Apropos of ‘Choppy waters’; the attack by Iran-backed Houthi militants on a Singapore-flagged ship in the Red Sea, though repelled by US helicopters, underscores the importance of joint efforts by the world’s naval powers to ensure maritime security. Such attacks on merchant ships by militants have the potential to significantly impact global trade. This highlights the critical role of maritime security in conflict-affected regions, where militants can target unarmed merchant vessels. As India’s geopolitical profile continues to grow, it becomes imperative to allocate greater resources to enhance its maritime power. The Hamas-Israel conflict has already had an adverse impact on the world’s busiest trade routes, emphasising the need for concerted international efforts to safeguard the high seas.

Lal Singh, Amritsar

India’s space triumph

Refer to ‘Deeper into space’; after Chandrayaan-3, ISRO’s successful launch of PSLV-C58 is another significant achievement for India’s space programme. The deployment of XPoSat into orbit to study black holes solidifies India’s position among space-faring nations such as the US, China and Russia. Surprisingly, the Indian mission achieved success at a cost of $30 million with a five-year lifespan, in stark contrast to the US’s $188-million IXPE mission, which has only a two-year lifespan. This difference underscores India’s prowess in terms of cost-effectiveness.

Chanchal S Mann, Una

Remain proactive

Refer to ‘Take pre-emptive action to curb terror ambushes’; the 20-km stretch near Dera ki Gali is densely forested, making it prone to ambushes. By staying proactive, this area can be effectively dominated to counter terror threats. Given the recent casualties in this region, necessary actions should not be delayed. Winning the hearts and minds of the local population in such areas is crucial. The government has various schemes, such as the Border Area Development Programme, which could be widened to enhance the welfare of locals, thereby gaining their close cooperation and trust. Strengthening the operational mechanism with drones and bullet-proof vehicles will further contribute to safe operations.

Subhash Vaid, New Delhi

Cost-effective space missions

Refer to ‘Deeper into space’; with the triumph of Chandrayaan-3, India has firmly established itself as a formidable player in the realm of space exploration. At present, India is dedicated to unravelling the enigmatic mysteries surrounding black holes — a subject that has captivated the attention of scientists and physicists worldwide. One distinctive aspect of Indian space missions is their cost-effectiveness. Notably, the expenses incurred by these missions are significantly lower than the budgets allocated for films on similar subjects. Recognising the commercial potential inherent in space exploration, it becomes imperative for the government to exploit these opportunities.

Anthony Henriques, Mumbai

Consider guest teachers’ demands

Refer to ‘Guest teachers seeking regular jobs cane-charged in Yamunanagar’; the frustration of Haryana’s guest teachers, who have served for 18 years without securing regular jobs, is natural and well-founded. Recently, the High Court rebuked the state government for the deplorable conditions in government schools. With 50 per cent of teaching and non-teaching positions vacant in schools and colleges across Haryana, it is feasible to fill these positions with eligible guest teachers. Such an initiative would enhance teaching quality and improve the student-teacher ratio in educational institutions. Rather than resorting to action against protesting teachers, the government should consider their demands sympathetically and address the issue appropriately.

Vinay Kumar Malhotra, Ambala Cantt

Prioritise high-quality lending

Apropos of ‘Prudent lending is crucial to rein in wilful defaulters’; the author has outlined the primary reasons for loans turning into Non-Performing Assets, which, in many cases, eventually lead to write-offs. It is widely accepted that lending is a highly technical discipline, necessitating a thorough and detailed examination of proposed projects, in-depth pre-sanction appraisals and post-sanction follow-ups. Given the rapid increase in the amount of write-offs, it is imperative for banks to prioritise high-quality lending. Ensuring proper care at the initial stages significantly reduces the chances of loans turning bad.

GS Mann, Naya Nangal

