city. This will also reduce the losses being suffered by the aviation sector. The Centre and the authorities concerned should resolve the issue quickly.

Asha Rani, Yamunanagar

No social security

Refer to ‘Rewarding non-performers’; it is an established fact that all employees are not corrupt. Besides, there is a need to find the reason behind rampant corruption in various departments. The root cause of corruption in our country is the absence of social security. The government has not provided any social or old-age security to the citizens. There is no provision for medical facilities for people when they get old. If the government takes care of this aspect, it is certain that a majority of people will do their work with full honesty.

Surinder Kumar Mahna, Karnal

Qadian jalsa

Refer to the middle ‘Qadian jalsa comes alive’; I, too, have seen Manzoor Ahmad Cheema sahib. His youngest son, Mubarak Ahmad, was my class fellow at Taleemul Islam High School (now Senior Secondary) at Qadian. The writer describes swarg and narak in Qadian. There are two graveyards; one is called Bahishti maqbara (heavenly graveyard) and the other is known simply as qabristan. Due to lack of knowledge, ‘Bahishti’ is misconstrued as swarg by some people. The maqbara was founded by Hazrat Mirza Ghulam Ahmad sahib, the founder of the Jama’at Ahmadiyya in 1905. He donated a plot for this purpose. He laid some conditions for burial in that graveyard. One who wishes to be buried there should make monetary contributions (at least one-tenth of annual income) to meet the expenses, and also leave a will stipulating that one-tenth of one’s property is left for the Jama’at, and that the person making such a will should be righteous. Those who do not make such a will are buried in the common graveyard.

BILAL AHMAD SHAMIM, PORT BLAIR

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: Letters@tribunemail.com

Rahul Gandhi angrily pushes down phone of party worker trying to click selfie with him; video goes viral

Chances of white Xmas brighten, hoteliers elated

4,589 killed in over 5K mishaps last year in Punjab

Epidemiologist predicts 60% of China, 10% of world population to be infected by covid in next 3 months, deaths in millions

Dense fog engulfs north India; zero visibility in Bathinda and Amritsar; rail and road traffic hit

Dense fog envelops region, rail, road traffic hit; IMD issues five-day alert

Bathinda shivers at 2.6° C

Deepika Padukone’s FIFA World Cup outfit draws netizens ire; ‘why is she dressed like a duffel bag?’ ask fans

